CS2 pros boycott Blast event in protest of Astralis emergency sub drama

Top CS2 pros karrigan, Aleksib, Snax, Snappi, Twistzz, and apEX no-show at Blast Fall Finals media day in protest of Astralis and its dubious use of an emergency substitute to play the event with new signing cadiaN.

The Danish organization reportedly invoked the use of an emergency sub by claiming its former IGL, br0, was “unfit to play” in the event, according to HLTV. The tournament rule book says emergency subs can be used for situations involving health issues, but is decided by Blast on “a case by case basis.”

Article continues after ad

br0’s agent Fabian Broich revealed on September 17, the day cadiaN’s signing was announced, that the IGL is not dealing with any health issues and is “ready to perform.”

The deadline for roster submission for the event was three weeks ago, meaning if Blast did not grant the emergency sub, Astralis would have to play with br0 despite signing and announcing his replacement.

Article continues after ad

After learning about the dubious circumstances around br0’s exclusion from the event, multiple CS2 pros across teams competing in the Fall Final said online they also might “be unfit” for the tournament’s media day on September 23.

Article continues after ad

Many have followed through with the boycott, skipping the Blast media day in protest with Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Falcons, and Team Vitality all showing up without some of their most prominent stars. Blast also canceled its media event with cadiaN, telling HLTV it was due to a “change of schedule.”

The players protesting the decision by Blast to allow cadiaN to play said in an open letter that they find it hypocritical given the organizer’s record on emergency substitutions in the past, and “exploitative” toward player health issues.

Article continues after ad

“The second aspect we wish to address is our firm stance against the exploitation of mental health or physical health issues as a means to justify the allowance of an emergency substitute. We believe that such matters should never be taken lightly,” the letter said.

Article continues after ad

Blast said in a statement ahead of the media day that it is “in the process” of getting more information on Astralis about the emergency substitution and will look into applying “sanctions/penalties” if warranted.

Article continues after ad

Whether the protest will continue into the actual tournament, impact matches or the broadcast remains to be seen.

The Astralis situation is also compounded by cadiaN’s history with its current lineup, as two of its players previously tried to force the veteran IGL out of his place on HEROIC’s roster not too long ago.