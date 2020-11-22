 IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 final placements and results - Dexerto
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 final placements and results

Published: 22/Nov/2020 21:45 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 21:47

by Marco Rizzo
IEM Beijing 2019
ESL

IEM Beijing-Haidian

IEM Beijing-Haidian has concluded, and after two weeks of incredible Counter-Strike, we finally are able to crown the best teams in one of the largest tournaments of the Online Era.

The online event hosted 24 teams across four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Winners fought for spots in the upcoming IEM Global Challenge and for prize pools of $150,000 (EU), $70,000 (NA), and $15,000 (Asia, Oceania).

IEM Beijing 2019 saw Astralis being crowned champions after sweeping Australians of 100 Thieves in a best-of-five final.

Europe and North America featured a double-elimination group stage, with a single-elimination playoff bracket. Every game was a BO3 match, except for the BO5 final. Asia and Oceania presented a double-elimination playoff bracket, with BO3 games and a BO5 final.

IEM Beijing 2019
ESL
The Australians were not able to overcome Astralis led by an in-from gla1ve.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe placements and results

The European group stages saw Astralis, Heroic, FaZe, and Complexity proceeded undefeated to the playoffs, followed by Vitality, G2, NaVi, and BIG.

Vitality powered through the playoffs by first dispatching Heroic in the quarter-finals, their Danish nemesis had previously denied the French roster two trophies at ESL One Cologne and Dreamhack Open Fall.  They reached the finals after a swift 2-0 victory against the Complexity juggernaut.

On the other side of the bracket, NaVi dominated Astralis in the quarter-finals, brushing them aside after two 16-9 maps. The CIS squad then faced a new-look G2 esports, destroying them on Nuke in the last map of the match.

The Grand Final saw Oleksandr  ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev dominate Vitality in the first two maps displaying a +41 K/D differential. The Frenchmen fought back on Overpass and Inferno extending the finals all the way before taking the trophy on Mirage after a stellar performance by Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Group A Results Group B Results
Complexity 2-0 Astralis 2-0
FaZe Clan 2-0 Heroic 2-0
NaVi 2-1 BIG 2-1
Vitality 2-1 G2 Esports 2-1
MAD Lions 1-2 NiP 1-2
Spirit 1-2 Mousesports 1-2
OG 0-2 North 0-2
Fnatic 0-2 ENCE 0-2

Stage Game
Quarterfinal 1 Faze 0 – 2 G2
Quarterfinal 2 Na’Vi 2 – 0 Astralis
Quarterfinal 3 Complexity 2 – 0 BIG
Quarterfinal 4 Heroic 1 – 2 Vitality

 

Stage Game
Semifinal 1 G2 1 – 2 Na’Vi
Semifinal 2 Vitality 2-0 Complexity

 

Stage Game
Grand Final Na’Vi 2-3 Vitality 

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD)
1 Vitality 400 $60,000
2 Natus Vincere 265 $30,000
3-4 Complexity 160 $12,000
3-4 G2 Esports 160 $12,000
5-8 Heroic 75 $5,000
5-8 BIG 75 $5,000
5-8 Astralis 75 $5,000
5-8 FaZe Clan 75 $5,000
9-12 Team Spirit 45 $2,500
9-12 MAD Lions 45 $2,500
9-12 Mousesports 45 $2,500
9-12 NiP 45 $2,500
13-16 OG 0 $1,500
13-16 Fnatic 0 $1,500
13-16 ENCE 0 $1,500
13-16 North 0 $1,500
IEM Beijing ASIA
ESL
Tyloo have historically been the best Chinese team

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Asia placements and results

The Asian event saw ViCi finally overcome their Chinese rivals Tyloo, beating them in the upper bracket final and again in the grand final without dropping a single map through the entire event.

Stage Game
Semifinal 1 Tyloo 2-0 D13
Semifinal 2 Invictus 0-2 ViCi
Stage Game
Lower Semi Invictus 2-0 D13
Stage Game
Upper Final Tyloo 0-2 ViCi
Stage Game
Consolidation Final Invictus 0-2 Tyloo

 

Stage Game
Grand Final Tyloo 0-3 ViCi

 

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD)
1 ViCi 185 $8,000
2 Tyloo 85 $4,000
3 Invictus 45 $2,000
4 D13 0 $1,000
IEM Beijing OCEANIA
ESL
Teams invited to the Oceanian event.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Oceania placements and results

The Oceanic tournament did not see too many surprises as the Renegades led by Chris ‘dexter’ Nong managed to take the $8,000 and their ninth regional trophy in a row.

Stage Game
Semifinal 1 AVANT 2-1 ORDER
Semifinal 2 VERTEX 0-2 Renegades

 

Stage Game
Lower Semi ORDER 2-0 VERTEX

 

Stage Game
Upper Final AVANT 0-2 Renegades

 

Stage Game
Consolidation Final ORDER 2-1 AVANT

 

Stage Game
Grand Final ORDER 0-3 Renegades

 

Place Team Pro Tour Points
 Prize Money (USD)
1 Renegades 185 $8,000
2 Order 85 $4,000
3 Avant 45 $2,000
4 Vertex 0 $1,000
Brazilian CSGO team FURIA to replace HEN1 amid FalleN roster rumours

Published: 22/Nov/2020 21:24

by Marco Rizzo
HEN1 to leave FURIA
DreamHack

Share

FURIA

FURIA, currently one of the top two Brazilian CSGO teams, is reportedly looking for a potential replacement for AWPer Henrique ‘HEN1’ Teles.

The Brazilian CSGO scene is preparing itself for a roster shuffle as FURIA is looking to replace HEN1, according to a report by dbltap. The Brazilian squad is reportedly ready to bench the player for “issues outside of the server.”

According to Rush B Media, it is likely that the Nike-sponsored organization will recruit Paytyn ‘junior’ Johnson from Triumph. The young AWPer has recently propelled his team to the finals of IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 after defeating Team Liquid in the semi-finals.

The switch to an international roster will mean that FURIA will most likely start communicating in English.

arT FURIA
DreamHack
arT has led FURIA to the top of NA CSGO

 

HEN1 joined FURIA in September 2019 on a free transfer after the disbandment of the Luminosity Gaming roster. During his tenure, HEN1 helped his team reach multiple top-4 finishes and most recently winning the North American editions of IEM New York, EPL Season 12, and Dreamhack Masters Spring.

The Brazilian is reportedly going to remain with the team for IEM Global Challenge, DreamHack Masters Winter, and the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall.

Junior has been a shining light in Triumph, bringing them ever closer to the top of NA CSGO, even after the departure of star player Micheal ‘Grim’ Wince to Team Liquid.

Guerri FURIA
DreamHack
FURIA’s current coach Nicholas ‘guerri’ Nogueira is temporarily banned by ESIC.

HEN1’s quality as a sniper will surely interest other Brazilian or international teams looking to upgrade.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga are currently resting on the bench after MiBR decided to enact a drastic change to their roster. Fallen has confirmed to be in discussions over the assembling of a new Brazilian lineup or even joining the current Godsent core but these ideas are “very far from materializing”.

There is also a possibility that HEN1 could join his twin brother Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Telles at MiBR as currently three of the players currently playing for that roster are on temporary loan contracts.