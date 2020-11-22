 Brazilian CSGO team FURIA to replace HEN1 amid FalleN roster rumours - Dexerto
Brazilian CSGO team FURIA to replace HEN1 amid FalleN roster rumours

Published: 22/Nov/2020 21:24

by Marco Rizzo
HEN1 to leave FURIA
DreamHack

FURIA

FURIA, currently one of the top two Brazilian CSGO teams, is reportedly looking for a potential replacement for AWPer Henrique ‘HEN1’ Teles.

The Brazilian CSGO scene is preparing itself for a roster shuffle as FURIA is looking to replace HEN1, according to a report by dbltap. The Brazilian squad is reportedly ready to bench the player for “issues outside of the server.”

According to Rush B Media, it is likely that the Nike-sponsored organization will recruit Paytyn ‘junior’ Johnson from Triumph. The young AWPer has recently propelled his team to the finals of IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 after defeating Team Liquid in the semi-finals.

The switch to an international roster will mean that FURIA will most likely start communicating in English.

arT FURIA
DreamHack
arT has led FURIA to the top of NA CSGO

 

HEN1 joined FURIA in September 2019 on a free transfer after the disbandment of the Luminosity Gaming roster. During his tenure, HEN1 helped his team reach multiple top-4 finishes and most recently winning the North American editions of IEM New York, EPL Season 12, and Dreamhack Masters Spring.

The Brazilian is reportedly going to remain with the team for IEM Global Challenge, DreamHack Masters Winter, and the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall.

Junior has been a shining light in Triumph, bringing them ever closer to the top of NA CSGO, even after the departure of star player Micheal ‘Grim’ Wince to Team Liquid.

Guerri FURIA
DreamHack
FURIA’s current coach Nicholas ‘guerri’ Nogueira is temporarily banned by ESIC.

HEN1’s quality as a sniper will surely interest other Brazilian or international teams looking to upgrade.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga are currently resting on the bench after MiBR decided to enact a drastic change to their roster. Fallen has confirmed to be in discussions over the assembling of a new Brazilian lineup or even joining the current Godsent core but these ideas are “very far from materializing”.

There is also a possibility that HEN1 could join his twin brother Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Telles at MiBR as currently three of the players currently playing for that roster are on temporary loan contracts.

Twitch streamer Evelone banned from trading $150k CSGO inventory

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:22

by Luke Edwards
Evelone - YouTube

Steam Twitch

Twitch streamer Evelone, who has over 1.2 million Twitch followers and is one of the biggest CS:GO streamers in the CIS region, picked up a Steam community ban after being found to have apparently stolen another user’s account. He can no longer access his inventory, which is worth an estimated $155k.

What could you buy with $155k? You could pick up 310 PS5s, 11,071 lbs. of m&ms, or 65% of a Lamborghini Huracan. No matter what you want to spend it on, it’s a rather large sum of money. So, to be completely banned from accessing it is far from ideal.

Steam community bans don’t ban the player from playing the game. Rather, they stop the player from having access to forums, friends, and – most crucially – the trading market, which is a major part of CSGO’s culture and economy. It’s particularly damaging when you have an inventory worth such a large amount of cash.

Evelone’s ban is similar to that of CS:GO trader ChiLi, who got kicked from the community for ‘hijacking of another user’s Steam account.” However, it emerged that the ban was instigated by mistake, and he was unbanned 19 days later.

Evelone hit with community ban from Steam

Per u/iwna, Evelone picked up the community ban for ‘stealing’ another Steam user’s account.

He posted on Russian messaging service Telegram: “-12m rubles [equivalent to around $155,000], here we go, good morning.”

Evelone's messages on Telegram
u/iwna
Evelone’s messages on Telegram.

A message from the Steam admins said: “This account has been reported to have stolen another Steam account. The account has been suspended in accordance with the terms of the Steam Subscriber Agreement. Account blocking won’t be canceled.”

It’s possible, and is being speculated, that the ban could have been placed in error, perhaps due to a spate of mass-reporting by trolls.

Given Evelone is the most viewed Russian-language Twitch streamer from the past month, and his apparent friendship with Na’Vi pro player S1mple, it’s unlikely this ban will pass by quietly.