Logo
CS:GO

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions

Published: 4/Dec/2020 1:33

by Andrew Amos
Valve

Share

Operation Broken Fang

Operation Broken Fang is here, and that means heaps of new CS:GO content. If you want to make the most out of it though, and try and get that Diamond coin, you’ll want to complete the weekly missions. When better than to start in Week 1?

Christmas has come early for CS:GO players. Operation Broken Fang has dropped over a year after Operation Shattered Web started, and it’s brought a bevy of new content.

Seven new maps, nearly 100 skins, an entirely new game mode in Retakes, and even more. The best way to get your hands all over this though is through the battle pass and weekly missions.

The battle pass will set you back around $15 USD, but it’s worth it if you are going to grind the game. Plus, it’ll also give you access to the weekly missions, which are the best way to experience the new content.

Operation Broken Fang shop in CS:GO
Valve
You’ll need to complete the weekly missions to get some of the sweet Broken Fang rewards.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions

While you don’t need the battle pass to play the missions, you’ll be duly rewarded for doing them. In Week 1, it’s all about new content.

Players will be taken to the new maps in Engage, Frostbite, and Ancient ⁠— dashing across multiple game modes. You’ll also be tasked with testing out the new retakes gamemode ⁠— a brilliant way to finesse your play before hitting the competitive queues.

There’s also the mysterious Under The Hood mission, where you have to find what the Phoenix are up to. Here’s the full list of missions for Week 1, which can net you up to 19 stars.

  • Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier.
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage.
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.
  • Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.
  • Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient.
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes.
    • 3 rounds: 1 star
    • 7 rounds: 2 stars
    • 10 rounds: 3 stars
  • Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite.
    • 2 kills: 1 star
    • 4 kills: 2 stars
    • 6 kills: 3 stars
CSGO gameplay
Valve
Frostbite is the new Danger Zone map released in CS:GO. Even if you don’t like the battle royale typically, you’ll have to give it a try for this week’s missions.

You have until December 10 to complete these missions, so get in quick before they run out!

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.