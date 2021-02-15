The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

Key dates: Play-Ins (Feb 16-17), Group Stage (Feb 18-21), Playoffs (Feb 26-28).

$1 million total prize pool: first place earns $400,000.

Astralis, Vitality, G2 among teams already in Group Stage.

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs

Play-In: Feb 16-17 Double-elimination bracket Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3. Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage

Group Stage: Feb 18-21 16 teams split into two groups Both groups feature double-elimination brackets Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs Group winners start in semifinals Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds) Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)

Playoffs: Feb 26-28 Single-elimination bracket



IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule

Play-Ins

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 BIG vs Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Gambit vs Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Renegades vs Mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 NiP vs Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 OG vs Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid vs MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 G2 Esports vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R1 Heroic vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R1 Astralis vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 Vitality vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)

Team Players Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko Team Vitality apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto FURIA Esports yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

