CS:GO

New CSGO Operation Broken Fang revealed: Skins, maps, rewards, more

Published: 3/Dec/2020 22:42 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 0:06

by Brad Norton
CSGO gameplay
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

A full year after the launch of Shattered Web, a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Operation has been deployed. Broken Fang brings new maps, Agents, rewards, and plenty more. Here’s everything you need to know.

In typical Valve fashion, the biggest reveal for CSGO in quite some time has dropped out of nowhere. There was no teasing this one as the developers made the shocking announcement with a brief video and a blog post on December 3.

Similar to Operation Shattered Web, which dropped over a year ago, there’s a ton to sink your teeth into here. From weekly missions to a variety of new cosmetics, and even a stat-tracking tool. There’s plenty to entice newcomers along with some intricate features to satisfy veteran players.

One of the biggest Operations in the game’s history, Broken Fang comes with a whopping seven maps as well. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang maps

CSGO Ancient gameplay
Ancient headlines the new CSGO map pool, designed from the ground up for competitive play.

Headlining the surprise announcement was the unveiling of seven new maps. Previous updates have provided a few new areas to explore, but this is the largest addition since 2017’s Operation Hydra.

The primary map on display is ‘Ancient.’ This grimy looking map appears to feature a mix of wide-open areas along with some tight corridors for close-quarters action. It’s set in the middle of a jungle with half-broken buildings covered in moss, implying this site has been abandoned for quite some time.

Outside of this core map designed for competitive play, there are five community maps included in the Broken Fang update. These can be played across a number of unique modes. Some will take you to the snowy alps while others will drop you inside museums. Below is a look at each of the new community maps.

CSGO Ancient map
Our first look at the ‘Ancient’ map in CSGO.
Our first look at the ‘Guard’ map in CSGO.
Our first look at the ‘Autumn’ map in CSGO.
Our first look at the ‘Apollo’ map in CSGO.
Our first look at the ‘Engage’ map in CSGO.
Our first look at the ‘Frostbite’ map in CSGO.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang rewards

New weapon skins are on offer in the Broken Fang update.

It wouldn’t be a new Operation without a ton of fresh cosmetic items to unlock. Thanks to returning weekly missions, you’ll be able to choose the items that you acquire first. Whether you prefer new weapon skins, stickers, or even unique Agents, it’s up to you what order you decide on.

There appear to be 20 new Agent skins on offer in this update. Some look fully equipped for battle with protective armor, while others are a little more casual in their approach, dropping in with clown masks and suits instead.

Moreover, there are many new weapon skins to comb through as well. Almost everyone weapon has a new look to try out in Operation Broken Fang, and of course, you can further customize everything with an assortment of new stickers.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang stats

CSGO stats
Track your performance better than ever thanks to the new stats tools in Broken Fang.

One of the biggest new additions with the Broken Fang update is the ability to track your statistics in-game. Everything is now automatically tracked for the Operation, meaning you can dissect individual weapon stats, performances across the new maps, and everything in between.

Rather than having to rely on a third-party site, this is now all possible in the game itself. You’ll be able to break things down in all-new ways to truly analyze your playstyle and improve along the way.

Operation Broken Fang is available to download in CSGO right now. 

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.