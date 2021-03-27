NASCAR and F1 race into Rocket League in huge Season 3 update - Dexerto

Rocket League Season 3 is around the corner, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership with NASCAR and Formula 1 that will add officially-licensed vehicles to the game.

Rocket League players have a lot to look forward to in Season 3, including a new battle pass jam-packed with excellent content that will be revealed in the coming weeks. But that’s just business as usual.

However, it also marks the beginning of an unexpected crossover with the two most prominent companies in motorsport, NASCAR and Formula 1.

As the season progresses, players will be able to get their hands on officially licensed vehicles from either code.

Advertisement

It’s the dawn of a new era that will see Rocket League’s arenas packed with some of the most iconic vehicles in the world.

Psyonix hasn’t mentioned which ones will be included, but we anticipate everything from McLaren, Mercedez-Benz, and Ferrari F1 cars to NASCAR’s Generation 6 vehicles.

But unfortunately, no officially licensed cars will be available right away. They won’t be added until May, which means players need to wait a month after the season begins.

But in the meantime, players can still enjoy everything else the new season will offer, including a new muscle-car vehicle, the Tyranno, as well as an updated version of the DFH Stadium, which will be renamed DFH Stadium (Circuit).

Advertisement

Psyonix abandoned the arena’s old look and modified it to include a race track and “all the pageantry found trackside during a championship Sunday.”

It will be available in both casual and competitive playlists once the new season begins.

A pre-season patch is expected to drop on April 6 at 4 PM PT, and the new season will kick off shortly after on April 7.

Read More: Rocket League mobile game Sideswipe revealed

We’ll keep you updated with the latest information once it’s available.