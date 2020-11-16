BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule & bracket announced - Dexerto

BLAST Premier is back! Kicking off on the 24th of November, the Fall Showdown will be the last chance for teams to qualify for the main event at BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The event will host sixteen teams from around the world and will include invited and qualified squads alongside the teams that failed to reach top-2 in their groups at the BLAST Premier Fall Series

The top two teams will earn $25,000 each as well as a direct invite to the main event in December and the chance to compete for $750,000.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown teams

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown includes a mix of European and North American teams, the latter of which will be traveling to Europe to get a better connection to the online tournament.

FURIA, EG, NiP, FaZe, and Complexity find themselves here after BLAST Premier Fall Series where they failed to qualify for the finals, placing 3rd-4th in their groups.

Mouz, Virtus. pro, Sprout, and Spirit received invites to participate in the event.

While Team Liquid decided to not take part in the group stages, their partnership with blast landed them an invite to the Showdown.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown bracket

The tournament will consist of two, single-elimination brackets meeting in the middle, with every match being a best-of-three. The brackets were seeded based on rankings for each team.

Some of the most anticipated games include FaZe vs MiBR, with Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David facing his old team, and Liquid vs MAD, as the North American giants return to international competition.

Viewers should also keep an eye out for the last match of the Round of 16, featuring young and exciting NiP taking on the Cloud9. The “juggernaut” will be seeking redemption after a disappointing finish at Flashpoint.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule

The tables below will be updated with results as soon as the matches get played.

Tuesday, 24th November

Stage Match PT ET GMT CET Round of 16 COL vs Sprout 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30 Round of 16 Spirit vs VP 7:30 10:30 15:30 16:30 Round of 16 FURIA vs Isurus 10:30 13:30 18:30 19:30

Wednesday, 25 November

Stage Match PT ET GMT CET Round of 16 Mouz vs Godsent 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30 Round of 16 NiP vs Cloud9 7:30 10:30 15:30 16:30 Round of 16 FaZe vs MiBR 10:30 13:30 18:30 19:30

Thursday, 26 November

Stage Match PT ET GMT CET Round of 16 Liquid vs MAD 7:30 10:30 15:30 16:30 Round of 16 EG vs Endpoint 10:30 13:30 18:30 19:30

Friday, 27 November

Stage Match PT ET GMT CET Quarter-final TBD vs TBD 7:30 10:30 15:30 16:30 Quarter-final TBD vs TBD 10:30 13:30 18:30 19:30

Saturday, 28th November

Stage Match PT ET GMT CET Quarter-final TBD vs TBD 7:30 10:30 15:30 16:30 Quarter-final TBD vs TBD 10:30 13:30 18:30 19:30

Sunday, 29th November