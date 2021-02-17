CSGO's dark horses: Spirit deserve more respect | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice - Dexerto

IEM Katowice is well underway, and there’s plenty to unpack. Richard Lewis sits down to discuss the action so far, and why Team Spirit is one that’s worth watching out for.
Lewis explains why the elusive Team Spirit are the dark horses to keep an eye on, and why he believes that they’re ultimately one of the most improved teams in Counter-Strike. This has been proven with them already beating Cloud9 and BIG to reach the groups, where they’ll face an even bigger test.
Looking at the event as a whole, though, so far it’s been slightly lacking in standout moments.
Breaking down why Best of Ones aren’t good for IEM Katowice’s structure, Richard Lewis argues it’s possible for teams to play two Best of Threes in a day. While not an optimal LAN environment, perhaps many of those top-tier teams that have seen losses could have had an extra shot at reclaiming their victory.
For Spirit, though, Lewis was sure that they were going to dominate against Cloud9, saying that “results are results”. Whether it’s a play-style that’s hard to pin down, raw talent, or both, the roster is undoubtedly full of superstar players. Ultimately, though, they’re ones to watch throughout the tournament – and perhaps even beyond.
However, these systems are slowly being stripped back. Valve has nerfed the ping system in the February 17 update, and also fixed a few bugs with the bonus system.
CS:GO’s new chat wheel system allowed players to ping enemies, but not anymore.
Pings no longer highlight enemies
The Ping system in CS:GO acts similarly to that in Valorant and Rainbow Six: Siege. However, it has one distinct advantage — it highlighted guns and enemies. Now, it won’t do the latter.
Valve has nerfed pings to no longer highlight enemies to “eliminate any instance of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.” People could spam pings through smokes and other utility to try and find enemies, and that’s not in the spirit of the game according to the developers.
This comes after an earlier change to pings, making them linger even if a weapon was picked up, rather than disappear immediately and give away intel.
Anubis is one of four maps getting changed in the February 17 update.
Apollo, Anubis, Engage, and Frostbite exploits removed
A number of exploits on some of the game’s newer maps have also been removed as part of the February 17 update. Anubis has had a wallbang removed, Engage’s boost spots have been taken down, and a number of exploits on Apollo were also deleted.
Frostbite got a general clean-up, improving clipping and removing glass from buildings “to improve gameplay.”