WWE's Zelina Vega flawlessly cosplays Kitana from Mortal Kombat - Dexerto

WWE wrestler Zelina Vega has done it again and pulled another stunning cosplay out of the bag, looking every bit the part of Kitana from Mortal Kombat in the latest of her fantastic cosplays.

Zelina Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, has more than dabbled in the cosplay scene before. In the past we’ve seen her recreate a fabulous poolside D.Va from Overwatch and a stunning Jinx from League of Legends.

She’s a hugely popular pro-wrestler working under WWE, but clearly has a dedication for gaming and the gaming community which she expresses via her detailed cosplays, and even streams a huge variety of games on Twitch.

This time around she decided to give Mortal Kombat a go, one of the most popular fighting games globally. The games have featured a series of playable characters, each with their own unique look and personality that has proven to be a ripe opportunity for cosplayers looking to recreate their favorites from the game.

Zelina Vega’s Kitana

Despite being over 10,000 years old, Kitana looks very young. In battle, she primarily utilizes her steel fans as a weapon, her lightning-fast technique and powerful abilities rendering her a formidable foe.

Zelina has fantastically recreated Kitana’s aesthetic in her cosplay. The whole image has a midnight blue cast, the soft moon in the background perfectly illuminating the finer details of her costume. The creative image was taken by Daniel Forero and edited by Ryan Sims.

The dark blue of her mask and headdress tie in exactly with her gloves, intricate light blue markings crawling down the side of her forearm.

In a matching blue, fabric drapes down from the shorts at her waist down to the floor in the center of her body, mimicking Kitana’s exactly. Long boots stretch up to her thighs and give Zelina the character’s powerful look.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Kitana without the metal fans that are equally as gorgeous as they are dangerous, Zelina holding them in a captivating pose and tying the look together completely.

There’s no doubt that Zelina did a fantastic job of recreating this popular Mortal Kombat character, and fans of her cosplay are keenly awaiting the next character she decides to embark on next.