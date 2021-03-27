Cyberpunk 2077 leak reveals three more DLCs coming in 2021 - Dexerto

A leaker revealed some exciting new details about Cyberpunk 2077, claiming players can look forward to ten free DLCs and three bigger paid ones, which could release very soon.

CD Projekt Red has been desperately trying to redeem itself after performance issues, glitches, and other problems marred Cyberpunk 2077’s launch and tainted the company’s reputation.

The situation was so bad, it even led to a class-action lawsuit in which investors sought to recover damages. But perhaps more importantly, it ravaged a game that many hoped and expected to be a masterpiece.

However, it seems like they’re finally on the right track. The game still isn’t perfect, but a series of patches and hotfixes have made it much better.

But that’s not all. The company is reportedly planning on going a step further by releasing ten free DLCs and three paid ones, and they might not be too far away.

A Reddit user named ‘PricklyAssassin’ shared all the details in a thread. The first piece of evidence he found was that Epic Games increased Cyberpunk 2077’s total allocated server capacity from 100GB to 500GB.

“[They] usually prepare their servers months before [the] release of new updates or content,” he said.

However, the second piece of evidence is much bigger. He shared screenshots of all the DLCs listed on the Epic Games store.

“Back in February, there were 18 free DLCs listed on the [Epic Games Store]. Some of them were removed earlier this week [and it was] reduced to 10 free DLCs.”

He even listed all the names:

Body of Chrome

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

Rides of the Dark Future

Ripperdocs Expansion

The Relic

Unnamed

If that wasn’t enough, he also claimed three paid DLCs were added this week.

Naturally, these will be far bigger and more impressive than the other expansions to warrant the price tag. However, he has no further details on the names or prices.

We’ll have to wait and see what they entail and whether it will be enough to convince new and returning players to jump back into the game and start or continue their adventures in Night City.