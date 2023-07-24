EsportsApex Legends

How to watch ALGS Championship 2023: Schedule, teams, stream

The ALGS 2023 Championship is almost here as the best Apex Legends teams from across the world converge in Birmingham, UK, to battle for glory and the lion’s share of a $2 million prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know about the world championships, including the schedule, the format and all the teams.

The ALGS Championship starts a few weeks after the conclusion of the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs and will bring the curtain down on the 2023 competitive circuit. EA and Respawn are bringing the best teams from five regions to fight for the right to be the best Apex Legends team in the world.

Forty teams are set to take the stage in Birmingham, as the Split 2 Playoffs champion, DarkZero, will look to defend their crown and repeat their Championship success from last year. Will they prevail, or will a new ALGS world champion emerge?

DarkZero won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. Will they defend their 2022 Championship trophy?

After two LAN events in London, the ALGS 2023 Championship will take place in Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena. The event will be held alongside the Insomnia Gaming Festival, the U.K.’s largest gaming festival, further building on the country’s stature as a premier destination for esports events.

Below is everything you need to know about the ALGS 2023 Championship. This article will be updated as we get closer to the event as more information is announced.

Contents

ALGS Championship 2023: How to watch

The ALGS Championship 2023 will be streamed on the official Apex Legends Twitch channel: PlayApex. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

The matches will also be streamed on YouTube and Steam.

ALGS Championship 2023: Format

The format for the tournament is the same as last year, and is almost identical to the formats for the Split 1 and Split 2 Playoffs.

The ALGS Championship 2023 will use a group stage with a double-elimination bracket format. For the group stage, teams will be seeded into four groups of 10 based on Playoff Points earned throughout the season, or their LCQ tournament performance. Each group will play a single six-match series against every other group, totaling 18 matches per team.

After the group stage, teams will be seeded in the bracket stage based on their performance. The top 20 group stage teams will go into the winner’s bracket and the bottom 20 into the loser’s bracket. There will be one eight-game series for the winner’s bracket and two for the loser’s bracket. The top 10 teams from the winner’s bracket series will advance to the finals while the rest will filter down into the loser’s bracket.

Ten more teams will qualify from the first loser’s bracket series and the final 10 will come from the second series.

The finals of the 2023 ALGS Championship will use a match point format. Once a team reaches 50 points in the finals, they will become “match point eligible” and the first team win after they are eligible wins the tournament. There is no limit to the number of teams that can be eligible and there is no match limit for the finals.

ALGS Championship 2023: Schedule

The ALGS Championship takes place from September 6-10. The start times are yet to be confirmed, but expect a similar schedule to the London Playoffs events, with the first matches starting at around 10 am BST.

ALGS Championship 2023: Tickets

Tickets for the ALGS Championship went on sale on July 21 at The Ticket Factory. Fans wishing to attend the event can purchase a five-day pass (£155 for a general admission pass or £177.60 for a premium view pass) or single-day tickets.

ALGS Championship 2023: Prize Pool

Teams will split the $2,000,000 prize pool, with the top five taking home over $1,430,000 between them.

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD $600,000
2 TBD $320,000
3 TBD $210,000
4 TBD $170,000
5 TBD $130,000
6 TBD $100,000
7 TBD $80,000
8 TBD $60,000
9 TBD $50,000
10 TBD $40,000
11 TBD $32,000
12 TBD $30,000
13 TBD $28,000
14 TBD $26,000
15 TBD $24,000
16 TBD $22,000
17 TBD $21,000
18 TBD $20,000
19 TBD $19,000
20 TBD $18,000
21 TBD N/A
22 TBD
23 TBD
24 TBD
25 TBD
26 TBD
27 TBD
28 TBD
29 TBD
30 TBD
31 TBD N/A
32 TBD
33 TBD
34 TBD
35 TBD
36 TBD
37 TBD
38 TBD
39 TBD
40 TBD

ALGS Championship 2023: Teams & players

Team Region Players
TSM North America ImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst
XSET North America oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, Sikezz
DarkZero North America Zer0, Genburten, Xynew
Moist Esports APAC South Emtee, Wxltzy, TBD
Alliance EMEA Yuki, Hakis,Effect
Acend EMEA Lufka, PostKiLL, K4shera
Fnatic APAC N YukaF, UmichanLoveti, Meltstera
Oxygen Esports North America aidanthedestroye, Reedz, Vein
LG Chivas North America YanYa, Neazul, jaguares
FaZe Clan North America Snip3down, Phony, Frexs
Pioneers EMEA Gnaske, SirDel, Zaine
ONIC Esports APAC S Fussy, Rakiiii, shadi
ganbare otousan APAC N JungHee, Dogma, Jusna
Element 6 EMEA Slayers, KSWINNIIE, Tyler
OpTic Gaming North America skittleCakes, Knoqd, Dropped
REALIZE APAC N Obly, KaronPe, SangJoon
100 Thieves North America Onmuu, Vaxlon, scuwry
FC Destroy APAC N UmichanLoveti, HammerDrill, yukaPEROdator
PULVEREX APAC N saku, ShunMi, Ftyan
Team Singularity South America artiNN1, Besk9, B1N
Complexity North America Monsoon, Lewda, Cody
DreamFire APAC S Roieee, Pite, 3Mz
Fire Beavers EMEA 9impulse, ojrein, taskmast33r
Sentinels North America Rkn, Xenial, Koyful
ENTER FORCE.36 APAC N Aimbot, YunD, ILY
Riddle APAC N YUKIO, 1tappy, MiaK
BLVKHVND APAC S StrafingFlame, PlayerK, EzFlash
JLINGZ Esports EMEA Noiises, Jmw, Naghz
Tom Yum Kung APAC S Killoposz, Panayie, Wey
NRG Esports North America sweetdreams, nafen, Gild
The Dojo North America LCQ iiTzTimmy, Enemy, Dezignful
DNO North America LCQ dooplex, lou, senoxe
SAF Esports South America LCQ Lusquinn, Sleep, Jinqs
K1CK South America LCQ CloNeZERA, Stalizy, Vanglorioso
GoNext EMEA LCQ Slab, Mysi, B4mbino
Les cités de France EMEA LCQ Kizaron, Cyqop, AimbotP
Crazy Raccoon APAC N LCQ Ras, Mainy, Parkha
NORTHEPTION APAC N LCQ L1ng, satuki, Lykq
MDY White APAC S LCQ Ld, FeiJu, MingYUE
Inside the Ring APAC S LCQ ASIAZXD, NEWKU, Z1CKKY

