How to watch Flashpoint Season 3 CSGO: stream, schedule, teams, results - Dexerto

Flashpoint Season 3 is on its way, with the CS:GO event set to host 16 of the best teams in Europe as part of the road to the Stockholm Major in October 2021. Here’s everything you need to know, from the teams competing, where to watch, and what’s at stake.

Flashpoint is returning in 2021 with Season 3 of its CS:GO event rivaling ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier.

16 teams across Europe will be competing in Season 13, including 11 invited squads. It will be the first step towards the Stockholm Major, which is set to take place in October 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Valve as an RMR event as we approach the Stockholm Major,” said Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles, Vice President of B Site, the operators of Flashpoint.

Advertisement

[EMBED]

Flashpoint Season 3: teams

The tournament organizer has extended invites to some of the world’s best teams, including Astralis, Vitality, G2, and FaZe Clan.

Flashpoint Season 2 champions Virtus.pro have not been invited to the event, as they are classified as a CIS team under Valve’s major rules. The same goes for IEM Katowice 2021 champions Gambit Esports.

Squads like Mousesports, Complexity, and ENCE ⁠— who have all been performing decently across the last 12 months ⁠— will be looking to round out those final five spots. They’ll have to qualify through a series of events starting on April 13.

Team Players Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, nawwk, hampus, ztr BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to Fnatic KRIMZ, JW, Brollan, Golden, Jackinho G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo OG Esports Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, niko FunPlus Phoenix zehN, STYKO, maden, farlig, suNny FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, karrigan ex-North gade, cajunb, Lekr0, Kristou, grux

Flashpoint Season 3: stream

Flashpoint Season 3 will be broadcasted on their Twitch channel. If you miss the stream, you can catch up with VODs on Flashpoint’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

We have embedded the stream below for your convenience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Flashpoint Season 3: schedule & results

A full schedule isn’t out for Flashpoint Season 3 yet. However, there are a few key dates floating around.

The event will kick off on April 13 with the open qualifier. The final five teams, who will join the 11 invited teams, will be decided by April 30.

The main event kicks off on May 10, featuring a 16 team double-elimination bracket played out over three weeks, with big points towards the November Major in Stockholm on the line.

We will update this piece as more information arises.