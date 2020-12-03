New CSGO Operation Broken Fang revealed: Skins, maps, rewards, more

A full year after the launch of Shattered Web, a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Operation has been deployed. Broken Fang brings new maps, Agents, rewards, and plenty more. Here’s everything you need to know.

In typical Valve fashion, the biggest reveal for CSGO in quite some time has dropped out of nowhere. There was no teasing this one as the developers made the shocking announcement with a brief video and a blog post on December 3.

Similar to Operation Shattered Web, which dropped over a year ago, there’s a ton to sink your teeth into here. From weekly missions to a variety of new cosmetics, and even a stat-tracking tool. There’s plenty to entice newcomers along with some intricate features to satisfy veteran players.

One of the biggest Operations in the game’s history, Broken Fang comes with a whopping seven maps as well. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang maps

Headlining the surprise announcement was the unveiling of seven new maps. Previous updates have provided a few new areas to explore, but this is the largest addition since 2017’s Operation Hydra.

The primary map on display is ‘Ancient.’ This grimy looking map appears to feature a mix of wide-open areas along with some tight corridors for close-quarters action. It’s set in the middle of a jungle with half-broken buildings covered in moss, implying this site has been abandoned for quite some time.

Outside of this core map designed for competitive play, there are five community maps included in the Broken Fang update. These can be played across a number of unique modes. Some will take you to the snowy alps while others will drop you inside museums. Below is a look at each of the new community maps.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang rewards

It wouldn’t be a new Operation without a ton of fresh cosmetic items to unlock. Thanks to returning weekly missions, you’ll be able to choose the items that you acquire first. Whether you prefer new weapon skins, stickers, or even unique Agents, it’s up to you what order you decide on.

There appear to be 20 new Agent skins on offer in this update. Some look fully equipped for battle with protective armor, while others are a little more casual in their approach, dropping in with clown masks and suits instead.

Moreover, there are many new weapon skins to comb through as well. Almost everyone weapon has a new look to try out in Operation Broken Fang, and of course, you can further customize everything with an assortment of new stickers.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang stats

One of the biggest new additions with the Broken Fang update is the ability to track your statistics in-game. Everything is now automatically tracked for the Operation, meaning you can dissect individual weapon stats, performances across the new maps, and everything in between.

Rather than having to rely on a third-party site, this is now all possible in the game itself. You’ll be able to break things down in all-new ways to truly analyze your playstyle and improve along the way.

Operation Broken Fang is available to download in CSGO right now.