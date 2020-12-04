How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions

Operation Broken Fang is here, and that means heaps of new CS:GO content. If you want to make the most out of it though, and try and get that Diamond coin, you’ll want to complete the weekly missions. When better than to start in Week 1?

Christmas has come early for CS:GO players. Operation Broken Fang has dropped over a year after Operation Shattered Web started, and it’s brought a bevy of new content.

Seven new maps, nearly 100 skins, an entirely new game mode in Retakes, and even more. The best way to get your hands all over this though is through the battle pass and weekly missions.

The battle pass will set you back around $15 USD, but it’s worth it if you are going to grind the game. Plus, it’ll also give you access to the weekly missions, which are the best way to experience the new content.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions

While you don’t need the battle pass to play the missions, you’ll be duly rewarded for doing them. In Week 1, it’s all about new content.

Players will be taken to the new maps in Engage, Frostbite, and Ancient ⁠— dashing across multiple game modes. You’ll also be tasked with testing out the new retakes gamemode ⁠— a brilliant way to finesse your play before hitting the competitive queues.

There’s also the mysterious Under The Hood mission, where you have to find what the Phoenix are up to. Here’s the full list of missions for Week 1, which can net you up to 19 stars.

Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier. 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier. Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage. 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Win rounds in Competitive: Engage. Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.

Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars. Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.

The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars. Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient. 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient. Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes. 3 rounds: 1 star 7 rounds: 2 stars 10 rounds: 3 stars

Win rounds in Retakes. Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite. 2 kills: 1 star 4 kills: 2 stars 6 kills: 3 stars

Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite.

You have until December 10 to complete these missions, so get in quick before they run out!