Top 10 moments from IEM Katowice 2021: CIS takes over - Dexerto

With fantastic multi-kills and clutches throughout IEM Katowice 2021, there are a plethora of moments fit for the CS:GO history books. As Gambit takes home the crown against Virtus.Pro, we’re taking a look back at the top 10 plays.

CIS dominated this year’s event, and so it’s no surprise that our list is full of CIS players. Abay ‘Hobbit’ Khassenov and co swept aside some of the best talent around on Gambit’s journey to the crown. Even though they started the Group Stage as the lowest-ranked team, their stars make up 3 of our top 10.

Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Gaļinskis’s standout play put the nail in the coffin for Team Liquid in the semi-finals as he destroyed his opposition’s method with pizzazz. Similarly, Gambit’s Russian star Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov came in hot with the AWP, and teammate Vladislav ‘Nafany’ Gorshkov delivered an unbelievable quad-kill.

Though CIS took the cake throughout the majority of the event, other locales and stars also shone. Brazillian star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo refused to let Virtus.pro take over, standing his ground within the AWP role. Powerhouse player Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip also took home the bacon with a quad-kill that left everyone speechless.

For all 10 of our top moments, and to see where they all rank – make sure to check out the video above.

Stay tuned over at our main CSGO page for all the latest news and events.