All new CSGO skins in Operation Broken Fang: four new collections

The new CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has introduced nearly 100 skins into the game across four collections: Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc. Here’s a peek at all of them, so you can try before you buy.
Operation Broken Fang has arrived, a year after the release of the previous one in Shattered Web. It comes jampacked full of content, including seven new maps, a battle pass, and the Retakes game mode.
It also comes with nearly 100 new skins spread across four different collections. Each of the Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc skins have a distinctive theme.
Before you decide which ones you want to spend your hard-earned stars on, have a look right here.
Broken Fang Case
Of course, there has to be a new case named after the operation. The Broken Fang Case has 17 new skins, including Covert skins for the M4A1-S and the Glock-18.
The case is a mix of themes, featuring the bright and bubbly Five-SeveN Fairy Tale, to the monochromatic SSG 08 Parallax.
- M4A1-S | Printstream
- Glock-18 | Neo-Noir
- M4A4 | Cyber Security
- USP-S | Monster Mashup
- Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale
- AWP | Exoskeleton
- SSG 08 | Parallax
- Dual Berettas | Dezastre
- Nova | Clear Polymer
- UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth
- MP5-SD | Condition Zero
- Galil AR | Vandal
- P250 | Contaminant
- CZ75-Auto | Vendetta
- M249 | Deep Relief
- G3SG1 | Digital Mesh
- P90 | Cocoa Rampage
The Ancient Collection
“Sneak in, run out, hit high and low.” That’s the motto behind the Ancient Collection, featuring patterns and relics from centuries past. It’s got a heavy focus on animal prints, including a sick Welcome to the Jungle Snake print for the M4A1-S.
These skins aren’t in any cases yet, so you’ll only find them through in-game drops or by purchasing them in the Operation Broken Fang store with stars.
- M4A1-S | Welcome to the Jungle
- AK-47 | Panthera Onca
- P90 | Run And Hide
- MAC-10 | Gold Brick
- USP-S | Ancient Visions
- XM1014 | Ancient Lore
- AUG | Carved Jade
- Galil AR | Dusk Ruins
- FAMAS | Dark Water
- Tec-9 | Blast From The Past
- CZ75-Auto | Silver
- P2000 | Panther Camo
- MP7 | Tall Grass
- G3SG1 | Ancient Ritual
- R8 Revolver | Night
- SSG 08 | Jungle Dashed
- SG 553 | Lush Ruins
- P90 | Ancient Earth
- Nova | Army Sheen
The Control Collection
The Control Collection is much the opposite of the Ancient one. It features bright, fluorescent colors, and even kits out the AWP with its own Fade.
- Read more: New CS:GO Operation Broken Fang revealed
The M4A1-S gets a Blue Phosphor Sapphire tint, while reds and other neons make an appearance across the 19 skins. As you go down in rarity, they get a little bit more dull though.
- AWP | Fade
- M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor
- USP-S | Target Acquired
- FAMAS | Prime Conspiracy
- Five-SeveN | Berries and Cherries
- UMP-45 | Crime Scene
- SSG 08 | Threat Detected
- M4A4 | Global Offensive
- SCAR-20 | Magna Carta
- P2000 | Dispatch
- MP5-SD | Nitro
- MAG-7 | Carbon Fiber
- Dual Berettas | Switch Board
- Desert Eagle | The Bronze
- P250 | Forest Night
- CZ75-Auto | Jungle Dashed
- MP9 | Army Sheen
- AUG | Surveillance
- XM1014 | Charter
The Havoc Collection
The Havoc Collection is much like the Ancient one. There’s a heavy focus on animal prints, and even features a Glock-18 decked out in 100 dollar bills.
- AK-47 | X-Ray
- AWP | Silk Tiger
- MAC-10 | Hot Snakes
- SG 553 | Hypnotic
- Glock-18 | Franklin
- Galil AR | Phoenix Blacklight
- Desert Eagle | Night Heist
- P250 | Bengal Tiger
- Negev | Phoenix Stencil
- P90 | Tiger Pit
- Nova | Rust Coat
- MP7 | Vault Heist
- UMP-45 | Houndstooth
- R8 Revolver | Phoenix Marker
- M249 | Predator
- Dual Berettas | Heist
- Tec-9 | Phoenix Chalk
- Sawed-Off | Claw Ambush
- PP-Bizon | Death Rattle
You can pick up these new collections in CS:GO right now after the launch of Operation Broken Fang. If you’re lucky, you might just snag an ultra-rare AWP Fade to flog on the market.