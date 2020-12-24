Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Class action lawsuit filed against CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:34

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Share

After Cyberpunk 2077’s abysmal launch and many controversies, a class action lawsuit has been filed against developer CD Projekt Red in order to “recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws.”

According to Rosen Law Firm, who is leading the fight, the class action lawsuit was filed against CD Projekt Red due to the many issues that have come to light with the video game company over the past few weeks since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on December 10, 2020.

The lawsuit affirms that CD Projekt Red failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable” on Xbox One and PS4, which would then result in forced refunds from Sony, Xbox, and CDPR, with the former taking the game completely off the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt Red
The lawsuit claims that the current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are virtually unplayable, which resulted in damages to CD Projekt Red’s investors.

The lawsuit also affirms that CD Projekt Red made “false and misleading statements” about “businesses, operations, and prospects,” and that the investors of the company suffered damages “when the true details entered the market.”

It is worth noting that this class action lawsuit was only filed on behalf of the CD Projekt’s investors, who are allowed to join the lawsuit if they suffered damages from Cyberpunk’s release – not the everyday people who bought a copy of the game. That being said, this lawsuit is still significant due to the game’s infamous launch.

According to a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners and gaming insider Daniel Ahmad, this is only the first lawsuit that has been filed against the company, and that more lawsuits might be coming from other firms in the future. As of the time of this writing, details of these lawsuits have not been made available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 was generally in a decent shape on PC when it released, the game’s PS4 and Xbox versions were slammed by critics over the amount of bugs and crashes, with many outside of the lawsuit deeming those versions “unplayable.” Even after multiple patches, as of December 24, 2020, the game still has a lot of bugs on those two systems.

Unfortunately, no other details about the class action lawsuit are available right now, as it was just filed on December 24, 2020. As time goes on and the lawsuit progresses, more details about it will surely become available.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

Gaming

PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye give their verdict on Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:10

by Bill Cooney
PewDiePie/CDProjekt Red

Share

Jacksepticeye PewDiePie

YouTube stars ‘PewDiePie’ and ‘Jacksepticeye’ have shared their opinions on Cyberpunk 2077 amid all of the backlash and memes – and they don’t really think that all the hate is necessarily warranted.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was easily the most controversial game of 2020, with many players complaining the title was “broken” or “buggy” even after being delayed.

A few weeks after release, PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye sat down to give their post-mortem on Cyberpunk – and despite all of its glitches, they still didn’t agree with the vast amount of hate it’s gotten.

Cyberpunk has been criticized for how bug-ridden it is on some platforms.

Ever since the game came out, it’s been crucified online by players and critics alike, with many demanding refunds and Sony even removing it from the PlayStation store, – although it can still be purchased elsewhere.

“No, you can’t enjoy the game,” Pewds joked after watching clips of some disastrous and hilarious glitches during a December 24 YouTube video. “People hate it.”

The thing that got most people, the pair claimed, was the fact the game was so hyped; so naturally, it was going to be a letdown for some.

“I still like the game. I got a good kick out of it, I enjoyed what it was,” Jack explained. “It was never going to meet the hype anyways.”

Timestamp at 17:00 in video below for mobile viewers.

While they might not necessarily hate the game, the bugs are still an issue, with Pewds even admitting it had way more problems than he expected.

Other games have had rough launches and gone on to play just fine, though. Take, for example, Assasin’s Creed Unity, which had a similar tale to Cyberpunk at release, but is a solid game to play now.

“This is the thing: Assassin’s Creed Unity runs really well now on Xbox Series X and is amazing,” Jack told Pewds. “Just give it six years and Cyberpunk will be right there.”

In its current state, CDPR’s ambitious new RPG has become more of a meme than a good example of the next generation of gaming, but Pewds and Jack might be on to something when they suggest just giving it (hopefully) just a little time.