WWE superstar Zelina Vega charms League of Legends fans with Pool Party Ahri cosplay

Thea Trinidad, also known as Zelina Vega in the WWE Universe, stunned fans with yet another incredible cosplay, and this time, she transformed into Pool Party Ahri from League of Legends.

Most people know Zelina Vega as a devious wrestler in the WWE. However, behind the scenes, she loves to game, stream, and cosplay her favorite characters. She’s done everything from Sailor Jupiter to Kitana from Mortal Kombat.

Thea Trinidad, which is her real name, also happens to be a massive League of Legends fan too. Only someone who knows the game in and out can pull off a cosplay as epic as her take on Jinx. And now she’s done it again as Pool Party Ahri.

Pool Party Ahri is simple enough to pull off. It’s as simple as a red and white bikini, although the hair and make-up need to be on point, too. However, not everyone dares to give it a go. And that’s what makes Thea’s so special.

Not only did she nail the visible aspects of the outfit, but she also captured the attitude and overall vibe needed to make it work. And it charmed the socks off more than 100,000 of her 1.3 million followers, who liked it en masse.

Thea is a blessing in the professional wrestling scene. Her creativity, skills, and talent as a performer both inside and outside the ring are second to none. However, she’s also made quite an impact in the cosplay scene too.

There’s something special about seeing someone as iconic and well-known as her be so passionate about cosplays, especially gaming ones. It undoubtedly gives other cosplayers the inspiration they need to go all-in on their projects, too.