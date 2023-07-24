How to watch ALGS Championship 2023: Schedule, teams, stream

The ALGS 2023 Championship is almost here as the best Apex Legends teams from across the world converge in Birmingham, UK, to battle for glory and the lion’s share of a $2 million prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know about the world championships, including the schedule, the format and all the teams.

The ALGS Championship starts a few weeks after the conclusion of the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs and will bring the curtain down on the 2023 competitive circuit. EA and Respawn are bringing the best teams from five regions to fight for the right to be the best Apex Legends team in the world.

Forty teams are set to take the stage in Birmingham, as the Split 2 Playoffs champion, DarkZero, will look to defend their crown and repeat their Championship success from last year. Will they prevail, or will a new ALGS world champion emerge?

Joe Brady (@joebradyphoto)/ALGS DarkZero won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. Will they defend their 2022 Championship trophy?

After two LAN events in London, the ALGS 2023 Championship will take place in Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena. The event will be held alongside the Insomnia Gaming Festival, the U.K.’s largest gaming festival, further building on the country’s stature as a premier destination for esports events.

Below is everything you need to know about the ALGS 2023 Championship. This article will be updated as we get closer to the event as more information is announced.

ALGS Championship 2023: How to watch

The ALGS Championship 2023 will be streamed on the official Apex Legends Twitch channel: PlayApex. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

The matches will also be streamed on YouTube and Steam.

ALGS Championship 2023: Format

The format for the tournament is the same as last year, and is almost identical to the formats for the Split 1 and Split 2 Playoffs.

The ALGS Championship 2023 will use a group stage with a double-elimination bracket format. For the group stage, teams will be seeded into four groups of 10 based on Playoff Points earned throughout the season, or their LCQ tournament performance. Each group will play a single six-match series against every other group, totaling 18 matches per team.

After the group stage, teams will be seeded in the bracket stage based on their performance. The top 20 group stage teams will go into the winner’s bracket and the bottom 20 into the loser’s bracket. There will be one eight-game series for the winner’s bracket and two for the loser’s bracket. The top 10 teams from the winner’s bracket series will advance to the finals while the rest will filter down into the loser’s bracket.

Ten more teams will qualify from the first loser’s bracket series and the final 10 will come from the second series.

The finals of the 2023 ALGS Championship will use a match point format. Once a team reaches 50 points in the finals, they will become “match point eligible” and the first team win after they are eligible wins the tournament. There is no limit to the number of teams that can be eligible and there is no match limit for the finals.

ALGS Championship 2023: Schedule

The ALGS Championship takes place from September 6-10. The start times are yet to be confirmed, but expect a similar schedule to the London Playoffs events, with the first matches starting at around 10 am BST.

ALGS Championship 2023: Tickets

Tickets for the ALGS Championship went on sale on July 21 at The Ticket Factory. Fans wishing to attend the event can purchase a five-day pass (£155 for a general admission pass or £177.60 for a premium view pass) or single-day tickets.

ALGS Championship 2023: Prize Pool

Teams will split the $2,000,000 prize pool, with the top five taking home over $1,430,000 between them.

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $600,000 2 TBD $320,000 3 TBD $210,000 4 TBD $170,000 5 TBD $130,000 6 TBD $100,000 7 TBD $80,000 8 TBD $60,000 9 TBD $50,000 10 TBD $40,000 11 TBD $32,000 12 TBD $30,000 13 TBD $28,000 14 TBD $26,000 15 TBD $24,000 16 TBD $22,000 17 TBD $21,000 18 TBD $20,000 19 TBD $19,000 20 TBD $18,000 21 TBD N/A 22 TBD 23 TBD 24 TBD 25 TBD 26 TBD 27 TBD 28 TBD 29 TBD 30 TBD 31 TBD N/A 32 TBD 33 TBD 34 TBD 35 TBD 36 TBD 37 TBD 38 TBD 39 TBD 40 TBD

ALGS Championship 2023: Teams & players