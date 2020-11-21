 Logic & Pusha T's esports team Chaos EC reportedly leaving CSGO - Dexerto
Logic & Pusha T’s esports team Chaos EC reportedly leaving CSGO

Published: 21/Nov/2020 20:34 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 23:52

by Marco Rizzo
Chaos EC
Chaos EC

Chaos Esports Club, the NA-based team owned by The GG Group, which includes Logic and Pusha T, is reportedly looking to depart from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene.

North American Counter-Strike could suffers another blow as the Chaos Esports Club is rumored to be preparing an exit from CS:GO.

According to DBLTAP, the organization is looking pull out from the competitive scene centered around Valve’s famous FPS as investors are looking at a change in direction.

“Chaos Esports Club are exploring potential transfers for all of their professional CS:GO players in an effort to exit the game,” DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis said.

MarKE joins Chaos EC
[email protected] ChaosEC
While Chaos are a team with hopeful prospects, there is now talks of the org leaving CS:GO entirely.

Chaos is just one of a few NA organizations that have recently decided to abandon CS:GO, with most switching to focus on Valorant or Call of Duty.

NA orgs, among others, have been vocal about the unsustainability of the CS:GO open circuit in the online era. More teams are investing in other titles, while slowly distancing themselves from the Valve-developed shooter.

Chaos EC was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Digital Chaos. They entered the CS:GO scene in late-2018 with a Swedish lineup which included veteran stars like Markus ‘pronax’ Wallsten, Mikail ‘Maikelele’ Bill, and coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg.

After acquiring a North American lineup in September 2019, the team led by Josh ‘steel’ Nissan found some modest success and even managed to briefly break into the top 20 of the HLTV rankings.

None of the players from 2019 remain in the lineup, with the team failing to replicate the height reached during steel’s captaincy.

It is not clear whether the players will remain together and be collectively released from the organization, or individually transferred to other teams.

The current Chaos Esports Club lineup consists of:

  •  Erick ‘Xeppaa⁠’ Bach
  • Jonathan ‘⁠Jonji⁠’ Carey
  • Edgar ‘⁠MarKE⁠’ Maldonado
  • Anthony ‘⁠vanity⁠’ Malaspina
  • Nathan ‘⁠leaf⁠’ Orf
  • Matthew ‘mCe⁠’ Elmore [coach]
How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020: Streams, Schedules and Teams

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:50 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 22:58

by Marco Rizzo
IEM Katowice crowd
ESL

There is more CSGO on the horizon, with Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidian 2020 starting on November 6, pitting together the best teams in North America and Europe for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.

Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent.

The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 stream

All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account. There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe preview

The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.

BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.

The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.

FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.

NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.

The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.

IEM:B-H Europe Group A
Twitter: @IEM
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group A
IEM:B-H Europe Group B
Twitter: @IEM
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group B

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 North America preview

The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.

Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.

Rebirth and Rugratz are the two teams joining the event through the closed qualifiers.

The North American tournament will use a scaled-back version of the European one with double-elimination groups and playoffs before a BO5 final.

IEM:B-H Group A
Twitter: @IEM
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 NA Group A
IEM:B-H Group B
Twitter: @IEM
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 NA Group B

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe schedule and results

Group A Results Group B Results
Complexity 2-0 Astralis 2-0
FaZe Clan 2-0 Heroic 2-0
NaVi 2-1 BIG 2-1
Vitality 2-1 G2 Esports 2-1
MAD Lions 1-2 NiP 1-2
Spirit 1-2 Mousesports 1-2
OG 0-2 North 0-2
Fnatic 0-2 ENCE 0-2

Friday, November 6

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Vitality 2 – 0 Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group A FaZe 2 – 1 OG 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Saturday, November 7

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Na’Vi 2 – 1 MAD 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group A Complexity 2 – 0 Fnatic 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Sunday, November 8

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Vitality 0 – 2 FaZe 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group A NaVI 1 – 2 Complexity 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Tuesday, November 10

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Spirit 2 – 0 OG 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group A MAD 2 – 1 Fnatic 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Wednesday, November 11

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Na’Vi 2 – 0 Spirit 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Thursday, November 12

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Vitality 2 – 0 MAD 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B Heroic 2 – 0 North 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B G2 1 – 2 NiP 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Friday, November 13

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Astralis 2 – 0 ENCE 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B BIG 1 – 2 Mousesports 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Saturday, November 14

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Heroic 2 – 1 NiP 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B Astralis 2 – 1 Mousesports 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Sunday, November 15

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B North 1 – 2 G2 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B ENCE 0 – 2 BIG 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Monday, November 16

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Mousesports 1 – 2 G2 6AM 9AM 2PM
Group B NiP 1 – 2 BIG 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Thursday, November 19

Group Game PT ET GMT
Quarterfinal 1 Faze 0 – 2 G2 6AM 9AM 2PM
Quarterfinal 2 Na’Vi 2 – 0 Astralis 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Friday, November 20

Group Game PT ET GMT
Quarterfinal 3 Complexity 2 – 0 BIG 6AM 9AM 2PM
Quarterfinal 4 Heroic 1 – 2 Vitality 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Saturday, November 21

Group Game PT ET GMT
Semifinal 1 G2 1 – 2 Na’Vi 6AM 9AM 2PM
Semifinal 2 Complexity 0-2 Vitality 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Sunday, November 22

Stage Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final NaVi vs Vitality  7AM 10AM 3PM

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe final placements

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD 400 $60,000
2 TBD 265 $30,000
3-4 Complexity 160 $12,000
3-4 G2 Esports 160 $12,000
5-8 Heroic 75 $5,000
5-8 BIG 75 $5,000
5-8 Astralis 75 $5,000
5-8 FaZe Clan 75 $5,000
9-12 Team Spirit 45 $2,500
9-12 MAD Lions 45 $2,500
9-12 Mousesports 45 $2,500
9-12 NiP 45 $2,500
13-16 OG 0 $1,500
13-16 Fnatic 0 $1,500
13-16 ENCE 0 $1,500
13-16 North 0 $1,500

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 NA schedule and results

Group stage results

Group A Results Group B Results
Team Liquid 2-0 Evil Geniuses 2-0
Chaos Esports Club 2-1 Triumph 2-1
Rugratz 1-2 Team One 1-2
New England Whalers 0-2 Rebirth 0-2

Friday, November 6

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Liquid 2 – 0 Rugratz 1PM 4PM 9PM

Saturday, November 7

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A New England Whalers 0 – 2 Chaos 1PM 4PM 9PM

Sunday, November 8

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Liquid 2 – 0 Chaos 1PM 4PM 9PM

Tuesday, November 10

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Rugratz 2 – 1 New England Whalers 1PM 4PM 9PM

Wednesday, November 11

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Chaos 2 – 1 Rugratz 1PM 4PM 9PM

Thursday, November 12

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B EG 2 – 1 Rebirth 1PM 4PM 9PM

Friday, November 13

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Triumph 2 – 1 Team One 1PM 4PM 9PM

Saturday, November 14

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A EG 2 – 0 Triumph 1PM 4PM 9PM

Sunday, November 15

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Rebirth 0-2 Team One 1PM 4PM 9PM

Monday, November 16

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Triumph 2-0 Team One 1PM 4PM 9PM

Friday, November 20

Group Game PT ET GMT
Semifinal 1 Liquid 1 – 2 Triumph 1PM 4PM 9PM

Saturday, November 21

Group Game PT ET GMT
Semifinal 2 EG vs Chaos 1PM 4PM 9PM

Sunday, November 22

Stage Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final Triumph vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 North America final placements

Place Team Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD 320 $35,000
2 TBD 190 $15,000
3-4 Team Liquid 105 $6,000
3-4 TBD 105 $6,000
5-6 Rugratz 55 $2,500
5-6 Team One 55 $2,500
7-8 New England Whalers 0 $1,500
7-8 Rebirth 0 $1,500