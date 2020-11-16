 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule & bracket announced - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule & bracket announced

Published: 16/Nov/2020 22:36

by Marco Rizzo
BLAST Fall Showdown 2020
Blast Premier

Share

BLAST Premier

BLAST Premier is back! Kicking off on the 24th of November, the Fall Showdown will be the last chance for teams to qualify for the main event at BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The event will host sixteen teams from around the world and will include invited and qualified squads alongside the teams that failed to reach top-2 in their groups at the BLAST Premier Fall Series

The top two teams will earn $25,000 each as well as a direct invite to the main event in December and the chance to compete for $750,000.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown teams

BLAST Showdown Fall 2020
Twitter: @BLASTPremier
This will be Liquid’s first International tournament since IEM Katowice

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown includes a mix of European and North American teams, the latter of which will be traveling to Europe to get a better connection to the online tournament.

FURIA, EG, NiP, FaZe, and Complexity find themselves here after BLAST Premier Fall Series where they failed to qualify for the finals, placing 3rd-4th in their groups.

Mouz, Virtus. pro, Sprout, and Spirit received invites to participate in the event.

While Team Liquid decided to not take part in the group stages, their partnership with blast landed them an invite to the Showdown.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown bracket

Fall Showdown 2020 bracket
Twitter: @BLASTPremier
The best two teams will proceed to the Finals in December

The tournament will consist of two, single-elimination brackets meeting in the middle, with every match being a best-of-three. The brackets were seeded based on rankings for each team.

Some of the most anticipated games include FaZe vs MiBR, with Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David facing his old team, and Liquid vs MAD, as the North American giants return to international competition.

Viewers should also keep an eye out for the last match of the Round of 16, featuring young and exciting NiP taking on the Cloud9. The “juggernaut” will be seeking redemption after a disappointing finish at Flashpoint.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule 

The tables below will be updated with results as soon as the matches get played.

Tuesday, 24th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 COL vs Sprout 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 Spirit vs VP  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FURIA vs Isurus  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Wednesday, 25 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Mouz vs Godsent 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 NiP vs Cloud9  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FaZe vs MiBR  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Thursday, 26 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Liquid vs MAD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 EG vs Endpoint  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Friday,  27 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Saturday, 28th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Sunday, 29th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Semi-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Semi-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

 

CS:GO

Richard Lewis’ Bot Major final placements & recap

Published: 15/Nov/2020 23:21 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 0:09

by Marco Rizzo
The No Majors Club Both Major logo
No Majors Club

Share

Richard Lewis

After a week of quality bot-on-bot action, The Bot Major has concluded, with Gambit beating Heroic 2-0 in the grand final of the most unique CSGO tournament of the year.

Organized by Richard Lewis and Sam Davies, The Bot Major seeks to simulate what a 2020 Major could have looked like. The only difference is that every team participating is composed of aimbots, each dialed-in to resemble their real-life counterparts.

The tournament included all 24 teams that should have qualified for the Major after the last RMR event on the 25th of October. Started by Lewis during the London FaceIT major in 2018, the No Majors Club has since become a fun staple of the CSGO scene.

“The No Majors Club started as something fun we could do to offer the community a different type of way to watch the Counter-Strike major tournaments,” the CSGO personality explained.

Bot major repalces ESL One Rio 202
ESL
All CSGO majors in 2020 were canceled due to safety concerns

Bot Major recap

The event provided days of meta-breaking Counter-Strike, with revolutionary tactics such as “grouping up and rushing Mid on Dust 2” or “getting stuck in the Inferno B fountain instead of planting the bomb.”

According to CSGO tradition, the tournament started with 2 Swiss-System group stages before the single-elimination, knock-out rounds. Matches were best-of-one until the BO3 semi-finals, with a few of the matches in the group stages being simulated off-air.

The mysterious coding behind the bots in CSGO made for some hilarious moments as the artificial players constantly aimed their guns way too low and often straight-up ignored each other.

Heroic and Gambit surprised everyone by being the two teams to eventually reach the final, instead of favorites such as Astralis, NaVi, or G2 Esports.

BOT S1mple was once again denied a Major final as NaVi failed to overcome Heroic after a nail-biting game on Train, with BOT niko performing at a simply incredible level.

The Grand Final would be one-way traffic though, as Gambit recreated another major miracle, brushing Heroic aside on both Overpass and Inferno to take the crown.

Finally, BOT Hobbit would be the lucky piece of code to claim the MVP award after some incredible performances in the finals. You can read the full results of the BOT Major below:

Champions Stage results

Quarter-Final

Match & Results
FURIA 1-0 Team Spirit
NiP 0-1 Gambit
Heroic 1-0 Evil Geniuses
BIG 0-1 NaVi

Semi-Final

Match & Results
Spirit 1-2 Gambit
Heroic 2-1 NaVi

Final

Match & Results
Heroic 0-2 Gambit

Disclosure: Richard Lewis currently works as Editor-At-Large at Dexerto