Thea Trinidad stuns Sailor Moon fans with classic Sailor Jupiter

Published: 12/Dec/2020 17:50 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 13:21

by Georgina Smith
Zelina Vega next to Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon
Instagram: theatrinidad / Toei Animation

Wrestling star Thea Trinidad has yet again pulled another fantastic cosplay out of the bag, this time recreating Sailor Jupiter from the hugely popular anime Sailor Moon.

While Thea is known primarily for her amazing work as a professional wrestler, she has shown time and time again that she is hugely passionate about the gaming and cosplay communities.

She even combines the two worlds together on occasion, and streams live from her Twitch channel in cosplay, allowing her fans to get a full immersive experience, and see her talents from all angles.

In the past, we’ve seen the wrestling star recreate a huge range of characters from different media forms with fantastic accuracy, including Mortal Kombat’s Kitana, Overwatch’s D.Va, and Apex Legends’ Loba.

Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.
Instagram: Zelina Vega
This time, thanks to one of her fans choosing this cosplay via her Twitch sub board, Thea cosplayed the character Makoto Kino a.k.a. Sailor Jupiter from the anime Sailor Moon.

Sailor Moon began airing as an anime in 1992, and has accumulated a huge following that still exists as strong as ever decades later. The series follows a series of superheroines, who defend the Earth against evil villains.

Thea looks every bit the part of Sailor Jupiter in her cosplay. Her silk green pleated skirt perfectly mimics that classic Japanese style school uniform, and gives of the same vibrant aesthetic that both the original anime and manga did.

The white bodice cinched in at the waist, and is overlaid with a huge baby pink bow, fastened in the middle with a brooch that perfectly matches the jade green of her skirt.

Around her neck is a green choker with the all-important gold star stamped in the middle, and across her forehead she wears Sailor Jupiter’s classic tiara, a shimmering green stone right at the center.

Fans loved her take on the classic anime character, calling it “beautiful” and “awesome looking.” One commenter said “my literal idol. You make the perfect Jupiter,” and another gave their stamp of approval with “as a Sailor Moon fan I love this.”

As expected, Thea has done a fantastic job with this cosplay, and fans can’t wait to see what universe she will dip into next. It’s also why she was nominated as one of our Cosplayers of the Year for the 2020 Dexerto Awards.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer goes viral as perfect Lust

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:08

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @roga_na_noge

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing homunculus Lust to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Originally debuting as a manga in 2001, Fullmetal Alchemist became a hit when it was adapted into an anime in 2003. However, the series’ remake, Brotherhood, later exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and is often considered a modern-day classic.

The story revolves around brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who both practice alchemy. Celebrating the show’s antagonist, a cosplayer transformed into Lust. The artist looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the homunculus has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime.
Bones / Netflix
The dark-haired villain is one of the most popular characters in the 2009 anime.

Fullmetal Alchemist cosplayer becomes real life Lust

Brotherhood centers around Edward Elric who desperately is trying to get his brother Alphonse’s body back. The sibling’s soul became bound to a piece of armor after the duo’s alchemy experiment went sideways.

Throughout the show, the two brothers face off against the homunculus, which includes Lust. Prolific cosplayer Angie ‘roga_na_noge‘ Strelnikova made waves on social media after sharing their mind blowing true-to-life take on the villain.

The talented artist posed in the character’s black leather dress, which has a slit on the right side. Angie faithfully re-created Lust’s long claws, which grow out of her fingers in the anime.

The cosplayer’s incredible take on the anime villain is full of details, such as the Ouroboros crest that sits above her chest. They also nailed the homunculus’ face, accurately mirroring her long wavy black hair and striking mauve colored eyes.

Despite airing over a decade ago, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often ranked as the top anime of all time in terms of popularity. Over 10 years later, fans can’t get enough of its incredibly dark story and epic action sequences.

Those interested in watching the series are in luck, as the remake is available in its entirety on Netflix right now. You can also catch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well.