Logic & Pusha T's esports team Chaos EC reportedly leaving CSGO - Dexerto

Chaos Esports Club, the NA-based team owned by The GG Group, which includes Logic and Pusha T, is reportedly looking to depart from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene.
According to DBLTAP, the organization is looking pull out from the competitive scene centered around Valve’s famous FPS as investors are looking at a change in direction.
“Chaos Esports Club are exploring potential transfers for all of their professional CS:GO players in an effort to exit the game,” DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis said.
While Chaos are a team with hopeful prospects, there is now talks of the org leaving CS:GO entirely.
Chaos is just one of a few NA organizations that have recently decided to abandon CS:GO, with most switching to focus on Valorant or Call of Duty.
NA orgs, among others, have been vocal about the unsustainability of the CS:GO open circuit in the online era. More teams are investing in other titles, while slowly distancing themselves from the Valve-developed shooter.
Chaos EC was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Digital Chaos. They entered the CS:GO scene in late-2018 with a Swedish lineup which included veteran stars like Markus ‘pronax’ Wallsten, Mikail ‘Maikelele’ Bill, and coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg.
After acquiring a North American lineup in September 2019, the team led by Josh ‘steel’ Nissan found some modest success and even managed to briefly break into the top 20 of the HLTV rankings.
Even at the best of times change is constant.
There is more CSGO on the horizon, with Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidian 2020 starting on November 6, pitting together the best teams in North America and Europe for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.
Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent.
The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 stream
All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account. There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe preview
The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.
BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.
The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.
FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.
NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.
The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group A
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group B
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 North America preview
The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.
Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.