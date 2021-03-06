How to watch ESL Pro League Season 13: stream, groups, schedule, results - Dexerto

CS:GO
How to watch ESL Pro League Season 13: stream, groups, schedule, results
Published: 6/Mar/2021 7:01
by
Andrew Amos
ESL / Dexerto
ESL Pro League Season 13 is here for CS:GO, featuring 24 of the best teams from around the globe. In the aftermath of IEM Katowice, this Pro League will set the scene for the rest of 2021. Here’s what you need to know.
24 teams from across the globe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13
$750,000 USD is on the line, including $175,000 for the winners
Most teams who competed in IEM Katowice will feature
The ESL Pro League has returned for Season 13, featuring the highest level of Counter-Strike competition globally. 24 of the world’s best teams will fight it out for the prestigious title online, with $750,000 of prizing up for grabs.
ESL Pro League Season 13: stream
ESL Pro League Season 13 will be streamed across ESL’s various broadcasts on Twitch. There can be up to three streams running at once, but we’ll pin the main stream below for your convenience.
ESL Pro League Season 13: schedule & results
Group A: March 8 – March 12
Monday, March 8
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Complexity vs FPX
3AM
6AM
11AM
Heroic vs Renegades
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
BIG vs OG
10AM
1PM
6PM
Tuesday, March 9
Match
PT
ET
GMT
FPX vs Renegades
3AM
6AM
11AM
Complexity vs OG
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
BIG vs Heroic
10AM
1PM
6PM
Wednesday, March 10
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Renegades vs OG
3AM
6AM
11AM
Heroic vs FPX
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
BIG vs Complexity
10AM
1PM
6PM
Thursday, March 11
Match
PT
ET
GMT
OG vs Heroic
3AM
6AM
11AM
BIG vs FPX
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Renegades vs Complexity
10AM
1PM
6PM
Friday, March 12
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Heroic vs Complexity
3AM
6AM
11AM
BIG vs Renegades
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
OG vs FPX
10AM
1PM
6PM
Group B: March 13 – March 18
Saturday, March 13
Match
PT
ET
GMT
mousesports vs ENCE
3AM
6AM
11AM
G2 vs NIP
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Vitality vs FaZe
10AM
1PM
6PM
Sunday, March 14
Match
PT
ET
GMT
ENCE vs NIP
3AM
6AM
11AM
mousesports vs FaZe
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Vitality vs G2
10AM
1PM
6PM
Monday, March 15
Match
PT
ET
GMT
NIP vs FaZe
3AM
6AM
11AM
ENCE vs G2
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Vitality vs mousesports
10AM
1PM
6PM
Wednesday, March 17
Match
PT
ET
GMT
G2 vs FaZe
3AM
6AM
11AM
NIP vs mousesports
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Vitality vs ENCE
10AM
1PM
6PM
Thursday, March 18
Match
PT
ET
GMT
G2 vs mousesports
3AM
6AM
11AM
FaZe vs ENCE
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Vitality vs NIP
10AM
1PM
6PM
Group C: March 19 – March 24
Friday, March 19
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Gambit vs MIBR
3AM
6AM
11AM
Na’Vi vs Cloud9
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
FURIA vs oNe
10AM
1PM
6PM
Saturday, March 20
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Gambit vs Cloud9
3AM
6AM
11AM
Na’Vi vs FURIA
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
MIBR vs oNe
10AM
1PM
6PM
Sunday, March 21
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Na’Vi vs Gambit
3AM
6AM
11AM
oNe vs Cloud9
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
MIBR vs FURIA
10AM
1PM
6PM
Tuesday, March 22
Match
PT
ET
GMT
oNe vs Gambit
3AM
6AM
11AM
Na’Vi vs MIBR
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Cloud9 vs FURIA
10AM
1PM
6PM
Thursday, March 24
Match
PT
ET
GMT
FURIA vs Gambit
3AM
6AM
11AM
Na’Vi vs oNe
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Cloud9 vs MIBR
10AM
1PM
6PM
Group D: March 25 – March 29
Friday, March 25
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Virtus.pro vs Endpoint
3AM
6AM
11AM
Liquid vs Fnatic
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Astralis vs Evil Genisues
10AM
1PM
6PM
Saturday, March 26
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Endpoint vs Fnatic
3AM
6AM
11AM
Virtus.pro vs Evil Geniuses
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Astralis vs Liquid
10AM
1PM
6PM
Sunday, March 27
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses
3AM
6AM
11AM
Astralis vs Virtus.pro
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Endpoint vs Liquid
10AM
1PM
6PM
Monday, March 28
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Fnatic vs Virtus.pro
3AM
6AM
11AM
Astralis vs Endpoint
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Liquid
10AM
1PM
6PM
Tuesday, March 29
Match
PT
ET
GMT
Astralis vs Fnatic
5:30AM
8:30AM
1:30PM
Liquid vs Virtus.pro
5:30AM
8:30AM
1:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Endpoint
5:30AM
8:30AM
1:30PM
ESL Pro League Season 13: teams & groups
24 teams from Australia to Brazil to Europe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13.
IEM Katowice champions Gambit Esports will be in attendance, as well as finalists Virtus.pro. However, rising CIS stars Team Spirit failed to qualify.
Usual suspects like Astralis and Na’Vi will be looking to bounce back, while the
new-look G2 Esports without kennyS will be one to keep your eyes on. Group A
Team
Players
BIG
tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
Heroic
stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
Complexity
blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
OG
Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu,
TBD
Renegades
malta, Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStar
FunPlus Phoenix
zehN, STYKO, maden, farlig, suNny
Group B
Team
Players
Vitality
apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa
G2 Esports
JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
mousesports
rops, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
FaZe Clan
rain, coldzero, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
Ninjas in Pyjamas
REZ, Plopski, nawwk, hampus,
TBD
ENCE
allu, doto, Snappi, Spinx, dycha
Group C
Team
Players
Natus Vincere
flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto
FURIA
yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior
Gambit
nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1le, Hobbit
Cloud9
floppy, ALEX, mezii, es3tag, Xeppaa
Team One
Maluk3, prt, pesadelo, malbsMd, skullz
MIBR
chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco
Group D
Team
Players
Astralis
device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk
Liquid
EliGE, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, FalleN
Virtus.pro
buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR
Evil Geniuses
Brehze, CeRq, tarik, stanislaw, oBo
Fnatic
KRIMZ, JW, Brollan, Golden, Jackinho
Endpoint
Surreal, CRUC1AL, robiin, MiGHTYMAX, flameZ
