100 Thieves break records at Worlds 2024 in the worst way

100 Thieves have crashed out of League of Legends Worlds 2024 after a one-sided defeat at the hands of PSG Talon, with the team having a generally lackluster showing at Play-Ins.

The high-profile 100T side broke an unfortunate record in the process, as they became the first NA team in history to be eliminated during the Worlds Play-In stage.

100 Thieves came into the tournament with significant expectations after an impressive showing during the LCS Summer 2024 Championship. There, they managed to secure a hugely impressive 3-1 win over a stacked Cloud9 roster, eliminating them in the third round.

Though they would finish third overall thanks to a convincing loss to eventual winners FlyQuest, fans had seen enough to suggest they could do well on the big stage. Expectations of a repeat of DRX’s heroics in 2022 may have been lofty, but few would have expected them to crash out at this stage.

However, they were simply outclassed.

That said, things have been shaky for 100 Thieves since the Play-Ins started on September 25. They headed into the elimination match against PSG after opening this stage of Worlds 2024 with a devastating 1-2 loss against LLA outfit Rainbow7, despite heading into that encounter as strong favorites.

Some hope came after 100T bounced back with a relatively convincing 2-0 win over Softbank HAWKS, though they really were not able to take advantage of any momentum they may have picked up.

The relative youth of this 100 Thieves roster will come as the only silver lining to fans of the team, though whether they will return next year with the same line-up remains to be seen.

PSG advances to the Swiss Stage with a greatly increased reputation after this latest effort, and many teams will be keen to avoid them. They will face Hanwha Life Esports in their first match-up on October 3.