How to get the Nuke & recommended equipment to use in Black Ops 6

The match-winning Nuke killstreak will return in Black Ops 6, so here is how to earn the devastating tool, as well as tips for picking the best loadout for success.

Killstreaks are a vital aspect of any Call of Duty experience; these rewards are often the difference between a win or a loss when playing through multiplayer.

In Black Ops 6, many iconic Killstreaks will once again return. The most devastating of the bunch is the game-ending Nuke, which, when earned, blows up the entire map and consequently awards the team that utilized the Killstreak the victory.

After one crafty BO6 player already managed to drop a Nuke before the Beta for the game even went live, hype around the match-ending Killstreak returning for BO6 has risen.

As such, here is everything you need to know about acquiring a Nuke in Black Ops 6 and some tips for the best ways to acquire the Killstreak.

Black Ops 6 Nuke Killstreaks requirements

Activision The Nuke is a game-ending tool in Black Ops 6 but is not easy to aquire

To get the Nuke Killstreak, players must get 30 kills in a row using weapons and/or equipment.

However, it’s important to note that, in keeping with the parameters of recent Call of Duty installments, Scorestreak kills won’t count, meaning you’ll have to rely on your weapons or grenade throws to build up to the 30 kills.

Once you’ve completed the requirements above, the Nuke will appear in the fourth option spot of the Killstreak bar and can be used as soon as it appears.

Tips and recommended equipment

Selecting the right loadout and equipment is vital when taking down 30 enemies in a row without taking yourself down.

Recommended Scorestreaks

When selecting your Scorestreaks, we recommend choosing options that help highlight enemy locations so that you can easily identify their whereabouts and accumulate quick kills. Conversely, ensuring your location is hidden from enemies is just as vital.

As such, we recommend equipping any or all of the Scout Pulse, UAV, and Counter UAV Scorestreaks to optimize your chances of getting a Nuke.

Recommended Field Upgrades

Ensuring you have ample ammo and equipment when attempting to earn a Nuke is vital.

Given you won’t be respawning with a fully stocked gun while trying to accumulate 30 kills in a row, we recommend equipping the Assault Pack field upgrade so that you’re able to resupply your ammo and equipment constantly.

Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024, but it will be available to play for a short time via the open beta, which will run from Friday, September 6, at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.