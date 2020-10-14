WWE’s Zelina Vega ups her cosplay game again as League wildcard Jinx - Dexerto

Amazon Prime Day has arrived with plenty of fantastic deals that will allow gamers to upgrade their current setup, for much less than you’d expect.

Exclusively available for Prime members, Amazon is offering some excellent deals, but only for two days, with the promotion ending on July 16.

You’ll have to be quick to secure the best items before they sell out. Fortunately, we’ve sought through the best deals to take your gaming setup to the next level in both the US and the UK.

Best gaming deals – US Edition

Gaming PC

First and foremost, you need something that can run your favorite games. Depending on your budget, you might want to splash out on a high-end PC, capable of running games in the highest quality available. On the other hand, you may want to choose something slightly cheaper than can be upgraded over time.

Amazon is offering an iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC for $1,199.00, reduced from $1,499.00 meaning you’d save a whopping $450. The PC features an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 as well as 16GB of RAM meaning power won’t be an issue.

It also includes a free gaming keyboard and mouse to get you started!

Other deals:

Cyberpower PC Gaming PC – $649.00

(Was $899.00)

(Was $899.00) HP Pavilion Gaming PC – $479.99

(Was $769.99)

(Was $769.99) Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop – $1,099.99

(Was $1,599.99)

Gaming Monitor

Secondly, you’ll need a monitor that is capable of displaying whatever game you decide to play, in the best quality. Gaming monitors are specifically designed to give you an advantage thanks to their refresh rate and response time.

Amazon has a Dell Gaming Monitor on offer for just $149.99, reduced from $249.99 meaning you’d save $100 to upgrade their setup elsewhere. The 27″ screen has a 2ms response time and is capable of outputting 144hz making it ideal for FPS games.

Other deals:

Acer 23.6” Gaming Monitor – $149.99

(Was $199.99)

(Was $199.99) Acer Curved 31.5” Gaming Monitor – $269.99

(Was $399.99)

(Was $399.99) Samsung Curved 32” Gaming Monitor – $299.00

(Was $399.99)

Gaming Keyboard

If you plan on ditching the controller, you’ll need to pick up a keyboard that is designed specifically for gaming. Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of offers from some of the best manufacturers.

Amazingly, they are offering a massive discount on the CORSAIR K95 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, now just $109.99, reduced from $199.99. It features Cherry MX keys to allow smooth transitions across the board as well as having six programmable macro keys. The RGB lighting makes any setup look clean.

Other deals:

HyperX Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $29.99

(Was $49.99)

(Was $49.99) Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard – $99.99

(Was $144.00)

(Was $144.00) CORSAIR K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $79.99

(Was $99.99)

Gaming Mouse

As well as your keyboard, you’ll need a mouse that can also perform well in gaming. They come in many different shapes and sizes, with Amazon offering a wide variety of options from many different brands.

One deal, in particular, stands out, with Amazon selling the Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse for only $24.99, reduced from $79.99 – a massive saving of $43.99. The mouse has 11 programmable buttons and 250 hours of battery life. Its high accuracy sensor is ideal for any game.

Other deals:

Razer Naga Gaming Mouse – $54.99

(Was $99.99)

(Was $99.99) SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse – $49.99

(Was $79.99)

(Was $79.99) Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse – $34.99

(Was $84.99)

Gaming Headset

Your setup is almost complete, but you’ll need a gaming headset in order to hear your enemy’s footsteps on the battlefield. Headsets can be wired or wireless, but sound quality is a must to improve your awareness.

You can’t go wrong with the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset which Amazon is offering for just $69.99, reduced from $99.99. It includes memory foam ear pads and a durable aluminum frame for a quality feel.

Other deals:

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset – $99.99

(Was $149.99)

(Was $149.99) CORSAIR Void Pro Gaming Headset – $59.99

($99.99)

($99.99) HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset – $39.99

($49.88)

Elgato Streaming Equipment



Cam Link 4K ( $130 $99.99 )

) HD60 S ( $180 $119.99 )

) 4K60 Pro ( 400 $249.95 )

) Stream Deck ( $150 $99.99 )

) Stream Deck Mini ( $100 $59.99 )

) Key Light ( $200 $149.99 )

) Green Screen ( $160 $129.99 )

) Thunderbolt 3 Dock ( $300 $199.99 )

) Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock ( $350 $299.99 )

) Video Capture ( $90 $59.95)

Best gaming deals – UK Edition

Gaming Consoles

Unlike the US, Amazon isn’t currently offering many special deals on gaming PC’s in the UK. However, there are plenty of deals on the various gaming consoles currently on the market.

One of the best deals is for the Xbox One S, priced at just £169.99, reduced from £314.79. The console comes with FIFA 19, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon as well as an extra controller so you can game with your friends.

Other deals:

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £219.99

(Was £249.99)

(Was £249.99) Nintendo Switch with E-shop Credit – £299.99

(Was £326.99)

Gaming Monitor

Regardless of whether you’re gaming on a PC or a console, a gaming monitor will take your setup to the next level and allow you to play like never before.

Amazon is offering the Acer KG251 24.5” Gaming Monitor for just £144.99, reduced from £229.99, which is one of the top monitors currently on the market. With a 1ms response time and 144hz refresh rate, long gaming sessions will be a guarantee.

Other deals:

Dell SE2417 Gaming Monitor – £94.99

(Was £149.99)

(Was £149.99) BenQ GL2580H Gaming Monitor – £87.99

(Was £111.99)

(Was £111.99) Acer KG271 Gaming Monitor – £199.99

(Was £249.99)

Gaming Keyboard

Players who are on PC may be looking to upgrade their keyboard and Amazon has plenty of offers from a wide selection of brands known for their quality products.

Arguably the pick of the bunch is the HyperX HK-KB2RD2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard available for only £80.99, reduced by 46% from a whopping £149.99. Featuring RGB keys to light up your setup, the fast Cherry MX Red switches are ideal for gaming.

Other deals:

Razer BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard – £121.99

(Was £179.99)

(Was £179.99) HyperX HX-KB1RD1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £51.99

(Was £99.99)

(Was £99.99) Corsair Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £79.44

(Was £119.99)

Gaming Mouse

Crucial to any ultimate gaming setup is a quality gaming mouse for those long gaming nights on your PC. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide array of promotions from some of the finest manufacturers in the world.

The Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse is perfect for any gamers looking to get started on PC or simply upgrade their current rig, available for just £55.00, reduced from £89.99. Offering settings up to 16,000 DPI and eye-catching Chroma lighting, it’s a bargain.

Other deals:

Corsair Scimitar Pro Gaming Mouse – £51.06

(Was £74.99)

(Was £74.99) Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse – £43.99

(Was £64.99)

(Was £64.99) Corsair Glaive Gaming Mouse – £41.99

(Was £65.99)

Gaming Headset

Finally, no gaming setup is complete without a quality headset that will allow you to track down any enemies in your vicinity.

A sure-fire bet is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset, available for just £57.99, reduced from £89.99. Featuring an aluminum headband and a noise cancellation microphone, you won’t regret this purchase.

Other deals:

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset – £63.39

(Was £99.99)

(Was £99.99) Corsair Void Pro Gaming Headset – £73.97

(Was £104.99)

(Was £104.99) Razer Nari Gaming Headset – £95.99

(Was £149.99)

Elgato Streaming Equipment

Cam Link 4K ( £119.95 £94.99 )

) HD60 S ( £159.95 £122.44 )

) Key Light ( £189.95 £149.99 )

) 4K60 Pro ( £359.95 £251.95 )

) Stream Deck ( £139.95 £98.97 )

) Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock ( £139.95 £97.97 )

) Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock ( £339.95 £258.36 )

) Video Capture ( £89.95 £66.95)



