Dead by Daylight x Supermassive collab announced as new single-player project

Asymmetrical horror title Dead by Daylight has announced The Casting of Frank Stone, a new single-player project in collaboration with developer Supermassive Games.

Dead by Daylight is an absolute monolith of a title when it comes to the asymmetrical horror genre. The title has brought famous horror villains to the digital realm, featuring the iconic characters as killers who take down any and all survivors.

Killers like Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers, the Xenomorph and more recently Chucky have all been ported over into the Entity’s realm. Each brings over their iconic weapons and perks that are akin to the films and franchises they’re a part of.

Now Dead by Daylight is looking to venture into single-player, announcing a huge collaboration with Supermassive Games, detailing a new single-player project titled The Casting of Frank Stone.

