All 4 fashion styles coming to Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

Fashion plays a big part in everyday life in Cyberpunk 2077. It defines who you are and where you’re from, so you’ll want to kit your character out with the styles that suit you.

Cyberpunk 2077 offers all kinds of customization options that help you create the perfect character. There are certain lifepaths that dictate your world views, classes that impact your playstyle, and cyberware that give you unique abilities and combat options.

CD Projekt Red has certainly poured a lot of time and effort into its character creation, so it’s only right that you look the part. After all, Night City is a big place that is filled with even bigger personalities.

The four Cyberpunk styles are deeply rooted in Night City’s history and culture. These stylistic design choices can be found in everything from cars, guns, implants, and clothes. Fashion plays a massive part in your journey through the neon-soaked streets. In order to help you unleash your inner fashionista, we’ve outlined Cyberpunk 2077 four fashion styles in our guide below.

Kitsch

With their bright neon hair, fluorescent jackets, and illuminated tattoos, those who adorn the Kitsch style care not for functionality. Anarchy and rebellion are this group’s motto. Unlike the grey imposing buildings that make up Night City’s Corporate sectors, Kitsch prefers to brighten up the mood.

Unlike the other Cyberpunk 2077 styles, Kitsch rebels against the dark, dystopian world around them.

Every piece of clothing is a middle finger to the “necessity over style” that was popularized by Entropism. Instead, Kitsch is all about drawing as much attention to oneself as possible. These guys like to party and they love to show off their style. If you wish to do the same, then the Kitsch style is the way to go.

Entropism

Entropism was born out of the stock market crash when the Fourth Corporate War broke out. Widespread poverty hit Neon City and many of its inhabitants struggled to make a living. As a result, many of the city’s residents turned to practical apparel that was more functional in their design.

There are no bright colors, crazy hairdos, and unwieldy cybernetics to be found here.

This kind of style is usually found in areas in and around Night that can’t afford to modernize. Entropism dictates that everything from cars, clothes, cybernetics, and buildings are kept incredibly basic. This helps to keep costs low and functionality high. After all, getting the job done, no matter how, is all that matters.

Neo-Militarism

Deadly elegance without ostentation.

This is what makes up Cyberpunk’s Neo-Militarism style. Neo-Militarism is usually found in wealthier parts of Night City and its bold, dark colours are designed to intimidate those beneath them. Power is everything and you must show this status at all times. From the sleek no-nonsense outfits to the high-tech, minimalist buildings – Neo-Militarism is all about flexing your authority and wealth.

Those that choose the Corporate Lifepath will know all too well how truly terrifying Cyberpunk’s most powerful people can be. Just because you dress the part, doesn’t mean you’ll be safe from Night City’s most notorious inhabitants. Substance over style is the Neo-Militarism way.

Neo-Kitsch

A subcategory of Cyberpunk’s ever-popular Kitsch style, Neo-Kitsch is for Night City’s ultra-rich figures. Celebrities, braindance stars, business magnates, heirs to corporate fortunes and corporate executives all use Neo-Kitsch to display their wealth. While the style shares the same color palette of its predecessor, Neo-Kitsch provides a much higher quality to its clothing.

Certain models and celebrities are even known to incorporate chrome that gives their body a metallic appearance. Unlike the other Cyberpunk styles, Neo-Kitch’s cars and buildings incorporate wood and marble into their architecture. Style and substance is the motto here.

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here, at Dexerto.