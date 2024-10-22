LoL Worlds 2024 semi-final preview: Weibo vs BLG & Gen.G vs T1

The League of Legends World Championships 2024 is drawing to its inevitable conclusion and, with everything on the line, it’s all to play for. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming semi-final stage.

Set to take place over the weekend of October 26-27, the competitors from the LCS, LEC and minor regions are now firmly in the rearview mirror for another year. The teams from the more minor leagues have also fallen away, leaving only teams from China and Korea standing in this penultimate round.

At the very least, we also know that one team from either region will feature in the final. The semis see LPL sides Weibo Gaming and Bilibili Gaming go head to head in a rematch of the Summer 2024 split, while Gen.G tries to overcome the seemingly divine right of T1 to secure their place in the finals.

With so many dynamics at play, this is our full breakdown of what to expect come game day.

Worlds 2024 semi-final breakdown

Weibo Gaming vs BLG

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

There are so many interesting dynamics in the Weibo/BLG contest that it’s fast becoming one of the more spectacular rivalries in professional LoL. In the domestic league, BLG have nailed themselves down as a dominant force after impressive performances in the Spring and Summer LPL split.

Their more traditional rivals, JD Gaming, failed to qualify after losing out to Weibo in the Regional Finals, leaving the latter as BLG’s regional compatriots here. Weibo had a tough time against BLG in the regular season, losing 0-3 in the Summer 2024 Grand Final that saw the latter qualify for Worlds.

That said, there are some compelling arguments for Weibo’s ability to win. They famously beat BLG in the 2023 semi-final, in a spectacular best-of-five that saw them come out ahead 3-2 before they would eventually get cleanly swept by T1 in the final.

Their impressive 3-1 win over LNG in the quarters has done little to stall their momentum after they squeaked through the Swiss Stage by taking out Fnatic and then DPlus Kia in the 2-2 decider.

BLG’s line-up has been remarkably consistent at Worlds so far and Bin’s turn in the top lane may have gone under the radar, but it has been critical to his team’s success. His use of Rumble against G2 was a highlight, as he demonstrated impressive prowess on a champ that others have struggled to get the most out of.

XUN, Knight, and Elk continue to hit highlight play after highlight play and their team fight prowess gives them a ton of potency. Issues with setting up those fights could be a possible drawback for a team that otherwise looks in great shape to progress.

Weibo is in a remarkably similar situation, with hugely impressive individuals who frighten all comers when they come together cohesively for team fights. The bot lane combo of Light and Crisp have been among the best in the tournament so far and their near-telepathic ability to line up foes should stand them in great stead, regardless of lane swaps.

BLG heads into the match as favorites, but don’t be surprised if Weibo is able to upset the apple cart and head into the final once again.

Gen.G vs T1

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

After T1 barely managed to make it to Worlds at the last time of asking, you’d be forgiven for thinking they would struggle at the tournament proper. A loss to Top Esports in the Swiss Stage opener furthered that school of thinking, but they have spent every match since categorically shutting down the doubters.

Shutouts against PaiN Gaming, Bilibili, and G2 saw them progress to the quarter-finals, where they took their revenge on Top Esports in a spectacular 3-0 best of five. That match served as a window into the T1 of old and a reminder that their current roster has the potential to blow away excellent teams.

Faker has continued to be Faker, without hitting his own ridiculously lofty standards. That said, his use of staple champions like Ahri has served as the bedrock for his team to build on, while highlight picks like Sylas continue to excite spectators.

Gumayusi has arguably been T1’s player of the tournament so far, offering impressive openers and crazy carry damage in team fights. His ability to dip into the champ pool and be effective on picks like Caitlyn (where he entirely shut down MF), just gives them further tools in their already broad arsenal.

Gen.G was unbelievable in the regular season, topping out the Spring table with a 17-1 record in the LCK, before going on to beat T1 in the playoffs. They repeated that regular score in the Summer before losing the final to HLE, all after they had qualified for Worlds by winning MSI 2024.

As far as run-ups to Worlds go, Gen.G did about as well as it’s possible to do and they had little trouble carrying that momentum through to Swiss Stage. They waltzed through with a 3-0 record, beating HLE, Top Esports, and fellow semi-finalists Weibo along the way.

The first possible chinks in their armor appeared in the quarter-final, where NA champs FlyQuest managed to steal away two games in an eventual 3-2 loss. This surprisingly close affair has lowered the sense of invulnerability that surrounds Gen.G and T1 will smell blood in the water.

However the semi does end up playing out, and fans are in for a no-holds-barred slugfest that will be won and lost in a few defining fights. Both teams are so remarkably effective at claiming objectives and undermining bases that the slightest slip-up will likely spell the end of the tournament for one of these sides.

Weibo Gaming vs BLG is all set for October 26 at 2.00 PM CEST, while Gen.G vs T1 gets underway at 3.00 PM CEST on October 27.