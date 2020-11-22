IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 final placements and results - Dexerto

IEM Beijing-Haidian has concluded, and after two weeks of incredible Counter-Strike, we finally are able to crown the best teams in one of the largest tournaments of the Online Era.

The online event hosted 24 teams across four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Winners fought for spots in the upcoming IEM Global Challenge and for prize pools of $150,000 (EU), $70,000 (NA), and $15,000 (Asia, Oceania).

IEM Beijing 2019 saw Astralis being crowned champions after sweeping Australians of 100 Thieves in a best-of-five final.

Europe and North America featured a double-elimination group stage, with a single-elimination playoff bracket. Every game was a BO3 match, except for the BO5 final. Asia and Oceania presented a double-elimination playoff bracket, with BO3 games and a BO5 final.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe placements and results

The European group stages saw Astralis, Heroic, FaZe, and Complexity proceeded undefeated to the playoffs, followed by Vitality, G2, NaVi, and BIG.

Vitality powered through the playoffs by first dispatching Heroic in the quarter-finals, their Danish nemesis had previously denied the French roster two trophies at ESL One Cologne and Dreamhack Open Fall. They reached the finals after a swift 2-0 victory against the Complexity juggernaut.

On the other side of the bracket, NaVi dominated Astralis in the quarter-finals, brushing them aside after two 16-9 maps. The CIS squad then faced a new-look G2 esports, destroying them on Nuke in the last map of the match.

The Grand Final saw Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev dominate Vitality in the first two maps displaying a +41 K/D differential. The Frenchmen fought back on Overpass and Inferno extending the finals all the way before taking the trophy on Mirage after a stellar performance by Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Group A Results Group B Results Complexity 2-0 Astralis 2-0 FaZe Clan 2-0 Heroic 2-0 NaVi 2-1 BIG 2-1 Vitality 2-1 G2 Esports 2-1 MAD Lions 1-2 NiP 1-2 Spirit 1-2 Mousesports 1-2 OG 0-2 North 0-2 Fnatic 0-2 ENCE 0-2

Stage Game Quarterfinal 1 Faze 0 – 2 G2 Quarterfinal 2 Na’Vi 2 – 0 Astralis Quarterfinal 3 Complexity 2 – 0 BIG Quarterfinal 4 Heroic 1 – 2 Vitality

Stage Game Semifinal 1 G2 1 – 2 Na’Vi Semifinal 2 Vitality 2-0 Complexity

Stage Game Grand Final Na’Vi 2-3 Vitality

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD) 1 Vitality 400 $60,000 2 Natus Vincere 265 $30,000 3-4 Complexity 160 $12,000 3-4 G2 Esports 160 $12,000 5-8 Heroic 75 $5,000 5-8 BIG 75 $5,000 5-8 Astralis 75 $5,000 5-8 FaZe Clan 75 $5,000 9-12 Team Spirit 45 $2,500 9-12 MAD Lions 45 $2,500 9-12 Mousesports 45 $2,500 9-12 NiP 45 $2,500 13-16 OG 0 $1,500 13-16 Fnatic 0 $1,500 13-16 ENCE 0 $1,500 13-16 North 0 $1,500

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Asia placements and results

The Asian event saw ViCi finally overcome their Chinese rivals Tyloo, beating them in the upper bracket final and again in the grand final without dropping a single map through the entire event.

Stage Game Semifinal 1 Tyloo 2-0 D13 Semifinal 2 Invictus 0-2 ViCi

Stage Game Lower Semi Invictus 2-0 D13

Stage Game Upper Final Tyloo 0-2 ViCi

Stage Game Consolidation Final Invictus 0-2 Tyloo

Stage Game Grand Final Tyloo 0-3 ViCi

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD) 1 ViCi 185 $8,000 2 Tyloo 85 $4,000 3 Invictus 45 $2,000 4 D13 0 $1,000

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Oceania placements and results

The Oceanic tournament did not see too many surprises as the Renegades led by Chris ‘dexter’ Nong managed to take the $8,000 and their ninth regional trophy in a row.

Stage Game Semifinal 1 AVANT 2-1 ORDER Semifinal 2 VERTEX 0-2 Renegades

Stage Game Lower Semi ORDER 2-0 VERTEX

Stage Game Upper Final AVANT 0-2 Renegades

Stage Game Consolidation Final ORDER 2-1 AVANT

Stage Game Grand Final ORDER 0-3 Renegades