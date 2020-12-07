Reviews warn Cyberpunk 2077 comes with “game-breaking” bugs at launch - Dexerto

While the hype for Cyberpunk 2077 has been through the roof and the game mostly delivers on the some fronts, reviewers are warning about a large amount of bugs in the PC version and it’s unknown when they’ll be fixed.

It’s safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the single most anticipated game of 2020 and possibly of the last couple of years. Ever since its re-announcement back in 2018, the community has been eager to get their hands on the title and try out what seemed to be a huge open-world experience with an interesting aesthetic.

Now, reviews for the game are out in the wild, and while most seem to agree that it mostly lives up to the hype and delivers on a few fronts, reviewers who played the pre-launch version, at least on PC, are seemingly warning that it is full of bugs in its current state.

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs

While Cyberpunk 2077 currently sits at a 91 on Metacritic, reviewers seem to agree that the game is full of bugs, even the ones who have given it high marks.

Over at the Washington Post, Gene Park posted on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is “a buggy mess” and that by the end of the game, it was very apparent. He even mentioned that, if you’re hoping the Day 1 patch will take care of the problems, you’re sorely mistaken, as the bugs “run deep”.

I’m eager to revisit Night City. I really am. There’s so much I KNOW I didn’t do. There’s clearly game there I didn’t partake in. Counting on a Day 1 patch? Good luck. The game’s bugs run deep at every aspect of the experience, UI to cutscenes.https://t.co/1H6SEWOb90 — GenePu̶̗͇͆ń̵̲́͜k 2077 (@GenePark) December 7, 2020

In GameSpot’s review, Kallie Plagge called the game “phenomenally buggy” and even mentioned that, at two separate instances towards the end of the game, it froze completely. Plagge went on to describe the number of bugs in the game as “extensive”.

Read More: xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules

Probably one of the more scathing observations about the bugs came from YouTuber Laymen Gaming, saying that some of them were “some of the worst” he’s “ever experienced in a game.” He also went on to say that there are so many right now, that it’s “game-breakingly” bad.

What’s the community saying about the bugs?

As one might expect, the community has generally not been reacting well to the news. Some people are, expectedly, saying it might be best to hold off on the game until the bugs are fixed.

A lot of reviewers are saying the experience for Cyberpunk is hampered by bugs which means all that delaying and developer crunching really wasn’t enough and the game probably shouldn’t have come out this year. Everyone, please have fun playtesting Cyberpunk for me — Eli (@asianboy0122) December 7, 2020

I've had 0 investment in the hype around Cyberpunk 2077. Seems that may benefit me, given the mixed (though mostly positive in some way) reviews. I think I'll wait until 2021 before playing; when all the bugs are fixed and we have the Series X/PS5 optimized versions available. — Dougie Gray (@douglasgray81) December 7, 2020

It is important to point out that the reviews out right now are only for the PC version of the game, however, if that version is this buggy, that may be a bit telling as to how less powerful hardware will handle it. Still, it’s important not to jump to any conclusions until you’ve played it for yourself.