The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.
- Key dates: Play-Ins (Feb 16-17), Group Stage (Feb 18-21), Playoffs (Feb 26-28).
- $1 million total prize pool: first place earns $400,000.
- Astralis, Vitality, G2 among teams already in Group Stage.
There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.
With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.
IEM Katowice 2021: Stream
IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.
IEM Katowice 2021: Format
- Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
- Play-In: Feb 16-17
- Double-elimination bracket
- Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
- Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
- Group Stage: Feb 18-21
- 16 teams split into two groups
- Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
- Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
- Group winners start in semifinals
- Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
- Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
- Playoffs: Feb 26-28
- Single-elimination bracket
IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule
Play-Ins
Day 1 — February 16
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R1
|BIG vs Movistar Riders
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Team Spirit vs Cloud9
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Gambit vs Team One
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Renegades vs Mousesports
|4:30AM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|1:30PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków
|4:30AM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|1:30PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|NiP vs Complexity
|4:30AM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|1:30PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|OG vs Fnatic
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|3AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Team Liquid vs MIBR
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|3AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|4:30AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|4:30AM
|Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|4:30AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|8AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|8AM
|Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|8AM
Day 2 — February 17
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
|Winner advances to groups
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Group Stage
Day 3 — February 18
Group A
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R1
|G2 Esports vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Heroic vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Astralis vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Evil Geniuses vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
Group B
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R1
|Vitality vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|FaZe Clan vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Day 4 — February 19
Group B
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R1
|FURIA vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
|Upper Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12AM
Group A
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Day 5 — February 20
Group A
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Group B
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Day 6 — February 21
Group A
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Upper Bracket R3
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
|Lower Bracket R3
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|3:30AM
Group B
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket R3
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
|Lower Bracket R3
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7AM
Playoffs
Day 7 — February 26
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|3PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 8 — February 27
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|3PM
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 9 — February 28
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CEST
|Grand Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|3PM
IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players
There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)
|Team
|Players
|Heroic
|stavn
|b0RUP
|cadiaN
|TeSeS
|niko
|Team Vitality
|apEX
|RpK
|ZywOo
|shox
|misutaaa
|Astralis
|device
|dupreeh
|Xyp9x
|gla1ve
|Magisk
|FaZe Clan
|rain
|coldzera
|broky
|Twistzz
|x
|G2 Esports
|kennyS
|nexa
|AmaNEk
|huNter-
|NiKo
|Natus Vincere
|flamie
|s1mple
|electronic
|Boombl4
|Perfecto
|FURIA Esports
|yuurih
|arT
|VINI
|KSCERATO
|Junior
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze
|CeRq
|Ethan
|tarik
|stanislaw
|Complexity
|blameF
|RUSH
|k0nfig
|poizon
|jks
|Fnatic
|KRIMZ
|JW
|Brollan
|Golden
|Jackinho
|OG
|NBK
|Aleksib
|valde
|ISSAA
|mantuu
|Team Liquid
|EliGE
|NAF
|Stewie2K
|Grim
|FalleN
|Ninjas In Pyjamas
|REZ
|Plopski
|nawwk
|hampus
|x
|Team One
|Maluk3
|prt
|pesadelo
|malbsMd
|skullz
|MIBR
|chelo
|yel
|shz
|boltz
|danoco
|Renegades
|dexter
|malta
|Sico
|INS
|Hatz
|BIG
|tabseN
|tiziaN
|XANTARES
|syrsoN
|k1to
|mousesports
|ropz
|karrigan
|frozen
|Bymas
|acoR
|Virtus.pro
|buster
|qikert
|Jame
|SANJI
|YEKINDAR
|Gambit Esports
|nafany
|sh1ro
|interz
|Ax1Le
|Hobbit
|Cloud9
|floppy
|ALEX
|mezii
|es3tag
|Xeppaa
|Team Spirit
|somedieyoung
|chopper
|mir
|magixx
|degster
|Movistar Riders
|mopoz
|ALEX
|steel
|shokz
|smooya
|Wisła Kraków
|SZPERO
|hades
|jedqr
|ponczek
|x
IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown
The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.
○
|Place
|Team
|Prize ($USD)
|1
|$400,000
|2
|$180,000
|3-4
|$80,000
|$80,000
|5-6
|$40,000
|$40,000
|7-8
|$24,000
|$24,000
|9-12
|$16,000
|$16,000
|$16,000
|$16,000
|13-16
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|17-20
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,500
|21-24
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500