Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer or an online mode? - Dexerto

CD Projekt Red have previously confirmed a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode is on the cards, leaving many fans wondering how long it will take before it’s released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 and fans are desperate to explore the bustling streets of Night City. It’s fair to say fans have had to be patient with the title; CD Projekt RED opted to delay the game multiple times to ensure it was a complete product at release.

Although this was disappointing, it’s certainly better than receiving the game in an unfinished state. Most can agree on that. Now, we finally have our release date set in stone for December 10 and it’s approaching fast.

A frequently asked question is if the title will include a multiplayer mode – and is so, when can we expect it? There’s no doubt Cyberpunk’s world would make for an incredible and unique multiplayer experience, and here’s everything we know so far.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have a multiplayer mode?

On December 11, Cyberpunk 2077 will release as a strictly single-player experience. This means there will be no multiplayer elements to the title and unfortunately, players will have to explore Night City on their own first of all.

Despite this, the good news is that a multiplayer mode is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED confirmed this on Twitter back in September 2019, and even revealed that free single-player DLC will also arrive after launch.

2/2 The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

The multiplayer mode will be the key to the game’s longevity and lasting relevance. As seen with GTA Online, a fun online mode can develop a large and dedicated fanbase that continues to play for years after a game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date?

As of now, CD Projekt RED has only confirmed that multiplayer is in development. Therefore, we do not currently have a release date for Cyberpunk’s online mode.

A good prediction would be late 2021 or early 2022 at this point, but as we know with CD Projekt RED, they prefer to take their time and release a finished product.

Fingers crossed, we don’t have to wait too long for Cyberpunk’s multiplayer mode. As for now, we’ve got an exciting single-player experience to get stuck into for launch and a futuristic world to explore. That will have to do for now.