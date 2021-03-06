 How to watch ESL Pro League Season 13: stream, groups, schedule, results - Dexerto
How to watch ESL Pro League Season 13: stream, groups, schedule, results

Published: 6/Mar/2021 7:01

by Andrew Amos
ESL Pro League Season 13 is here for CS:GO, featuring 24 of the best teams from around the globe. In the aftermath of IEM Katowice, this Pro League will set the scene for the rest of 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

  • 24 teams from across the globe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13
  • $750,000 USD is on the line, including $175,000 for the winners
  • Most teams who competed in IEM Katowice will feature

The ESL Pro League has returned for Season 13, featuring the highest level of Counter-Strike competition globally. 24 of the world’s best teams will fight it out for the prestigious title online, with $750,000 of prizing up for grabs.

ESL Pro League Season 13: stream

ESL Pro League Season 13 will be streamed across ESL’s various broadcasts on Twitch. There can be up to three streams running at once, but we’ll pin the main stream below for your convenience.

ESL Pro League Season 13: schedule & results

Group A: March 8 – March 12

Monday, March 8

Match PT ET GMT
Complexity vs FPX 3AM 6AM 11AM
Heroic vs Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
BIG vs OG 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 9

Match PT ET GMT
FPX vs Renegades 3AM 6AM 11AM
Complexity vs OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
BIG vs Heroic 10AM 1PM 6PM

Wednesday, March 10

Match PT ET GMT
Renegades vs OG 3AM 6AM 11AM
Heroic vs FPX 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
BIG vs Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 11

Match PT ET GMT
OG vs Heroic 3AM 6AM 11AM
BIG vs FPX 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Renegades vs Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM

Friday, March 12

Match PT ET GMT
Heroic vs Complexity 3AM 6AM 11AM
BIG vs Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
OG vs FPX 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group B: March 13 – March 18

Saturday, March 13

Match PT ET GMT
mousesports vs ENCE 3AM 6AM 11AM
G2 vs NIP 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Vitality vs FaZe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 14

Match PT ET GMT
ENCE vs NIP 3AM 6AM 11AM
mousesports vs FaZe 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Vitality vs G2 10AM 1PM 6PM

Monday, March 15

Match PT ET GMT
NIP vs FaZe 3AM 6AM 11AM
ENCE vs G2 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Vitality vs mousesports 10AM 1PM 6PM

Wednesday, March 17

Match PT ET GMT
G2 vs FaZe 3AM 6AM 11AM
NIP vs mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Vitality vs ENCE 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 18

Match PT ET GMT
G2 vs mousesports 3AM 6AM 11AM
FaZe vs ENCE 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Vitality vs NIP 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group C: March 19 – March 24

Friday, March 19

Match PT ET GMT
Gambit vs MIBR 3AM 6AM 11AM
Na’Vi vs Cloud9 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
FURIA vs oNe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Saturday, March 20

Match PT ET GMT
Gambit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM
Na’Vi vs FURIA 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
MIBR vs oNe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 21

Match PT ET GMT
Na’Vi vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM
oNe vs Cloud9 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
MIBR vs FURIA 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 22

Match PT ET GMT
oNe vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM
Na’Vi vs MIBR 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Cloud9 vs FURIA 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 24

Match PT ET GMT
FURIA vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM
Na’Vi vs oNe 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Cloud9 vs MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group D: March 25 – March 29

Friday, March 25

Match PT ET GMT
Virtus.pro vs Endpoint 3AM 6AM 11AM
Liquid vs Fnatic 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Astralis vs Evil Genisues 10AM 1PM 6PM

Saturday, March 26

Match PT ET GMT
Endpoint vs Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM
Virtus.pro vs Evil Geniuses 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Astralis vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 27

Match PT ET GMT
Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses 3AM 6AM 11AM
Astralis vs Virtus.pro 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Endpoint vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Monday, March 28

Match PT ET GMT
Fnatic vs Virtus.pro 3AM 6AM 11AM
Astralis vs Endpoint 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 29

Match PT ET GMT
Astralis vs Fnatic 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM
Liquid vs Virtus.pro 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Endpoint 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM

ESL Pro League Season 13: teams & groups

24 teams from Australia to Brazil to Europe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13. IEM Katowice champions Gambit Esports will be in attendance, as well as finalists Virtus.pro. However, rising CIS stars Team Spirit failed to qualify.

Usual suspects like Astralis and Na’Vi will be looking to bounce back, while the new-look G2 Esports without kennyS will be one to keep your eyes on.

Group A

Team Players
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
Complexity blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
OG Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, TBD
Renegades malta, Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStar
FunPlus Phoenix zehN, STYKO, maden, farlig, suNny

Group B

Team Players
Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa
G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
mousesports rops, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
FaZe Clan rain, coldzero, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, nawwk, hampus, TBD
ENCE allu, doto, Snappi, Spinx, dycha

Group C

Team Players
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto
FURIA yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior
Gambit nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1le, Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy, ALEX, mezii, es3tag, Xeppaa
Team One Maluk3, prt, pesadelo, malbsMd, skullz
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco

Group D

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk
Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, FalleN
Virtus.pro buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, tarik, stanislaw, oBo
Fnatic KRIMZ, JW, Brollan, Golden, Jackinho
Endpoint Surreal, CRUC1AL, robiin, MiGHTYMAX, flameZ

