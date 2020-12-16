 How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions - Dexerto
How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 2:34

by Andrew Amos
CSGO CT player holding AWP Asiimov
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

Operation Broken Fang is kicking along in CS:GO. If you’re keeping up with the weekly missions, the Week 3 set has just launched. You’re going to have to get your eye in to complete them too, with many of them featuring long range kills.

We’re now a few weeks into Operation Broken Fang, and the new content has certainly been a blessing for CS:GO players. From new maps and game modes to a lick of fresh paint in the form of new gun skins, there’s plenty to dig into.

There’s also a ton of missions you can complete to not only unlock all this content in the in-game shop, but also get that coveted Diamond coin. Here’s what you need to do for the Week 3 Operation Broken Fang missions.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
Haven’t started upgrading your Operation Broken Fang coin? You’ll need to start soon if you want to get Diamond.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions

With only 11 stars on offer, you’ll need to complete every mission this week to make full progress towards your Diamond coin. Thankfully, less stars means there should be less trouble in completing them all.

While you’ll need to play four different game modes to tick every mission off the list, they’re not awfully painstaking. If you consider yourself a wizard with the green stick, you can knock these “Rangefinder” missions off with ease.

  • Dangerous At Any Range: Win rounds in Competitive: Ancient.
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Through The Looking Glass: Get 20 kills with any sniper rifle in Guardian: Train. 2 stars.
  • Keep Your Distance: Get kills at a range of at least 15 meters in Deathmatch: Defusla Group Delta.
    • 10 kills: 1 star
    • 20 kills: 2 stars
    • 40 kills: 3 stars
  • Scope The Competition: Get kills with any sniper rifle in Arms Race.
    • 3 kills: 1 star
    • 6 kills: 2 stars
    • 10 kills: 3 stars

If you haven’t started making progress to your Diamond coin, you’re going to have to get in quick. While all the missions ⁠— including Weeks 1 and 2 ⁠— will be active the entire event, you can only earn 10 stars towards your coin every week. With only 16 weeks in the event, and 100 stars needed, you’re going to have to start soon or risk missing out.

A new set of missions will launch on Dec. 23, so be sure to get in before then.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Na’Vi take down FURIA

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:15 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 21:37

by Andrew Amos

IEM

IEM’s Global Challenge is underway, with eight of Counter-Strike’s finest all competing for the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s everything you need to stay updated.

  • Team Liquid face Heroic to start off Day 2
  • Group B: Na’Vi take down FURIA 2-0 on Inferno (16-11) and Nuke (16-13)
  • Group A: BIG upset world number one Vitality 2-1! Vertigo (19-17), Inferno (7-16), Nuke (16-13)

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Stream

The IEM Global Challenge 2020 is being streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Schedule & results

Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Match Vitality 1-2 BIG 3am 6am 11am
Group A Opening Match Astralis 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group B Opening Match Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Match Liquid vs Heroic 3am 6am 11am
Group A Elimination Match Vitality vs Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group A Winners’ Match BIG vs Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

Day 3 — Thursday, December 17

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Winners’ Match TBD vs TBD 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Day 4 — Friday, December 18

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Decider Match TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Decider Match TBD vs TBD 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Day 5 — Saturday, December 19

Round Game PT ET GMT
Semi-final 1 TBD vs TBD 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Semi-final 2 TBD vs TBD 10am 1pm 6pm

Day 6 — Sunday, December 20

Round Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8am 11am 4pm

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players

Teams are divided into two groups. The top two from each group will qualify to Saturday’s semi-finals. Here’s the teams and players competing.

Check out the best players to watch during the event.

Group A Group B
Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C] Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C] FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C] Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C] Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements

Check back in as the action unfolds to see how teams finished! Below is a summary of corresponding prize money and BLAST points!

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) BLAST Points
1 TBD $200,000 3000
2 TBD $100,000 1500
3-4 TBD $50,000 938
TBD
5-6 TBD $30,000 375
TBD
7-8 TBD $20,000 188
TBD