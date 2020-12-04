Logo
CS:GO

All new CSGO skins in Operation Broken Fang: four new collections

Published: 4/Dec/2020 3:20

by Andrew Amos
AWP Fade in CSGO
Valve

Share

Operation Broken Fang

The new CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has introduced nearly 100 skins into the game across four collections: Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc. Here’s a peek at all of them, so you can try before you buy.

Operation Broken Fang has arrived, a year after the release of the previous one in Shattered Web. It comes jampacked full of content, including seven new maps, a battle pass, and the Retakes game mode.

It also comes with nearly 100 new skins spread across four different collections. Each of the Broken Fang, Ancient, Control, and Havoc skins have a distinctive theme.

Before you decide which ones you want to spend your hard-earned stars on, have a look right here.

Broken Fang Case

Broken Fang

Of course, there has to be a new case named after the operation. The Broken Fang Case has 17 new skins, including Covert skins for the M4A1-S and the Glock-18.

The case is a mix of themes, featuring the bright and bubbly Five-SeveN Fairy Tale, to the monochromatic SSG 08 Parallax.

  • M4A1-S | Printstream
  • Glock-18 | Neo-Noir
  • M4A4 | Cyber Security
  • USP-S | Monster Mashup
  • Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale
  • AWP | Exoskeleton
  • SSG 08 | Parallax
  • Dual Berettas | Dezastre
  • Nova | Clear Polymer
  • UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth
  • MP5-SD | Condition Zero
  • Galil AR | Vandal
  • P250 | Contaminant
  • CZ75-Auto | Vendetta
  • M249 | Deep Relief
  • G3SG1 | Digital Mesh
  • P90 | Cocoa Rampage

The Ancient Collection

The Ancient Collection

“Sneak in, run out, hit high and low.” That’s the motto behind the Ancient Collection, featuring patterns and relics from centuries past. It’s got a heavy focus on animal prints, including a sick Welcome to the Jungle Snake print for the M4A1-S.

These skins aren’t in any cases yet, so you’ll only find them through in-game drops or by purchasing them in the Operation Broken Fang store with stars.

  • M4A1-S | Welcome to the Jungle
  • AK-47 | Panthera Onca
  • P90 | Run And Hide
  • MAC-10 | Gold Brick
  • USP-S | Ancient Visions
  • XM1014 | Ancient Lore
  • AUG | Carved Jade
  • Galil AR | Dusk Ruins
  • FAMAS | Dark Water
  • Tec-9 | Blast From The Past
  • CZ75-Auto | Silver
  • P2000 | Panther Camo
  • MP7 | Tall Grass
  • G3SG1 | Ancient Ritual
  • R8 Revolver | Night
  • SSG 08 | Jungle Dashed
  • SG 553 | Lush Ruins
  • P90 | Ancient Earth
  • Nova | Army Sheen

The Control Collection

The Control Collection

The Control Collection is much the opposite of the Ancient one. It features bright, fluorescent colors, and even kits out the AWP with its own Fade.

The M4A1-S gets a Blue Phosphor Sapphire tint, while reds and other neons make an appearance across the 19 skins. As you go down in rarity, they get a little bit more dull though.

  • AWP | Fade
  • M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor
  • USP-S | Target Acquired
  • FAMAS | Prime Conspiracy
  • Five-SeveN | Berries and Cherries
  • UMP-45 | Crime Scene
  • SSG 08 | Threat Detected
  • M4A4 | Global Offensive
  • SCAR-20 | Magna Carta
  • P2000 | Dispatch
  • MP5-SD | Nitro
  • MAG-7 | Carbon Fiber
  • Dual Berettas | Switch Board
  • Desert Eagle | The Bronze
  • P250 | Forest Night
  • CZ75-Auto | Jungle Dashed
  • MP9 | Army Sheen
  • AUG | Surveillance
  • XM1014 | Charter

The Havoc Collection

The Havoc Collection

The Havoc Collection is much like the Ancient one. There’s a heavy focus on animal prints, and even features a Glock-18 decked out in 100 dollar bills.

  • AK-47 | X-Ray
  • AWP | Silk Tiger
  • MAC-10 | Hot Snakes
  • SG 553 | Hypnotic
  • Glock-18 | Franklin
  • Galil AR | Phoenix Blacklight
  • Desert Eagle | Night Heist
  • P250 | Bengal Tiger
  • Negev | Phoenix Stencil
  • P90 | Tiger Pit
  • Nova | Rust Coat
  • MP7 | Vault Heist
  • UMP-45 | Houndstooth
  • R8 Revolver | Phoenix Marker
  • M249 | Predator
  • Dual Berettas | Heist
  • Tec-9 | Phoenix Chalk
  • Sawed-Off | Claw Ambush
  • PP-Bizon | Death Rattle

You can pick up these new collections in CS:GO right now after the launch of Operation Broken Fang. If you’re lucky, you might just snag an ultra-rare AWP Fade to flog on the market.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.