Class action lawsuit filed against CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077

After Cyberpunk 2077’s abysmal launch and many controversies, a class action lawsuit has been filed against developer CD Projekt Red in order to “recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws.”

According to Rosen Law Firm, who is leading the fight, the class action lawsuit was filed against CD Projekt Red due to the many issues that have come to light with the video game company over the past few weeks since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on December 10, 2020.

The lawsuit affirms that CD Projekt Red failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable” on Xbox One and PS4, which would then result in forced refunds from Sony, Xbox, and CDPR, with the former taking the game completely off the PlayStation Store.

The lawsuit also affirms that CD Projekt Red made “false and misleading statements” about “businesses, operations, and prospects,” and that the investors of the company suffered damages “when the true details entered the market.”

It is worth noting that this class action lawsuit was only filed on behalf of the CD Projekt’s investors, who are allowed to join the lawsuit if they suffered damages from Cyberpunk’s release – not the everyday people who bought a copy of the game. That being said, this lawsuit is still significant due to the game’s infamous launch.

According to a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners and gaming insider Daniel Ahmad, this is only the first lawsuit that has been filed against the company, and that more lawsuits might be coming from other firms in the future. As of the time of this writing, details of these lawsuits have not been made available.

Rosen Law is just 1 of 4 law firms planning to file a lawsuit against CDPR The argument being that the company mislead investors in a deceptive way about the quality of the game on last gen consoles, which led to recent negative impact, at the expense of the investing public https://t.co/cT3YSUKamy — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 24, 2020

While Cyberpunk 2077 was generally in a decent shape on PC when it released, the game’s PS4 and Xbox versions were slammed by critics over the amount of bugs and crashes, with many outside of the lawsuit deeming those versions “unplayable.” Even after multiple patches, as of December 24, 2020, the game still has a lot of bugs on those two systems.

Unfortunately, no other details about the class action lawsuit are available right now, as it was just filed on December 24, 2020. As time goes on and the lawsuit progresses, more details about it will surely become available.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.