IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 final placements and results - Dexerto

IEM Beijing-Haidian has concluded, and after two weeks of incredible Counter-Strike, we finally are able to crown the best teams in one of the largest tournaments of the Online Era.
The online event hosted 24 teams across four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Winners fought for spots in the upcoming IEM Global Challenge and for prize pools of $150,000 (EU), $70,000 (NA), and $15,000 (Asia, Oceania).
IEM Beijing 2019 saw Astralis being crowned champions after sweeping Australians of 100 Thieves in a best-of-five final.
Europe and North America featured a double-elimination group stage, with a single-elimination playoff bracket. Every game was a BO3 match, except for the BO5 final. Asia and Oceania presented a double-elimination playoff bracket, with BO3 games and a BO5 final.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe placements and results
The European group stages saw Astralis, Heroic, FaZe, and Complexity proceeded undefeated to the playoffs, followed by Vitality, G2, NaVi, and BIG.
Vitality powered through the playoffs by first dispatching Heroic in the quarter-finals, their Danish nemesis had previously denied the French roster two trophies at ESL One Cologne and Dreamhack Open Fall. They reached the finals after a swift 2-0 victory against the Complexity juggernaut.
On the other side of the bracket, NaVi dominated Astralis in the quarter-finals, brushing them aside after two 16-9 maps. The CIS squad then faced a new-look G2 esports, destroying them on Nuke in the last map of the match.
The Grand Final saw Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev dominate Vitality in the first two maps displaying a +41 K/D differential. The Frenchmen fought back on Overpass and Inferno extending the finals all the way before taking the trophy on Mirage after a stellar performance by Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.
|Group A
|Results
|Group B
|Results
|Complexity
|2-0
|Astralis
|2-0
|FaZe Clan
|2-0
|Heroic
|2-0
|NaVi
|2-1
|BIG
|2-1
|Vitality
|2-1
|G2 Esports
|2-1
|MAD Lions
|1-2
|NiP
|1-2
|Spirit
|1-2
|Mousesports
|1-2
|OG
|0-2
|North
|0-2
|Fnatic
|0-2
|ENCE
|0-2
|Stage
|Game
|Quarterfinal 1
|Faze 0 – 2 G2
|Quarterfinal 2
|Na’Vi 2 – 0 Astralis
|Quarterfinal 3
|Complexity 2 – 0 BIG
|Quarterfinal 4
|Heroic 1 – 2 Vitality
|Stage
|Game
|Semifinal 1
|G2 1 – 2 Na’Vi
|Semifinal 2
|Vitality 2-0 Complexity
|Stage
|Game
|Grand Final
|Na’Vi 2-3 Vitality
|Place
|Team
|Pro Tour Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Vitality
|400
|$60,000
|2
|Natus Vincere
|265
|$30,000
|3-4
|Complexity
|160
|$12,000
|3-4
|G2 Esports
|160
|$12,000
|5-8
|Heroic
|75
|$5,000
|5-8
|BIG
|75
|$5,000
|5-8
|Astralis
|75
|$5,000
|5-8
|FaZe Clan
|75
|$5,000
|9-12
|Team Spirit
|45
|$2,500
|9-12
|MAD Lions
|45
|$2,500
|9-12
|Mousesports
|45
|$2,500
|9-12
|NiP
|45
|$2,500
|13-16
|OG
|0
|$1,500
|13-16
|Fnatic
|0
|$1,500
|13-16
|ENCE
|0
|$1,500
|13-16
|North
|0
|$1,500
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Asia placements and results
The Asian event saw ViCi finally overcome their Chinese rivals Tyloo, beating them in the upper bracket final and again in the grand final without dropping a single map through the entire event.
|Stage
|Game
|Semifinal 1
|Tyloo 2-0 D13
|Semifinal 2
|Invictus 0-2 ViCi
|Stage
|Game
|Lower Semi
|Invictus 2-0 D13
|Stage
|Game
|Upper Final
|Tyloo 0-2 ViCi
|Stage
|Game
|Consolidation Final
|Invictus 0-2 Tyloo
|Stage
|Game
|Grand Final
|Tyloo 0-3 ViCi
|Place
|Team
|Pro Tour Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|ViCi
|185
|$8,000
|2
|Tyloo
|85
|$4,000
|3
|Invictus
|45
|$2,000
|4
|D13
|0
|$1,000
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Oceania placements and results
The Oceanic tournament did not see too many surprises as the Renegades led by Chris ‘dexter’ Nong managed to take the $8,000 and their ninth regional trophy in a row.
|Stage
|Game
|Semifinal 1
|AVANT 2-1 ORDER
|Semifinal 2
|VERTEX 0-2 Renegades
|Stage
|Game
|Lower Semi
|ORDER 2-0 VERTEX
|Stage
|Game
|Upper Final
|AVANT 0-2 Renegades
|Stage
|Game
|Consolidation Final
|ORDER 2-1 AVANT
|Stage
|Game
|Grand Final
|ORDER 0-3 Renegades
|Place
|Team
|Pro Tour Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Renegades
|185
|$8,000
|2
|Order
|85
|$4,000
|3
|Avant
|45
|$2,000
|4
|Vertex
|0
|$1,000