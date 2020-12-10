Logo
How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

Published: 10/Dec/2020 6:32

by Andrew Amos
CT in CSGO holding P250
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

Week 1 of CS:GO’s Operation Broken Fang has come and gone. Did you manage to get your 19 stars? Either way, don’t worry, because there’s plenty more up for grabs in the Week 2 missions.

Operation Broken Fang has been a breath of fresh air for CS:GO players. It’s also been a bit of an early Christmas present, and it shows in the player numbers ⁠— every day the game has been spiking above 1 million peak players.

There is one thing on players’ minds when a new operation rolls around though, and that’s the Diamond coin. Players earn these operation coins by working through the weekly missions.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
Want that Diamond coin in Operation Broken Fang? It’s time to start tackling the missions.

With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to tackle Week 2’s challenges. There’s less on offer, but there’s still 14 stars up for grabs if you complete everything. Here’s what you need to know.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

The second week of challenges for Operation Broken Fang have been culled from seven to five. While this is nice in some respects, you’ll have to play across four different queues if you want to finish all of them ⁠— so no mission stacking, sadly.

You’ll have to jump into Competitive, Guardian, Retakes, and Hostage to finish the Week 2 missions. There’s no Danger Zone on the menu, which might disappoint some players looking to play the new Frostbite map.

There’s also a heavy focus on pistols. You’ll need to use the Deagle in one, while any pistol will do for two of the other missions.

  • The Right Stuff: Earn MVPs in Broken Fang Premier
    • 3 MVPs: 1 star
    • 6 MVPs: 2 stars
    • 9 MVPs: 3 stars
  • One Small Step: Win rounds in Competitive: Apollo
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Houston We Have A Problem: Get kills with all 10 pistols in Guardian: Apollo. 2 stars.
  • Low Earth Orbit: Get Pistol kills in Retakes.
    • 3 kills: 1 star
    • 8 kills: 2 stars
    • 15 kills: 3 stars
  • The Deagle Has Landed: Get Desert Eagle kills in Casual: Hostage Group.
    • 4 kills: 1 star
    • 9 kills: 2 stars
    • 18 kills: 3 stars

If you’re chasing that coveted Diamond coin, you’re going to need to start grinding soon. Given only 10 stars you earn each week can go towards the coin, you’ll need to keep up across the event to get the 100 stars needed.

A new set of challenges will launch on December 17, so be sure to get on before then to stay up to date.

Astralis, G2 & other BLAST teams surprised by CSPPA’s voice comm concern

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:48 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 19:52

by Alan Bernal
CSPPA / BLAST

BLAST

Moments before the BLAST Fall Finals were set to begin, the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA) raised concerns of how the tournament organizer (TO) was handling players’ voice comms. CS:GO players supported the announcement, but the 14 teams at the event were blindsided by the dispute.

A day after a three-hour delay kept the Fall Finals from running on schedule due to comms deliberations, teams including G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, Astralis, FaZe Clan, Furia, Mousesports, and the rest of the orgs at BLAST contested the CSPPA’s claim.

It’s not to say that there weren’t any concerns with the handling of sensitive voice communications among BLAST partners, but that the collective of teams had already resolved these issues with the TO prior to the Fall Showdown.

“The teams and all Tournament Organizers, including BLAST, have worked, are working, and will continue to work together to ensure that any and all of our players’ needs pertaining their participation are met to the extent possible,” the 14-team collective said in a joint announcement. “As a result of this already successful partnership between the parties, BLAST resolved the issues raised around the usage of voice comms already on November 23rd.”

In fact, the CSPPA’s involvement in the matter on the whole took the teams by surprise.

“We fail to understand how and why CSPPA are involved in trying to raise concerns with an already resolved issue, without our knowledge or any form of previous communication,” the statement said.

To be clear, organizations generally operate with their players’ interest in mind; but in this round of CSPPA’s problem-solving, teams weren’t aware of any concerns from pro players that weren’t already addressed.

CSPPA tarik chrisj Xyp9x csgo
CSPPA
The CSPPA represents players, but their announcement on BLAST concerns took participating organizations by surprise.

During the delay for the Fall Finals, plenty of CS:GO pros came out in support of the CSPPA’s message. While it’s a direction that teams could have also supported, they were kept away from these discussions.

“While we continue to improve the quality of life of our precious teams and players, we urge both the community and our players to continue raising concerns through the proper channels, so that we can carry on improving their conditions in and outside the game,” the teams said.