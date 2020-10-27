Cyberpunk 2077 fans furious after game is delayed for the fourth time - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were left furious after developer CD Projekt Red delayed the anticipated title into December. The move sparked backlash on social media from players angry that the game’s release had been moved for the fourth time.

By all accounts, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. First announced back in 2012, the title was set to launch alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November.

However on October 27, CD Projekt Red shocked fans when they delayed the game by three weeks. The move sparked fury online from players fed up with the game’s erratic release schedule.

Cyberpunk 2077 community outraged over another delay

Cyberpunk was initially set to release in April 2020 before being moved to September, then November, and now December. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Polish developer stated that they were struggling to release the title on multiple platforms.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it,” the announcement read.

The team also went on to explain why they had told players that the game had gone “gold” earlier in the month, while still needing more time. According to the creators, they could get a lot done in the extra 21 days.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

While players have been accepting of previous delays, this latest move sparked backlash from those who were critical of the studio for announcing dates they can’t meet. One tweet in particular went viral that showed CD Projekt Red telling a fan on October 26 that the game was absolutely coming out on time – a day before they announced the delay.

That was yesterday XDDD pic.twitter.com/401XRX2rID — Paweł (@SirPaffel) October 27, 2020

To add salt to the wound, the user had actually booked the day off from work. Luckily for them though, the fan updated followers hours later and said their boss gave them their day back after showing them the tweet by the Polish developer.

Other fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the delay messing up their plans. One user exclaimed, “Lmao what a joke. It was understandable the first couple of times…but you said last time would 100% be the release date.” Another player said, “I understand the decision, but a lot of us I’m sure asked for time off on our jobs to be able to play this game.”

Some were so frustrated by the delays, they outright canceled their pre-orders. “Cancelling my pre order now. 4th time this game has been pushed back. All my hype has been killed.” Another Cyberpunk fan agreed, and posted, “Just refunded the purchase. There is no point in buying a game from a dev who cannot keep their promise.”

Due to the challenges that can be faced during a game’s development, it’s extremely common for titles to get delayed. Because of its complexity, it can be hard to pin down a concrete release date as problems can arise at any moment.

However, it’s fairly unusual for a major title to be announced as having gone “gold” only for it to get delayed. And while many fans understand delays make game’s better, four in a single year has become too much for some.