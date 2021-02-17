 CSGO's dark horses: Spirit deserve more respect | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice - Dexerto
CS:GO

CSGO’s dark horses: Spirit deserve more respect | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:00 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 10:19

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CSGO IEM Katowice Team Spirit

IEM IEM Katowice

IEM Katowice is well underway, and there’s plenty to unpack. Richard Lewis sits down to discuss the action so far, and why Team Spirit is one that’s worth watching out for.

Lewis explains why the elusive Team Spirit are the dark horses to keep an eye on, and why he believes that they’re ultimately one of the most improved teams in Counter-Strike. This has been proven with them already beating Cloud9 and BIG to reach the groups, where they’ll face an even bigger test.

Looking at the event as a whole, though, so far it’s been slightly lacking in standout moments.

Breaking down why Best of Ones aren’t good for IEM Katowice’s structure, Richard Lewis argues it’s possible for teams to play two Best of Threes in a day. While not an optimal LAN environment, perhaps many of those top-tier teams that have seen losses could have had an extra shot at reclaiming their victory.

For Spirit, though, Lewis was sure that they were going to dominate against Cloud9, saying that “results are results”. Whether it’s a play-style that’s hard to pin down, raw talent, or both, the roster is undoubtedly full of superstar players. Ultimately, though, they’re ones to watch throughout the tournament – and perhaps even beyond.

To keep up to date with all the action at IEM Katowice, stay tuned over at our dedicated event hub.

CS:GO

CSGO February 17 patch notes: Ping changes, Apollo update, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 4:31

by Andrew Amos
Apollo in CS:GO
Valve

Valve has released a new update for CS:GO on February 17, patching multiple maps including Anubis and Apollo, as well as changing the new ping and short-handed bonus systems.

Valve ended 2020 ⁠— and started 2021 ⁠— by implementing a number of features to improve the quality of life of players. Pings, bonuses for teams who have an AFK, and more have made the game somewhat better despite the controversial removal of bots.

However, these systems are slowly being stripped back. Valve has nerfed the ping system in the February 17 update, and also fixed a few bugs with the bonus system.

CS:GO chat wheel customization options
Valve
CS:GO’s new chat wheel system allowed players to ping enemies, but not anymore.

Pings no longer highlight enemies

The Ping system in CS:GO acts similarly to that in Valorant and Rainbow Six: Siege. However, it has one distinct advantage ⁠— it highlighted guns and enemies. Now, it won’t do the latter.

Valve has nerfed pings to no longer highlight enemies to “eliminate any instance of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.” People could spam pings through smokes and other utility to try and find enemies, and that’s not in the spirit of the game according to the developers.

This comes after an earlier change to pings, making them linger even if a weapon was picked up, rather than disappear immediately and give away intel.

B Site screenshot of Anubis CS:GO map
Valve
Anubis is one of four maps getting changed in the February 17 update.

Apollo, Anubis, Engage, and Frostbite exploits removed

A number of exploits on some of the game’s newer maps have also been removed as part of the February 17 update. Anubis has had a wallbang removed, Engage’s boost spots have been taken down, and a number of exploits on Apollo were also deleted.

Frostbite got a general clean-up, improving clipping and removing glass from buildings “to improve gameplay.”

A bug which saw the short-handed bonus being given out in unintended game modes, as well as an audio glitch with footsteps, have also been fixed.

You can find the full CS:GO February 17 patch notes below.

CSGO February 17 patch notes

Maps

Anubis

  • Reskinned the signs and information boards
  • Fixed the wallbang through the trim on the mid building between double door and the CT house
  • Added some grenade clips to prevent weird grenade bouncing on A heaven

Apollo

  • Multiple exploits, clipping faults and boosts etc. fix based on the feedback of Oliv1er and timure of the MapInk Discord
  • Fixed spawn boost exploit (thanks Marius)
  • Blocked guns going out of CT spawn so much with a big sign. (thanks Fnugz)

Engage

  • Fixed several visual issues
  • Removed boost spots
  • Updated Bot NAV (Thanks Ham)

Frostbite

  • Removed window glass from buildings to improve gameplay
  • Fixed exploit in Town
  • Fixed stuck spots
  • Fixed certain visual errors
  • Adjusted border clipping
  • Fixed floating exploding barrel/turret spawns
  • Adjusted prop fade distance in the bunker
  • Added drone clips to buildings at Tourist and Radio

Misc

  • Pings no longer highlight players. This eliminates any instances of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the incorrect footstep sounds to be played on some surfaces.
  • Fixed short-handed bonus being given in Guardian mode.
  • Fixed visual shuffle in map vote at end of match.