CS2 Perfect World Shanghai Major: Stream, schedule, qualified teams

The second Counter-Strike 2 Major is heading to China, with a new format and a hefty prize purse to match. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the event, including where to watch it, the qualified teams, and schedule.

The Shanghai CS2 Major is hosted by Perfect World, a Valve partner that publishes the Chinese versions of Counter-Strike and Dota 2.

CS has been popular in China for years, and is finally getting their first taste of Major action. This means the time zones for viewers in Europe may be a challenge, but you can keep up with the schedule listed below.

Stream

The official English broadcast for the Shanghai Major will be streamed on PGL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The Twitch stream is embedded below, as the RMR qualifiers are currently ongoing.

You can also tune in through various co-streams, with popular names like ohnePixel, fl0m, and olofmeister broadcasting the matches with their reactions.

B stream matches will be shown on PGL_CS2.

Shanghai Major schedule

There are new names for the three stages of the major, now called:

Opening Stage (November 30 – December 3)

16 teams, Swiss format

Top 8 qualify, bottom 8 eliminated

Elimination Stage (December 5 – 8)

16 teams, Swiss format

Top 8 qualify, bottom 8 eliminated

Playoff stage (December 12 – 15)

Single elimination bracket

Best of 3 matches

Check back closer to the Major for the full match schedule and results as the tournament progresses.

Qualified teams

Below are all teams qualified for the Shanghai Major through the RMRs.

Team Roster Stage MOUZ (EU) Brollan, siuhy, torzsi, Jimpphat, xertioN Elimination Vitality (EU) apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, Spinx, mezii Elimination NAVI (EU) Aleksib, iM, b1t, jL, w0nderful Elimination TBD (EU) Elimination TBD (EU) Elimination TBD (EU) Elimination TBD (EU) Elimination TBD (EU) Elimination TBD (EU) Opening TBD (EU) Opening TBD (EU) Opening TBD (EU) Opening TBD (EU) Opening TBD (EU) Opening Complexity (America) EliGE, JT, floppy, hallzerk, Grim Opening PaiN (America) biguzera, nqz, kauez, snow, lux Opening MIBR (America) exit, Lucaozy, saffee, drop, insani Opening FURIA (America) FalleN, chelo, yuurih, KSCERATO, skullz Opening Liquid (America) jks, NAF, Twistzz, YEKINDAR, ultimate Opening Imperial (America) felps, VINI, try, decent, noway Opening Wildcard (America) Stanislaw, Sonic, phzy, susp, JBa Opening The MongolZ (APAC) bLitz, Techno, Senzu, mzinho, 910 Opening FlyQuest (APAC) dexter, Liazz, aliStair, INS, Vexite Opening Rare Atom (APAC) Summer, somebody, kaze, ChildKing, L1haNg Opening

Prize Pool and Results

A total prize pool of $1.25 million will be split between the 24 teams, with first place taking home $500,000.