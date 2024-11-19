EsportsCounter-Strike 2

CS2 Perfect World Shanghai Major: Stream, schedule, qualified teams

Calum Patterson
cs2 shanghai major perfect worldPerfect World

The second Counter-Strike 2 Major is heading to China, with a new format and a hefty prize purse to match. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the event, including where to watch it, the qualified teams, and schedule.

The Shanghai CS2 Major is hosted by Perfect World, a Valve partner that publishes the Chinese versions of Counter-Strike and Dota 2.

CS has been popular in China for years, and is finally getting their first taste of Major action. This means the time zones for viewers in Europe may be a challenge, but you can keep up with the schedule listed below.

Stream

The official English broadcast for the Shanghai Major will be streamed on PGL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The Twitch stream is embedded below, as the RMR qualifiers are currently ongoing.

You can also tune in through various co-streams, with popular names like ohnePixel, fl0m, and olofmeister broadcasting the matches with their reactions.

B stream matches will be shown on PGL_CS2.

Shanghai Major schedule

There are new names for the three stages of the major, now called:

Opening Stage (November 30 – December 3)

  • 16 teams, Swiss format
  • Top 8 qualify, bottom 8 eliminated

Elimination Stage (December 5 – 8)

  • 16 teams, Swiss format
  • Top 8 qualify, bottom 8 eliminated

Playoff stage (December 12 – 15)

  • Single elimination bracket
  • Best of 3 matches

Check back closer to the Major for the full match schedule and results as the tournament progresses.

Qualified teams

Below are all teams qualified for the Shanghai Major through the RMRs.

TeamRosterStage
MOUZ (EU)Brollan, siuhy, torzsi, Jimpphat, xertioNElimination
Vitality (EU)apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, Spinx, meziiElimination
NAVI (EU)Aleksib, iM, b1t, jL, w0nderfulElimination
TBD (EU)Elimination
TBD (EU)Elimination
TBD (EU)Elimination
TBD (EU)Elimination
TBD (EU)Elimination
TBD (EU)Opening
TBD (EU)Opening
TBD (EU)Opening
TBD (EU)Opening
TBD (EU)Opening
TBD (EU)Opening
Complexity (America)EliGE, JT, floppy, hallzerk, GrimOpening
PaiN (America)biguzera, nqz, kauez, snow, luxOpening
MIBR (America)exit, Lucaozy, saffee, drop, insaniOpening
FURIA (America)FalleN, chelo, yuurih, KSCERATO, skullzOpening
Liquid (America)jks, NAF, Twistzz, YEKINDAR, ultimateOpening
Imperial (America)felps, VINI, try, decent, nowayOpening
Wildcard (America)Stanislaw, Sonic, phzy, susp, JBaOpening
The MongolZ (APAC)bLitz, Techno, Senzu, mzinho, 910Opening
FlyQuest (APAC)dexter, Liazz, aliStair, INS, VexiteOpening
Rare Atom (APAC)Summer, somebody, kaze, ChildKing, L1haNgOpening

Prize Pool and Results

A total prize pool of $1.25 million will be split between the 24 teams, with first place taking home $500,000.

TeamPlacePrize
TBD1st$500,000
TBD2nd$170,000
TBD3-4th$80,000
TBD3-4th$80,000
TBD5-8th$45,000
TBD5-8th$45,000
TBD5-8th$45,000
TBD5-8th$45,000
TBD9-12th$20,000
TBD9-12th$20,000
TBD9-11th$20,000
TBD12-14th$20,000
TBD12-14th$20,000
TBD12-14th$20,000
TBD15-16th$20,000
TBD15-16th$20,000
TBD17-19th$10,000
TBD17-19th$10,000
TBD17-19th$10,000
TBD20-22nd$10,000
TBD20-22nd$10,000
TBD20-22nd$10,000
TBD23-24th$10,000
TBD23-24th$10,000

