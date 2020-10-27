 8 vehicles we can't wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

8 vehicles we can’t wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:44 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 9:16

by Kieran Bicknell
8 cars we can't wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077
Twitter: CyberpunkGame

With the lead up to Cyberpunk 2077’s highly-anticipated release, more news is being released about Night City, its inhabitants, and their vehicles. 

Having showcased a number of the vehicles players will experience in Night City during a ‘Night City Wire’ broadcast, CD Projekt Red have now revealed more vehicles on their Twitter page.

We’ve already seen a number of different vehicle classes that will feature in Cyberpunk 2077, but this is the first time we’ve seen a number of individual vehicles. From bikes to hypercars, here are 8 vehicles we can’t wait to get our hands on in Cyberpunk 2077.

8. Quadra Type-66 Avenger

Cyber2077 Type66Avenger
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Quadra Type-66 Avenger.

While we’ve seen the Quadra Type-66 before during a Night City Wire broadcast, this is the first time we’ve seen the ‘Avenger’ variant.

Beefed-up suspension, bolt-on wheel arches, and a more aggressive appearance make the Type-66 Avenger a vehicle that looks fit for any purpose.

7. Makigai MaiMai P126

Cyber2077 Magikai
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Makigai MaiMai P126.

Part of the ‘Economy’ class of cars, the MaiMai P126 looks like the perfect 4-wheel transportation for getting around the tight alleyways of Night City.

Expect no-frills, low-cost motoring with the Makigai MaiMai P126.

6. Thorton Colby Butte “Shooting Brake”

Cyber2077 Shooting Brake
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Thorton Colby Butte “Shooting Brake”.

The Thorton Colby Butte appears to be a ute-style car similar to the Chevrolet El Camino.

Likely blending a mix of performance and practicality, the term “Shooting Brake” may be used more literally in Night City than in the real world.

5. Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom

Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom.

This is a vehicle preview with a twist – this is far from a ‘standard’ bike, as evidenced by the “custom” name.

Evoking emotions of a Yakuza-esque motorbike, the Yaiba Kusanagi is ideal for evading capture thanks to its maneuverability and small profile.

4. Thorton Galena Nomad “Gecko”

Thorton Galena Nomad "Gecko"
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Thorton Galena Nomad “Gecko”.

Another custom car, possibly designed by one of many gang leaders found throughout Night City and beyond.

Given that the other Thorton’s we’ve seen are in the ‘economy’ or ‘executive’ classes, the Gecko looks set to be part of the economy class judging by its appearance.

3. Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe

Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe.

First seen during the Night City Wire Episode 4 broadcast, the Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe forms part of the ‘executive’ class of cars. Perfect for the style-conscious gangster or assassin, the Alvarado is sure to make an impact wherever you go.

2. Rayfield Caliburn

Cyber2077 Rayfield Caliburn
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Rayfield Caliburn.

Another car that we’ve previously seen in Night City Wire, the Rayfield Caliburn belongs to the ‘hypercar’ class of vehicles.

Expect insane power, high levels of protection, and plenty of style points with the Caliburn.

1. Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911

Johnny Silverhands Porshe 911
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
Johnny Silverhands’ Porsche 911.

The only real-world car to feature in Cyberpunk 2077 (that we know of) Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 is based on the 930 Turbo from the 1970s.

This one-off car is the ‘hero’ vehicle in Cyberpunk, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10 after suffering yet another pushback. Even so, we don’t have all that long to wait until we’re joyriding around the streets of Night City in these vehicles and more.

SSC accused of faking 331mph speed record revealed on Top Gear

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:53

by Kieran Bicknell
SSC Tuatara record faked?
YouTube: Shmee150

With the automotive world rocked by the SSC Tuatara’s record-breaking run during October 2020, YouTuber Shmee 150 has raised a number of doubts about the credibility of their record.

Land speed records are nothing new – ever since the dawn of the motor car, drivers have been competing to go faster and faster in an all-out race to beat each other’s top speeds.

With competitors Bugatti having set the previous production car speed record of 304.77mph in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, SSC has now obliterated their record… or have they?

SSC tuatara speed run
SSC
The SSC Tuatara is the record holder for the world’s fastest production car, but many have pointed out there are issues with the footage.

Top Gear announces SSC Tuatara speed record

When BBC’s Top Gear announced the breaking news that the SSC Tuatara had broken the production car speed records, the automotive world went into pandemonium. To break any speed record is an incredible achievement, but to do so by such a massive margin is almost unheard of.

The record attempt itself was also unusual in that it was carried out on a stretch of public road. A closed-off section of dead-straight road near Las Vegas provided the setting, totaling seven miles long.

Unfortunately for SSC and potentially for Top Gear, a number of popular online personalities and journalists have now called out SSC, claiming that the record is “fake.”

SSC World Record run controversy

YouTuber Shmee150 has been one such journalist, and put out a very convincing video debunking the record attempt on October 26.

The first major issue that he identified is that the tires on the Tuatara were allegedly ‘stock’ tires. Since they were not made specifically for the record attempt (to the best of his knowledge) they would’ve been rated for a significantly lower speed than 300+ mph.

Shmee then goes further to discuss the timings between set points on the route. By calculating the distance covered and the time it took for the Tuatara to cover that distance, he was able to work out a rough average speed.

SSC Footage slowed down?

Unfortunately, the speed between the first and second point that he highlighted is significantly different to that shown by the on-board footage that Top Gear released. According to his calculations, either the onboard footage was slowed down “by around 30%” for some reason, or the figures shown are totally wrong.

He also points out that the dashboard was obscured in the first-person view footage, despite the fact the reading should’ve mirrored that of the telemetry. As Shmee points out, the car is always going faster than the calculated average speed, which is a “mathematical impossibility.. you can’t dispute [it].”

By Shmee’s calculations, the Tuatara only reached a peak speed of “around 280 miles an hour”. Given that the original video was a Top Gear exclusive, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.