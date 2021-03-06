How to watch ESL Pro League Season 13: stream, groups, schedule, results - Dexerto

ESL Pro League Season 13 is here for CS:GO, featuring 24 of the best teams from around the globe. In the aftermath of IEM Katowice, this Pro League will set the scene for the rest of 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

24 teams from across the globe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13

$750,000 USD is on the line, including $175,000 for the winners

Most teams who competed in IEM Katowice will feature

The ESL Pro League has returned for Season 13, featuring the highest level of Counter-Strike competition globally. 24 of the world’s best teams will fight it out for the prestigious title online, with $750,000 of prizing up for grabs.

ESL Pro League Season 13: stream

ESL Pro League Season 13 will be streamed across ESL’s various broadcasts on Twitch. There can be up to three streams running at once, but we’ll pin the main stream below for your convenience.

ESL Pro League Season 13: schedule & results

Group A: March 8 – March 12

Monday, March 8

Match PT ET GMT Complexity vs FPX 3AM 6AM 11AM Heroic vs Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM BIG vs OG 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 9

Match PT ET GMT FPX vs Renegades 3AM 6AM 11AM Complexity vs OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM BIG vs Heroic 10AM 1PM 6PM

Wednesday, March 10

Match PT ET GMT Renegades vs OG 3AM 6AM 11AM Heroic vs FPX 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM BIG vs Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 11

Match PT ET GMT OG vs Heroic 3AM 6AM 11AM BIG vs FPX 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Renegades vs Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM

Friday, March 12

Match PT ET GMT Heroic vs Complexity 3AM 6AM 11AM BIG vs Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM OG vs FPX 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group B: March 13 – March 18

Saturday, March 13

Match PT ET GMT mousesports vs ENCE 3AM 6AM 11AM G2 vs NIP 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Vitality vs FaZe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 14

Match PT ET GMT ENCE vs NIP 3AM 6AM 11AM mousesports vs FaZe 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Vitality vs G2 10AM 1PM 6PM

Monday, March 15

Match PT ET GMT NIP vs FaZe 3AM 6AM 11AM ENCE vs G2 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Vitality vs mousesports 10AM 1PM 6PM

Wednesday, March 17

Match PT ET GMT G2 vs FaZe 3AM 6AM 11AM NIP vs mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Vitality vs ENCE 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 18

Match PT ET GMT G2 vs mousesports 3AM 6AM 11AM FaZe vs ENCE 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Vitality vs NIP 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group C: March 19 – March 24

Friday, March 19

Match PT ET GMT Gambit vs MIBR 3AM 6AM 11AM Na’Vi vs Cloud9 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM FURIA vs oNe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Saturday, March 20

Match PT ET GMT Gambit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM Na’Vi vs FURIA 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM MIBR vs oNe 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 21

Match PT ET GMT Na’Vi vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM oNe vs Cloud9 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM MIBR vs FURIA 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 22

Match PT ET GMT oNe vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM Na’Vi vs MIBR 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Cloud9 vs FURIA 10AM 1PM 6PM

Thursday, March 24

Match PT ET GMT FURIA vs Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM Na’Vi vs oNe 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Cloud9 vs MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM

Group D: March 25 – March 29

Friday, March 25

Match PT ET GMT Virtus.pro vs Endpoint 3AM 6AM 11AM Liquid vs Fnatic 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Astralis vs Evil Genisues 10AM 1PM 6PM

Saturday, March 26

Match PT ET GMT Endpoint vs Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM Virtus.pro vs Evil Geniuses 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Astralis vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Sunday, March 27

Match PT ET GMT Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses 3AM 6AM 11AM Astralis vs Virtus.pro 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Endpoint vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Monday, March 28

Match PT ET GMT Fnatic vs Virtus.pro 3AM 6AM 11AM Astralis vs Endpoint 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM

Tuesday, March 29

Match PT ET GMT Astralis vs Fnatic 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM Liquid vs Virtus.pro 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Endpoint 5:30AM 8:30AM 1:30PM

ESL Pro League Season 13: teams & groups

24 teams from Australia to Brazil to Europe are competing in ESL Pro League Season 13. IEM Katowice champions Gambit Esports will be in attendance, as well as finalists Virtus.pro. However, rising CIS stars Team Spirit failed to qualify.

Read More: Top 10 moments from IEM Katowice

Usual suspects like Astralis and Na’Vi will be looking to bounce back, while the new-look G2 Esports without kennyS will be one to keep your eyes on.

Group A

Team Players BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Complexity blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks OG Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, TBD Renegades malta, Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStar FunPlus Phoenix zehN, STYKO, maden, farlig, suNny

Group B

Team Players Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo mousesports rops, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter FaZe Clan rain, coldzero, broky, Twistzz, karrigan Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, nawwk, hampus, TBD ENCE allu, doto, Snappi, Spinx, dycha

Group C

Team Players Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto FURIA yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior Gambit nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1le, Hobbit Cloud9 floppy, ALEX, mezii, es3tag, Xeppaa Team One Maluk3, prt, pesadelo, malbsMd, skullz MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco

Group D