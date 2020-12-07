 Reviews warn Cyberpunk 2077 comes with “game-breaking” bugs at launch - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Reviews warn Cyberpunk 2077 comes with “game-breaking” bugs at launch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:05

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

While the hype for Cyberpunk 2077 has been through the roof and the game mostly delivers on the some fronts, reviewers are warning about a large amount of bugs in the PC version and it’s unknown when they’ll be fixed. 

It’s safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the single most anticipated game of 2020 and possibly of the last couple of years. Ever since its re-announcement back in 2018, the community has been eager to get their hands on the title and try out what seemed to be a huge open-world experience with an interesting aesthetic.

Now, reviews for the game are out in the wild, and while most seem to agree that it mostly lives up to the hype and delivers on a few fronts, reviewers who played the pre-launch version, at least on PC, are seemingly warning that it is full of bugs in its current state.

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs

While Cyberpunk 2077 currently sits at a 91 on Metacritic, reviewers seem to agree that the game is full of bugs, even the ones who have given it high marks.

Over at the Washington Post, Gene Park posted on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is “a buggy mess” and that by the end of the game, it was very apparent. He even mentioned that, if you’re hoping the Day 1 patch will take care of the problems, you’re sorely mistaken, as the bugs “run deep”.

In GameSpot’s review, Kallie Plagge called the game “phenomenally buggy” and even mentioned that, at two separate instances towards the end of the game, it froze completely. Plagge went on to describe the number of bugs in the game as “extensive”.

Probably one of the more scathing observations about the bugs came from YouTuber Laymen Gaming, saying that some of them were “some of the worst” he’s “ever experienced in a game.” He also went on to say that there are so many right now, that it’s “game-breakingly” bad.

What’s the community saying about the bugs?

As one might expect, the community has generally not been reacting well to the news. Some people are, expectedly, saying it might be best to hold off on the game until the bugs are fixed.

It is important to point out that the reviews out right now are only for the PC version of the game, however, if that version is this buggy, that may be a bit telling as to how less powerful hardware will handle it. Still, it’s important not to jump to any conclusions until you’ve played it for yourself.

xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules

Published: 3/Dec/2020 6:35

by Brad Norton
xQc selfie / Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay
Instagram: xqcow1 / CD Projekt Red

xQc

CD Projekt Red just unveiled details surrounding content creation and early access for Cyberpunk 2077. While many believe the guidelines to be quite strict, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has explained why he actually likes them.

There’s no denying Cyberpunk 2077 is one the most hotly anticipated games in quite some time. After all, it has been seven years since the reveal trailer. The gaming industry has been salivating over every little detail since, and in a matter of days, it’ll finally be out in the wild.

Before we get to the December 10 release date, however, a few lucky individuals have already secured some early copies. Be it through accidental early shipping, or popular content creators being provided early access. Regardless of how people got their hands on it, everyone has to follow a set of strict rules.

Failing to do so will be met with harsh consequences. While various streamers were initially against this kind of approach, one of the biggest names on Twitch has spoken out in favor of CD Projekt Red’s decision. Here’s why xQc actually prefers the strict guidelines.

“Our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same – spoiler-free – experience at the time the game releases,” the devs shared in a December 2 post. As a result of this goal, no one is allowed to stream or release content before the December 9 embargo that drops at 3 AM PT.

Anyone that goes against this ruling will be met with copyright strikes and potentially face further legal action. Obviously, once this deadline expires, they want everyone to be sharing their experiences “like there’s no tomorrow.”

Reacting to the news, xQc explained why this approach is far better from a streamer’s perspective. In order to stream various other titles as soon as possible, xQc has had to jump through some hurdles.

“The only games I got to stream early… I literally had to get someone’s account from New Zealand, pay them so they buy the game on my account, get the account back, change password, log in, and play early.”

For other streamers, they’re often given early access codes. That’s never quite been the case for xQc though. Instead, he has to go about things in a more convoluted way. Manually accessing the game through a New Zealand-based account, the region where games unlock ahead of every other country. 

“I had to even out the playing field,” he explained. But thanks to these new guidelines from CD Projekt Red, that won’t be an issue with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. “I’m happy that [they] took action in making sure the playing field is even across the board for the consumers.”

“It’s better for everybody,” he added before going off on another tangent. Currently investing his time into GTA V, it’s clear that xQc is eager to take a trip down to Night City. Expect to see him, along with practically every other streamer, jumping into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as the December 9 embargo comes to an end.