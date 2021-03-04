G2 Esports drops CSGO legend kennyS from roster - Dexerto

G2 Esports and CSGO legend Kenny ’kennyS’ Schrub will part ways as the org makes bigger changes within its roster to facilitate star player Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač.

KennyS ends his four-year tenure with G2 Esports CSGO.

NiKo will move to a hybrid rifler/AWP, JACKZ rejoins the team.

KennyS to sign with a new team soon.

G2 Esports drops kennyS

G2 Esports have decided to move on from veteran AWPer kennyS, who is now expected to sign with a new team shortly after getting dropped from his longtime org.

Advertisement

“We feel that, though difficult, a new home for him will be a great opportunity to remain at the top,” G2 coach Damien ‘maLeK’ Marcel said. “Although bittersweet, we are confident these changes will bring back some great CS by G2 to the server.”

Advertisement

A few months after signing former FaZe Clan superstar NiKo, the club is digging into its bench to reinstitute Audric ‘JACKZ’ Jug into the starting five.

What’s next for kennyS?

The 9-year CS pro expressed his appreciation to the G2 fans who supported him, while saying that his next signing will soon be announced.

Advertisement

I loved the day, thanks for being there ! More to come soon… For those are waiting for signing it'll come today or tomorrow! 🤎 — kennyS (@G2kennyS) March 4, 2021

“I loved the day, thanks for being there ! More to come soon… For those are waiting for signing it’ll come today or tomorrow!” he said.

Advertisement

What’s next for G2 Esports?

The roster will still be working with a strong sense of synergy since they’re promoting JACKZ to a familiar role before he was benched for NiKo.

There’s been a heavy reliance on the Bosnian pro since he came onto the team. Still, there’s room to improve as the team has struggled to secure top finishes for months.

Advertisement

Read more: Top 10 moments from IEM Katowice 2021

G2 Esports are set to play in Group B at the ESL Pro League Season 13 on March 13. Shortly after, they’ll play in the BLAST Premier Showdown on April 13, which will be their last chance to qualify for the $425,000 Spring Finals.

G2 Esports Roster