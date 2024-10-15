G2 set to replace two key players after LoL Worlds 2024 failure

G2 had a rough draw at Worlds 2024, resulting in them exiting the international event earlier than expected. Despite some solid showings against the best teams from the LCK and LPL, two players on the roster are set to be replaced.

This news came just one day after G2’s elimination from Worlds 2024, with both Yike and Mikyx reportedly being allowed to look for options on other teams, no contract buyout attached according to Sheep Esports.

Considering the organization could have held a buyout against the players to keep them locked into their contracts, they aren’t leaving on the worst of terms. According to this report, Yike and Mikyx will both be allowed to explore options unrestricted, and they’ll no doubt be valued free agents if this comes to fruition.

However, it’s a surprising change after G2 dominated the LEC for most of the year and won all three Playoffs domestically along with the Season Final. There was no team better than them. Domestically, at least.

Adela Sznajder/Riot Games Hans sama was frustrated after G2’s loss, but he’s still on the team for now

Therein lies the problem, though. The team dominated Europe and still failed to reach the Quarterfinals at Worlds. Even with G2 having arguably the hardest draw of teams possible in front of them to make it to the next stage, they would have had to beat teams of this caliber to win the event, anyway.

So, G2 are set to make changes. But who will be replacing their jungler and support?

Who’s replacing Mikyx and Yike on G2’s LoL roster?

Team Heretics coach Peter Dun speculated that SkewMond and Labrov will be the ones joining G2 after some roster moves from Team BDS that seemed bizarre in the moment.

Dun claimed he’s “80-90%” sure SkewMond would be the replacement G2 goes with in the jungle, with him also being convinced Labrov would have stuck with Team BDS in any other circumstance.

Labrov is a known quantity for many LEC fans considering he’s been a key part of Team BDS success, but who is SkewMond?

Michał Konkol/Riot Games SkewMond raising the trophy after Team BDS Academy won the LFL final

Rudy ‘SkewMond’ Semaan has been playing competitively for a few years across a number of amateur rosters, ultimately landing with Team BDS Academy and had a great year with the organization.

He quickly adapted to the mage jungler meta when Brand and Zyra suddenly became LoL’s best junglers, but he was still able to play hard engage as well when the situation arose. He’s shown himself to be a flexible jungler, and he’s got the potential to be a rookie G2 can invest in like Yike once was.

Team BDS Academy had a spectacular year in the LFL, with Reeker reportedly taking Nisqy’s place on SK Gaming and Parus moving up to the team’s main LEC roster in Labrov’s absence.

