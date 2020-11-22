Brazilian CSGO team FURIA to replace HEN1 amid FalleN roster rumours - Dexerto

FURIA, currently one of the top two Brazilian CSGO teams, is reportedly looking for a potential replacement for AWPer Henrique ‘HEN1’ Teles.

The Brazilian CSGO scene is preparing itself for a roster shuffle as FURIA is looking to replace HEN1, according to a report by dbltap. The Brazilian squad is reportedly ready to bench the player for “issues outside of the server.”

According to Rush B Media, it is likely that the Nike-sponsored organization will recruit Paytyn ‘junior’ Johnson from Triumph. The young AWPer has recently propelled his team to the finals of IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 after defeating Team Liquid in the semi-finals.

The switch to an international roster will mean that FURIA will most likely start communicating in English.

HEN1 joined FURIA in September 2019 on a free transfer after the disbandment of the Luminosity Gaming roster. During his tenure, HEN1 helped his team reach multiple top-4 finishes and most recently winning the North American editions of IEM New York, EPL Season 12, and Dreamhack Masters Spring.

The Brazilian is reportedly going to remain with the team for IEM Global Challenge, DreamHack Masters Winter, and the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall.

Junior has been a shining light in Triumph, bringing them ever closer to the top of NA CSGO, even after the departure of star player Micheal ‘Grim’ Wince to Team Liquid.

HEN1’s quality as a sniper will surely interest other Brazilian or international teams looking to upgrade.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga are currently resting on the bench after MiBR decided to enact a drastic change to their roster. Fallen has confirmed to be in discussions over the assembling of a new Brazilian lineup or even joining the current Godsent core but these ideas are “very far from materializing”.

There is also a possibility that HEN1 could join his twin brother Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Telles at MiBR as currently three of the players currently playing for that roster are on temporary loan contracts.