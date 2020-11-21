Logic & Pusha T's esports team Chaos EC reportedly leaving CSGO - Dexerto

Chaos Esports Club, the NA-based team owned by The GG Group, which includes Logic and Pusha T, is reportedly looking to depart from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene.

North American Counter-Strike could suffers another blow as the Chaos Esports Club is rumored to be preparing an exit from CS:GO.

According to DBLTAP, the organization is looking pull out from the competitive scene centered around Valve’s famous FPS as investors are looking at a change in direction.

“Chaos Esports Club are exploring potential transfers for all of their professional CS:GO players in an effort to exit the game,” DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis said.

Chaos is just one of a few NA organizations that have recently decided to abandon CS:GO, with most switching to focus on Valorant or Call of Duty.

NA orgs, among others, have been vocal about the unsustainability of the CS:GO open circuit in the online era. More teams are investing in other titles, while slowly distancing themselves from the Valve-developed shooter.

Chaos EC was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Digital Chaos. They entered the CS:GO scene in late-2018 with a Swedish lineup which included veteran stars like Markus ‘pronax’ Wallsten, Mikail ‘Maikelele’ Bill, and coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg.

After acquiring a North American lineup in September 2019, the team led by Josh ‘steel’ Nissan found some modest success and even managed to briefly break into the top 20 of the HLTV rankings.

Even at the best of times change is constant. Coming off of our recent success, @JoshNissan will be transitioning to streaming full-time as a content creator focused on Valorant. 📰https://t.co/conBgUWL4d pic.twitter.com/FqSzIQ6JM3 — Chaos EC🦃 (@ChaosEC) August 31, 2020

None of the players from 2019 remain in the lineup, with the team failing to replicate the height reached during steel’s captaincy.

It is not clear whether the players will remain together and be collectively released from the organization, or individually transferred to other teams.

The current Chaos Esports Club lineup consists of: