Sources: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to feature at Esports World Cup

According to several sources, Call of Duty will feature at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, with both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone tournaments possibly happening with a prize pool approaching $3m.

The $45m Esports World Cup has drawn both praise and criticism from the wider esports community, and some fans have condemned teams and players who have signed up to partner with and earn money from the EWC.

That said, the money on offer is life-changing, both to organizations and the players, and Call of Duty may well be included in the 2024 Esports World Cup, according to various sources — and even in strings of HTML hidden on the event’s website.

After months of rumors that the COD Esports World Cup could take place in Riyadh, it is now more likely than ever, and an announcement could be coming soon.

Dexerto had heard of talks between the Call of Duty League/Activision and the Esports World Cup dating as far back as September 2023, as plans were set in motion to get COD at the event, though there were some conflicting messages in the time since.

Now, the rumor is back and much more concrete, with the EWC leaving details in the website’s source code that said the following (note that while writing, this text has now been deleted):

“Name\“:\“COD: MW3\“,\“PrizeMoney\“:[\“$$1,800,000\“],\“StartDate\“:\“2024-08-15\“,\“EndDate\“:\“2024-08-18\”

“Name\“:\“COD: Warzone\“,\“PrizeMoney\“:[\“$$1,000,000\“],\“StartDate\“:\“2024-07-03\“,\“EndDate\“:\“2024-07-06\”

Dexerto has verified with several sources who confirmed they have been told of a possible Call of Duty event at the Esports World Cup from August 15-18, which comes one month after the Call of Duty Championship event in Texas in July. At the time of writing, this is not confirmed.

The Warzone dates are a little harder to verify, as they fall straight before the Last Chance Qualifiers for the World Series of Warzone Global Final — which is predicted to take place in mid-September. Because of that, it is very unlikely that the WSOW Finals will be played at the Esports World Cup.

That said, the info provided is:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Date: August 15-18 Prize Pool: $1,800,000

Call of Duty: Warzone Date: July 3-6 Prize Pool: $1,000,000



As neither of these have been announced yet, details are still subject to change, but with the proposed Warzone date coming up so soon, an announcement would have to come sooner rather than later.

The Esports World Cup as it stands will feature tournaments in Street Fighter, League of Legends, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and more.

