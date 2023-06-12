IEM Cologne 2023: Dates, schedule, CSGO teams and prize

IEM Cologne 2023, one of the most iconic tournaments on the CS:GO circuit, is fast approaching. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

IEM Cologne will be the first big tournament of the new season featuring all the top teams and a crowd. Every year, thousands of fans travel to the ‘Cathedral of Counter-Strike’ to cheer on their favorite players in this must-watch esports event, only rivaled in prestige by the Valve-sponsored Majors.

Over the years, the LANXESS arena has been the stage of many legendary bouts that will forever live in Counter-Strike lore. But this year will be special: IEM Cologne 2023 will be the last edition of the event to feature CS:GO as the esport is poised to make a slow transition to Counter-Strike 2, which will be released sometime in the summer.

Helena Kristiansson/ESL Gaming via ESPAT IEM Cologne 2023 will be the last edition played in CS:GO

Below is everything you need to know about IEM Cologne 2023. This article will be updated as more information is released.

IEM Cologne 2023: Dates, schedule and format

The tournament will take place from July 25 through August 6. The Play-In Stage and the group stage will be held behind closed doors, while the playoff matches will take place at the LANXESS arena in front of a crowd.

The schedule and format for every stage are the following:

Play-In (July 25-26)

16-team double-elimination bracket

Opening round is BO1, the rest is BO3

8 teams move on to the group stage

Group Stage (July 27-30)

Two double-elimination groups of eight teams

All matches are BO3

Top three teams per group advance to the playoffs

Playoff Stage (August 4-6)

Single-elimination bracket with group winners in the semi-finals

Quarter-finals and semi-finals are BO3, grand final is BO5

IEM Cologne 2023: Teams and rosters

IEM Cologne will feature 24 teams from all over the world, eight of which will go straight to the group stage. The remaining 16 will have to go through the Play-In stage, which will determine the last eight sides entering the main tournament.

Four group stage slots will go to the winners of IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League Season 17, IEM Rio and IEM Dallas. The champion of ESL Meisterschaft, Germany’s main CS:GO league, gets direct entry into the Play-In stage.

Group Stage teams

Team Qualified from Players G2 Esports IEM Katowice NiKo, jks, HooXi, m0NESY, huNter- FaZe ESL Pro League 17 karrigan, Twistzz, ropz, broky, rain Vitality IEM Rio ZywOo, apEX, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx ENCE IEM Dallas Snappi, SunPayus, dycha, maden, NertZ TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD

Play-In teams

Team Region Players TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD TBD ESL World Ranking TBD BIG Academy ESL Meisterschaft prosus, skyye, Krimbo, hyped, s1n

IEM Cologne 2023: Prize and standings