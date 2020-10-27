 All 4 fashion styles coming to Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

All 4 fashion styles coming to Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:24 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 15:28

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 styles
CD Projekt RED

Fashion plays a big part in everyday life in Cyberpunk 2077. It defines who you are and where you’re from, so you’ll want to kit your character out with the styles that suit you. 

Cyberpunk 2077 offers all kinds of customization options that help you create the perfect character. There are certain lifepaths that dictate your world views, classes that impact your playstyle, and cyberware that give you unique abilities and combat options.

CD Projekt Red has certainly poured a lot of time and effort into its character creation, so it’s only right that you look the part. After all, Night City is a big place that is filled with even bigger personalities. 

The four Cyberpunk styles are deeply rooted in Night City’s history and culture. These stylistic design choices can be found in everything from cars, guns, implants, and clothes. Fashion plays a massive part in your journey through the neon-soaked streets. In order to help you unleash your inner fashionista, we’ve outlined Cyberpunk 2077 four fashion styles in our guide below. 

Kitsch

Cyberpunk Kitsch
CD Projekt RED
Kitsch is all about bright colors and big personalities.

With their bright neon hair, fluorescent jackets, and illuminated tattoos, those who adorn the Kitsch style care not for functionality. Anarchy and rebellion are this group’s motto. Unlike the grey imposing buildings that make up Night City’s Corporate sectors, Kitsch prefers to brighten up the mood.

Unlike the other Cyberpunk 2077 styles, Kitsch rebels against the dark, dystopian world around them.

Every piece of clothing is a middle finger to the “necessity over style” that was popularized by Entropism. Instead, Kitsch is all about drawing as much attention to oneself as possible. These guys like to party and they love to show off their style. If you wish to do the same, then the Kitsch style is the way to go. 

Entropism

Cyberpunk 2077 Entropism
CD Projekt RED
Functionality and practicality is the Entropism way.

Entropism was born out of the stock market crash when the Fourth Corporate War broke out. Widespread poverty hit Neon City and many of its inhabitants struggled to make a living. As a result, many of the city’s residents turned to practical apparel that was more functional in their design.

There are no bright colors, crazy hairdos, and unwieldy cybernetics to be found here.

This kind of style is usually found in areas in and around Night that can’t afford to modernize. Entropism dictates that everything from cars, clothes, cybernetics, and buildings are kept incredibly basic. This helps to keep costs low and functionality high. After all, getting the job done, no matter how, is all that matters. 

Neo-Militarism

Neo-Militarism
CD Projekt RED
Neo-Militarism is all about flexing your power and social status.

Deadly elegance without ostentation.

This is what makes up Cyberpunk’s Neo-Militarism style. Neo-Militarism is usually found in wealthier parts of Night City and its bold, dark colours are designed to intimidate those beneath them. Power is everything and you must show this status at all times. From the sleek no-nonsense outfits to the high-tech, minimalist buildings – Neo-Militarism is all about flexing your authority and wealth. 

Those that choose the Corporate Lifepath will know all too well how truly terrifying Cyberpunk’s most powerful people can be. Just because you dress the part, doesn’t mean you’ll be safe from Night City’s most notorious inhabitants. Substance over style is the Neo-Militarism way. 

Neo-Kitsch

Cyberpunk 2077 Neo-Kitsch
CD Projekt RED
Celebrities use Neo-Kitsch to show off their worth.

A subcategory of Cyberpunk’s ever-popular Kitsch style, Neo-Kitsch is for Night City’s ultra-rich figures. Celebrities, braindance stars, business magnates, heirs to corporate fortunes and corporate executives all use Neo-Kitsch to display their wealth. While the style shares the same color palette of its predecessor, Neo-Kitsch provides a much higher quality to its clothing. 

Certain models and celebrities are even known to incorporate chrome that gives their body a metallic appearance. Unlike the other Cyberpunk styles, Neo-Kitch’s cars and buildings incorporate wood and marble into their architecture. Style and substance is the motto here. 

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here, at Dexerto.

Cyberpunk 2077

Every Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepath and what they do

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:38

by James Busby
Lifepaths Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED

While Cyberpunk 2077’s classes are incredibly important to how your character plays, you’ll also need to choose a Lifepath for them. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s three Lifepaths and what they do. 

Lifepaths play an integral part in Cyberpunk 2077 ‘s futuristic open-world. While your class may dictate how your character plays, it’s your Lifepath that will determine how they view the world around them. Night City’s inhabitants will also act differently depending on your backstory. This effectively allows you to experience unique interactions that are tailored around that specific Lifepath. 

As a result, choosing which Lifepath to pick in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t know what each of them entails. To help you understand each Lifepath, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything you need to know about these game-changing backstories. 

Nomad

Cyberpunk 2077 Nomad class
CD Projekt RED
Growing up in the Badlands has given V a lot of freedom.

As the name suggests, the Nomad Lifepath is all about moving places. When choosing this option, V leaves behind everything they know in order to pursue a life in Night City. The game’s Nomad community lives outside the glitz and glam of Cyberpunk’s Night City. Instead, this poverty-stricken clan relies on the scrap-filled Badlands in order to survive. They are known to walk the scrap-filled wasteland in search of loot they can sell. However, violence isn’t beneath the clan as they regularly raid nearby the fuel depots. 

“Roaming the Badlands, looting scrapyards, raiding fuel depots – life on the road wasn’t easy,”  But growing up in a nomad clan has its perks. Honesty, integrity, and a love of freedom – qualities that few in Night City possess, and no amount of money can buy.”

Choosing the Nomad Lifepath will start you in the Badlands District.

Corporate

Corporate Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
The dog-eat-dog world of Corporate isn’t an easy one.

The Corporate world in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of riches and militarism. Corporate V is no stranger to both the glitz and glam of Night City’s high ranking world, nor are they unfamiliar with its seedy underbelly. Nothing in Night City is for free and everything has a price. As a lead member of Arasaka’s notorious counter-intel division, you know all too well how the game’s megacorporations exploit people. However, will you be able to leave the militaristic corporate world behind without racking up a high body count?

“Few leave the corporate world with their lives – fewer still with their souls intact. You’ve been there – you’ve bent the rules, exploited secrets, and weaponized information. There’s no such thing as a fair game, only winners and losers.”

Choosing the Corporate Lifepath will start you in the City Center District.

Street Kid

Street Kid Cyberpunk
CD Projekt RED
Having strong connections and good street smarts could save your life in Cyberpunk 2077.

Street Kid V has tight bonds with the Heywood District – a crime-filled area that is known for its gang-related crime. It was tough growing up on the streets, but you learned a lot about how to survive. V is no stranger to the life of crime. In fact, some of their earliest memories involve running away from law enforcement. It is certainly far from the luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by Cyberpunk’s Corporate world. 

However, your connections and street smarts help you keep alive and that’s all that matters in Night City. “They say if you wanna understand the streets, you gotta live ’em. Gongs, fixers, dolls, small-time pushers – you were raised by them all. Down here the law of the jungle dictates the weak serve the strong – the only law in Night City you have yet to break.”

Choosing the Street Kid Lifepath will start you in the Heywood District. 

Be sure to check out all our other Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here.