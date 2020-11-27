 Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer or an online mode? - Dexerto
Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer or an online mode?

Published: 27/Nov/2020 13:30

by Alex Garton
CD Projekt RED

Share

CD Projekt Red have previously confirmed a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode is on the cards, leaving many fans wondering how long it will take before it’s released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 and fans are desperate to explore the bustling streets of Night City. It’s fair to say fans have had to be patient with the title; CD Projekt RED opted to delay the game multiple times to ensure it was a complete product at release.

Although this was disappointing, it’s certainly better than receiving the game in an unfinished state. Most can agree on that. Now, we finally have our release date set in stone for December 10 and it’s approaching fast.

A frequently asked question is if the title will include a multiplayer mode – and is so, when can we expect it? There’s no doubt Cyberpunk’s world would make for an incredible and unique multiplayer experience, and here’s everything we know so far.

CD Projekt RED
CD Projekt RED confirmed Cyberpunk multiplayer was in development back in 2019.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have a multiplayer mode?

On December 11, Cyberpunk 2077 will release as a strictly single-player experience. This means there will be no multiplayer elements to the title and unfortunately, players will have to explore Night City on their own first of all.

Despite this, the good news is that a multiplayer mode is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED confirmed this on Twitter back in September 2019, and even revealed that free single-player DLC will also arrive after launch.

The multiplayer mode will be the key to the game’s longevity and lasting relevance. As seen with GTA Online, a fun online mode can develop a large and dedicated fanbase that continues to play for years after a game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date?

As of now, CD Projekt RED has only confirmed that multiplayer is in development. Therefore, we do not currently have a release date for Cyberpunk’s online mode.

A good prediction would be late 2021 or early 2022 at this point, but as we know with CD Projekt RED, they prefer to take their time and release a finished product.

Fingers crossed, we don’t have to wait too long for Cyberpunk’s multiplayer mode. As for now, we’ve got an exciting single-player experience to get stuck into for launch and a futuristic world to explore. That will have to do for now.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 preload details leaked: File size, dates, patches, more

Published: 27/Nov/2020 13:08

by Kieran Bicknell
Cyberpunk 2077 preload guide
CD Projekt Red

Share

With its massive open-world map, intricate storyline, and gorgeous visuals, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hefty game. Thankfully, you can preload the game before release – here’s how. 

Preloading games before release day has become commonplace in the world of online game stores. With massive download sizes and long install times, preloading can be the difference between playing the game upon release, or waiting another day for it to install.

Details about the size of the game, along with instructions on how to preload the game have now been leaked, potentially enabling you to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on the December 10 release date.

CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year.

How to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5

According to a now-deleted tweet from Twitter account PlayStationSize, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 console users will be able to access Cyberpunk 2077 for preloading on December 8, a full two days before full release on December 10.

Not only that, but they’d also released the size details. With a base game size of 71.73gb on PS4, it is likely that the download will be closer to 72gb.

Along with the base download, there will also likely be a day one or day zero patch, but details about this are yet to be revealed. If the patch is included in the initial preload, it could bump the file size up to around 80 or 90gb.

The file size for next-gen may also be somewhat larger, and therefore may be closer to the 100gb mark for the base game.

It is worth noting though, that the PS4 does not offer any sort of ‘smart delivery’ so it is likely the 4K textures for ‘Pro’ users will be bundled in with the standard PS4 version too, bolstering the download size.

PlayStationSize tweet
YouTube: Dantics
The now-deleted tweet appears to have leaked size information and preload data.

How to access Cyberpunk 2077 preload for PS4 and PS5

To access the preload for Cyberpunk 2077, you would need to order the game through the PSN store. This will then open up the option to preload the game on December 8.

Preloading Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles

Unfortunately, we’ve not got any information about any preloads for Xbox console users. The file sizes are likely to be similar to, if not the same as, Playstation 4 users, meaning the download times should be similar.

Whether Xbox users will have any sort of preload access is currently unclear, but if the rumors about PS4 access are true, we’d expect Xbox users to enjoy similar perks, along with PC users.

Since the original tweet has now been deleted, it is unclear whether it was a genuine leak or not. Either way, we’ll be sure to update this article as we find out more.