It's Jame Time: From Meme God to Russia's Most Lethal Marksman - Dexerto

Russian CSGO pro Dzhami ‘Jame’ Ali is the face of what just might be a newly-resurgent Virtus.Pro lineup, and the 22-year-old is no stranger to handing out surprises against big teams.

Jame most recently helped lead Virtus.Pro to a surprising second-place finish at IEM Katowice 2021, eventually losing to Gambit Esports in the grand final. However, this Swiss Army knife of a CSGO player’s story begins long before that.

Advertisement

It was on Kazakhstani team Avangar that Jame, along with the base of players that make up VP right now like Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov and Alexey ‘qikert’ Golubev started turning heads.

Not only would the team put up big wins against established orgs like Ninjas in Pyjamas and Complexity, but the “Jame Time” meme would also emerge thanks to his against-all-odds clutch plays.

Advertisement

So, when the higher-ups at Virtus.Pro decided it was time for a facelift to the CSGO side of things, Jame and the gang were at the top of the list. Towards the end of 2020 and into 2021, things have looked like they just might be coming together.

VP breezed through to win the IEM New York CIS event in October of 2020, dominated at Flashpoint 2, and most recently secured a surprising second-place finish at IEM Katowice 2021.

Advertisement

Whether Jame and his associates can bring the org back to the “Virtus.Plow” glory days remains to be seen, but it will sure be fun to watch them try.