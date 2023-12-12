How to watch BLAST Premier World Finals 2023: Stream, schedule, all teams, more

The BLAST Premier World Finals has returned for another year, bringing the 2023 CS2 tournament season to an end, complete with 8 teams all competing for the $1 million prize pool. Here’s how to watch, including the stream, schedule and all qualified teams.

BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 will again take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for its huge end of season Counter-Strike event between December 13-17, 2023.

Last year saw eight teams compete in CS:GO as G2 Esports went against the odds to become the champions. However, this year will see a whole new wave of eight qualified teams instead compete in CS2 for the $1 million prize pool and title of world champions at BLAST Premier.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier World Finals, including the livestream, full schedule, all qualified teams and updates on match results and overall standings as the event goes on.

Contents

BLAST Premier World Final 2023: Stream

You can watch the BLAST Premier World Finals in numerous ways, either through their own BLAST.tv broadcast which exclusively provides a 4K stream, or through BLAST Premier’s own Twitch and YouTube channels.

We have embedded their official YouTube stream above which is scheduled to start on December 13 at 9:30 PM PT / 12:30 AM ET / 5:30AM GMT.

Article continues after ad

BLAST Premier World Final 2023: Schedule & results

The BLAST Premier World Final will take place between December 13-17, with the eight participating teams split into two double-elimination groups of Group A and Group B. The group winners will progress to the semi-finals, while the runners-up and the third-placed sides advances to the quarter-finals. The bottom-placed group finishers will be eliminated from the tournament.

Article continues after ad

Group Stage (December 13-14)

Day 1: December 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Cloud9 v ENCE 10 PM 1 AM 6 AM Group A Vitality v NAVI 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group B FaZe v Heroic 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Group B MOUZ v G2 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM

Day 2: December 14

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A 10 PM 1 AM 6 AM Group A 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group B 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Group B 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Cloud9 0-0 2 ENCE 0-0 3 Vitality 0-0 4 NAVI 0-0

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 FaZe 0-0 2 Heroic 0-0 3 MOUZ 0-0 4 G2 Esports 0-0

Playoffs (December 15-17)

Day 3: December 15

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Quarter-finals 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM

Day 4: December 16

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Semi-finals 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM

Day 5: December 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final 1 AM 9 AM 2PM

BLAST Premier World Final 2023: All qualified teams

This year, there will be 8 teams competing in the BLAST Premier World Final. Heroic and Vitality both qualified through BLAST events, where Heroic won the Spring Final and Vitality were winners of the BLAST.tv Paris Major.

Article continues after ad

In similar fashion, FaZe and MOUZ both became champions of different ESL Pro League seasons in 2023 to seal their places. For the remaining teams, these all qualified by achieving high placements in the BLAST World Leadboard.

Team Region Players Heroic Europe dupreeh, TeSeS, CadiaN , sjuush, Zyphon FaZe Europe rain, broky, frozen, karrigan, ropz Vitality Europe apEX, ZywOo, mezii, Spinx, flameZ G2 Esports Europe huNter, NiKo, m0NESY, nexa, HooXi MOUZ Europe siuhy, torzsi, jimpphat, xertion, ENCE Europe gla1ve, NertZ, Maden, dycha, SunPayus NAVI Europe Aleksib, iM, b1t, jL, w0nderful Cloud9 Russia HObbit, electroNic, Boombl4, Ax1Le, Perfecto

We will constantly be updating this BLAST Premier World Final 2023 hub as matches go ahead, where we will provide updates on each match result and overall team standings during the tournament.