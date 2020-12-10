How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

Week 1 of CS:GO’s Operation Broken Fang has come and gone. Did you manage to get your 19 stars? Either way, don’t worry, because there’s plenty more up for grabs in the Week 2 missions.

Operation Broken Fang has been a breath of fresh air for CS:GO players. It’s also been a bit of an early Christmas present, and it shows in the player numbers ⁠— every day the game has been spiking above 1 million peak players.

There is one thing on players’ minds when a new operation rolls around though, and that’s the Diamond coin. Players earn these operation coins by working through the weekly missions.

With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to tackle Week 2’s challenges. There’s less on offer, but there’s still 14 stars up for grabs if you complete everything. Here’s what you need to know.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

The second week of challenges for Operation Broken Fang have been culled from seven to five. While this is nice in some respects, you’ll have to play across four different queues if you want to finish all of them ⁠— so no mission stacking, sadly.

Read more: How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions

You’ll have to jump into Competitive, Guardian, Retakes, and Hostage to finish the Week 2 missions. There’s no Danger Zone on the menu, which might disappoint some players looking to play the new Frostbite map.

There’s also a heavy focus on pistols. You’ll need to use the Deagle in one, while any pistol will do for two of the other missions.

The Right Stuff: Earn MVPs in Broken Fang Premier 3 MVPs: 1 star 6 MVPs: 2 stars 9 MVPs: 3 stars

One Small Step: Win rounds in Competitive: Apollo 7 rounds: 1 star 15 rounds: 2 stars 20 rounds: 3 stars

Houston We Have A Problem: Get kills with all 10 pistols in Guardian: Apollo. 2 stars.

Low Earth Orbit: Get Pistol kills in Retakes. 3 kills: 1 star 8 kills: 2 stars 15 kills: 3 stars

The Deagle Has Landed: Get Desert Eagle kills in Casual: Hostage Group. 4 kills: 1 star 9 kills: 2 stars 18 kills: 3 stars



If you’re chasing that coveted Diamond coin, you’re going to need to start grinding soon. Given only 10 stars you earn each week can go towards the coin, you’ll need to keep up across the event to get the 100 stars needed.

A new set of challenges will launch on December 17, so be sure to get on before then to stay up to date.