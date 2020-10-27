8 vehicles we can't wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

With the lead up to Cyberpunk 2077’s highly-anticipated release, more news is being released about Night City, its inhabitants, and their vehicles.

Having showcased a number of the vehicles players will experience in Night City during a ‘Night City Wire’ broadcast, CD Projekt Red have now revealed more vehicles on their Twitter page.

We’ve already seen a number of different vehicle classes that will feature in Cyberpunk 2077, but this is the first time we’ve seen a number of individual vehicles. From bikes to hypercars, here are 8 vehicles we can’t wait to get our hands on in Cyberpunk 2077.

8. Quadra Type-66 Avenger

While we’ve seen the Quadra Type-66 before during a Night City Wire broadcast, this is the first time we’ve seen the ‘Avenger’ variant.

Beefed-up suspension, bolt-on wheel arches, and a more aggressive appearance make the Type-66 Avenger a vehicle that looks fit for any purpose.

7. Makigai MaiMai P126

Part of the ‘Economy’ class of cars, the MaiMai P126 looks like the perfect 4-wheel transportation for getting around the tight alleyways of Night City.

Expect no-frills, low-cost motoring with the Makigai MaiMai P126.

6. Thorton Colby Butte “Shooting Brake”

The Thorton Colby Butte appears to be a ute-style car similar to the Chevrolet El Camino.

Likely blending a mix of performance and practicality, the term “Shooting Brake” may be used more literally in Night City than in the real world.

5. Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom

This is a vehicle preview with a twist – this is far from a ‘standard’ bike, as evidenced by the “custom” name.

Evoking emotions of a Yakuza-esque motorbike, the Yaiba Kusanagi is ideal for evading capture thanks to its maneuverability and small profile.

4. Thorton Galena Nomad “Gecko”

Another custom car, possibly designed by one of many gang leaders found throughout Night City and beyond.

Read more: All 4 fashion styles coming to Cyberpunk 2077

Given that the other Thorton’s we’ve seen are in the ‘economy’ or ‘executive’ classes, the Gecko looks set to be part of the economy class judging by its appearance.

3. Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe

First seen during the Night City Wire Episode 4 broadcast, the Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe forms part of the ‘executive’ class of cars. Perfect for the style-conscious gangster or assassin, the Alvarado is sure to make an impact wherever you go.

2. Rayfield Caliburn

Another car that we’ve previously seen in Night City Wire, the Rayfield Caliburn belongs to the ‘hypercar’ class of vehicles.

Read More: Why the Cyberpunk 2077 gang system is super important

Expect insane power, high levels of protection, and plenty of style points with the Caliburn.

1. Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911

The only real-world car to feature in Cyberpunk 2077 (that we know of) Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 is based on the 930 Turbo from the 1970s.

This one-off car is the ‘hero’ vehicle in Cyberpunk, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10 after suffering yet another pushback. Even so, we don’t have all that long to wait until we’re joyriding around the streets of Night City in these vehicles and more.