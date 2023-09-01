Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals: Dates, schedule, playoffs, OWL teams

The 2023 Overwatch League season will come to an end with the Playoffs and the Grand Finals, both live from Toronto. Keep track of all the qualified teams, the schedule, and the scores with our tournament hub.

The best teams from the East and West are about to clash as the 2023 season nears its end. For the first time in the League’s history, the grand finals will take place outside of the United States, as Toronto Defiant will host the event in downtown Toronto, Canada.

Both the Playoffs and the Grand Finals will take place at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, the same venue that hosted the 2022 Summer Showdown LAN tournament.

The 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals will be special in more ways than one. A team will have the event as their homestand, something that hasn’t happened since 2019. (The 2020 and 2021 finals were played online, while the 2022 event was held at the Anaheim Convention Center).

At the same time, the grand finals will take place against the backdrop of the buzz around the future of the Overwatch League. After the event, all team owners will gather and vote on whether they will continue in the League. This could be the OWL’s swan song as Activision Blizzard considers implementing elements from other esports leagues into Overwatch esports.

Below you can find everything you need to know about the Overwatch League Playoffs. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals: Stream

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the Overwatch League’s YouTube channel.

The event will take place from September 28 through October 1 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, an indoor arena located in downtown Toronto, Canada. It can accommodate approximately 2,600 spectators for hockey matches and 3,000 for basketball matches.

Single-day tickets for the Playoffs are still available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $47.50 ($35 USD) CAD to $57.75 CAD ($42.59 USD). Both single-day tickets for the Grand Finals and four-day passes are sold out.

Playoffs: September 28-30

Grand Finals: October 1

Playoffs (September 28-30)

8 teams are split into two double-elimination groups.

All matches are Bo5.

Top 2 teams from each group advance to the grand finals.

Grand Finals (October 1)

4 teams compete in a single-elimination bracket.

Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals: Teams and rosters