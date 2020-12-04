All new CSGO skins in Operation Broken Fang: four new collections

The new CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has introduced nearly 100 skins into the game across four collections: Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc. Here’s a peek at all of them, so you can try before you buy.

Operation Broken Fang has arrived, a year after the release of the previous one in Shattered Web. It comes jampacked full of content, including seven new maps, a battle pass, and the Retakes game mode.

It also comes with nearly 100 new skins spread across four different collections. Each of the Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc skins have a distinctive theme.

Before you decide which ones you want to spend your hard-earned stars on, have a look right here.

Broken Fang Case

Of course, there has to be a new case named after the operation. The Broken Fang Case has 17 new skins, including Covert skins for the M4A1-S and the Glock-18.

The case is a mix of themes, featuring the bright and bubbly Five-SeveN Fairy Tale, to the monochromatic SSG 08 Parallax.

M4A1-S | Printstream

Glock-18 | Neo-Noir

M4A4 | Cyber Security

USP-S | Monster Mashup

Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale

AWP | Exoskeleton

SSG 08 | Parallax

Dual Berettas | Dezastre

Nova | Clear Polymer

UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth

MP5-SD | Condition Zero

Galil AR | Vandal

P250 | Contaminant

CZ75-Auto | Vendetta

M249 | Deep Relief

G3SG1 | Digital Mesh

P90 | Cocoa Rampage

The Ancient Collection

“Sneak in, run out, hit high and low.” That’s the motto behind the Ancient Collection, featuring patterns and relics from centuries past. It’s got a heavy focus on animal prints, including a sick Welcome to the Jungle Snake print for the M4A1-S.

These skins aren’t in any cases yet, so you’ll only find them through in-game drops or by purchasing them in the Operation Broken Fang store with stars.

M4A1-S | Welcome to the Jungle

AK-47 | Panthera Onca

P90 | Run And Hide

MAC-10 | Gold Brick

USP-S | Ancient Visions

XM1014 | Ancient Lore

AUG | Carved Jade

Galil AR | Dusk Ruins

FAMAS | Dark Water

Tec-9 | Blast From The Past

CZ75-Auto | Silver

P2000 | Panther Camo

MP7 | Tall Grass

G3SG1 | Ancient Ritual

R8 Revolver | Night

SSG 08 | Jungle Dashed

SG 553 | Lush Ruins

P90 | Ancient Earth

Nova | Army Sheen

The Control Collection

The Control Collection is much the opposite of the Ancient one. It features bright, fluorescent colors, and even kits out the AWP with its own Fade.

The M4A1-S gets a Blue Phosphor Sapphire tint, while reds and other neons make an appearance across the 19 skins. As you go down in rarity, they get a little bit more dull though.

AWP | Fade

M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor

USP-S | Target Acquired

FAMAS | Prime Conspiracy

Five-SeveN | Berries and Cherries

UMP-45 | Crime Scene

SSG 08 | Threat Detected

M4A4 | Global Offensive

SCAR-20 | Magna Carta

P2000 | Dispatch

MP5-SD | Nitro

MAG-7 | Carbon Fiber

Dual Berettas | Switch Board

Desert Eagle | The Bronze

P250 | Forest Night

CZ75-Auto | Jungle Dashed

MP9 | Army Sheen

AUG | Surveillance

XM1014 | Charter

The Havoc Collection

The Havoc Collection is much like the Ancient one. There’s a heavy focus on animal prints, and even features a Glock-18 decked out in 100 dollar bills.

AK-47 | X-Ray

AWP | Silk Tiger

MAC-10 | Hot Snakes

SG 553 | Hypnotic

Glock-18 | Franklin

Galil AR | Phoenix Blacklight

Desert Eagle | Night Heist

P250 | Bengal Tiger

Negev | Phoenix Stencil

P90 | Tiger Pit

Nova | Rust Coat

MP7 | Vault Heist

UMP-45 | Houndstooth

R8 Revolver | Phoenix Marker

M249 | Predator

Dual Berettas | Heist

Tec-9 | Phoenix Chalk

Sawed-Off | Claw Ambush

PP-Bizon | Death Rattle

You can pick up these new collections in CS:GO right now after the launch of Operation Broken Fang. If you’re lucky, you might just snag an ultra-rare AWP Fade to flog on the market.