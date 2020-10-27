 Cyberpunk 2077 fans furious after game is delayed for the fourth time - Dexerto
Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 fans furious after game is delayed for the fourth time

Published: 27/Oct/2020 20:21

by Brent Koepp
cyberpunk 2077 art
CD Projekt Red

Share

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were left furious after developer CD Projekt Red delayed the anticipated title into December. The move sparked backlash on social media from players angry that the game’s release had been moved for the fourth time.

By all accounts, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. First announced back in 2012, the title was set to launch alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November.

However on October 27, CD Projekt Red shocked fans when they delayed the game by three weeks.  The move sparked fury online from players fed up with the game’s erratic release schedule.

cyberpunk 2077 posters
CD Projekt Red
The anticipated title was delayed for a fourth time this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 community outraged over another delay

Cyberpunk was initially set to release in April 2020 before being moved to September, then November, and now December. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Polish developer stated that they were struggling to release the title on multiple platforms.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it,” the announcement read.

The team also went on to explain why they had told players that the game had gone “gold” earlier in the month, while still needing more time. According to the creators, they could get a lot done in the extra 21 days.

While players have been accepting of previous delays, this latest move sparked backlash from those who were critical of the studio for announcing dates they can’t meet. One tweet in particular went viral that showed CD Projekt Red telling a fan on October 26 that the game was absolutely coming out on time – a day before they announced the delay.

To add salt to the wound, the user had actually booked the day off from work. Luckily for them though, the fan updated followers hours later and said their boss gave them their day back after showing them the tweet by the Polish developer.

Other fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the delay messing up their plans. One user exclaimed, “Lmao what a joke. It was understandable the first couple of times…but you said last time would 100% be the release date.” Another player said, “I understand the decision, but a lot of us I’m sure asked for time off on our jobs to be able to play this game.”

cyberpunk 2077 tweets
Twitter
Some people are not happy.

Some were so frustrated by the delays, they outright canceled their pre-orders. “Cancelling my pre order now. 4th time this game has been pushed back. All my hype has been killed.” Another Cyberpunk fan agreed, and posted, “Just refunded the purchase. There is no point in buying a game from a dev who cannot keep their promise.”

cyberpunk 2077 angry tweets
Twitter
Some players are even refunding their preorders.

Due to the challenges that can be faced during a game’s development, it’s extremely common for titles to get delayed. Because of its complexity, it can be hard to pin down a concrete release date as problems can arise at any moment.

However, it’s fairly unusual for a major title to be announced as having gone “gold” only for it to get delayed. And while many fans understand delays make game’s better, four in a single year has become too much for some.

Gaming

Epic Minecraft Cyberpunk build has players begging for map downloads

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:15

by Tanner Pierce
Microsoft/Deltagon

Share

With the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 just a month and a half away, players are starting to ramp up their fan-projects. Now, one Reddit user has made an entire Cyberpunk-inspired creation inside of Minecraft and it’s absolutely breathtaking.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2020, and it’s safe to say that the hype for the game is stronger than it ever was before, with the possible exception being when Keanu Reeves was announced for the title.

Soon, fans will be able to drive through Night City and experience everything the game has to offer.

Because of this excitement, fan builds and projects are obviously starting to ramp up. While players obviously made fan creations before, it’s only logical that more and more start cropping up as we get closer to the game’s release.

A fallen over Ferris Wheel in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Nighty City is a bright but dark and broken place. Soon, we’ll be able to go there.

Cyberpunk 2077 recreated in Minecraft

Now, a Reddit user by the name of Deltagon has released his new creation: a Cyberpunk-inspired building made entirely in Minecraft.

While it’s a bit hard to see at first due to the level of insane detail, once you look at it for a few minutes, you can see the distinguishable blocky textures synonymous with Mojang’s sandbox game.

It goes without saying that this creation is very impressive and includes everything from proper lighting to neon signs. Definitely fits the “Cyberpunk” aesthetic, and gives fans something to look at during this pre-launch hype window.

I made another cyberpunk scene in minecraft from gaming

What is the creation?

One thing to note, however, is that it’s unclear if this is directly inspired by something specific in-game. A number of fans jumped into the comments asking for a map download, but as of writing, one hasn’t been made available.

After one user named blackseax simply asked “map download”, many others followed, resulting in a 37 replies in one thread asking for a download link. One even replied saying “Yes pls, I would like to download it just to blow up my PC”, obviously making a reference to the creation’s insane quality.

Obviously, Cyberpunk 2077 will include a Chinatown district. However, it doesn’t appear to be based off of anything in particular, so it’s possible that the creator just used that section or the game in-general as inspiration for this larger piece.

This also isn’t the first time he’s created a “Cyberpunk”-themed Minecraft project. Back in March 2020 and May 2020, he created two other Cyberpunk-inspired projects, with one of them literally called “Minepunk 2077”.

Here’s to hoping the user doesn’t stop, because they clearly have a talent.