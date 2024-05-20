Dead by Daylight players hopeful for Jason’s arrival after Multiversus announcement

Jason Voorhees is coming to Multiversus, and while the community is happy to see the iconic killer make his introduction, they’re also hopeful for what it means for his appearance in Dead by Daylight.

The character has been stuck in a legal dispute for a long time that has prohibited him from being able to be included in games like Dead by Daylight, and even caused the shutdown of his very own Friday the 13th game.

However, that legal battle has reached a conclusion and Jason is poised to be coming back into the pop culture mainstream, including WB’s upcoming relaunch of Multiversus. While it’s certainly an odd first step for Jason to step back into the spotlight, the fans are excited for it and what it can lead to.

The announcement came as part of the new launch trailer for Multiversus which is returning to storefronts on May 28. The trailer shows Jason coming to help Joker in a battle against the heroes in the game.

Player First Games

The first thing that players were quick to notice was his design for the game, which is much more cartoonish than they have come to expect from the character.

While Jason has always been strong and muscular, this one very much leans into the absurd with wide shoulders and little legs. As one user on the Multiversus subreddit says: “Jason did NOT skip a day in the gym.”

However, another realization came to the community when they realized that this means the serial killer would be coming to this lighthearted, fighting game before Dead by Daylight, a game that is packed full of iconic villains from horror, like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger.

This looks like it could be changing, however, as many fans believe that with the legal dispute over and the announcement of the Jason Universe brand, that perhaps he could be finally coming to Behavior Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer game.

One user on the Dead by Daylight subreddit believes that his inclusion in the game is now “a real possibility.”

Another fan even believes it could happen as soon as next year, explaining: “The next full chapter that could be licensed would be anniversary next year. To add on to that. DBD’s anniversary is June 13th, which is Jason’s birthday. And next year June 13th is Friday the 13th.”

Regardless of his supposed appearance in Dead by Daylight, it is clear that his presence is a welcome surprise in Multiversus.