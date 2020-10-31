 WWE's Zelina Vega flawlessly cosplays Kitana from Mortal Kombat - Dexerto
WWE’s Zelina Vega flawlessly cosplays Kitana from Mortal Kombat

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:00

by Georgina Smith
Zelina Vega next to Kitana from Mortal Kombat
Instagram: Zelina Vega / Midway Games

Mortal Kombat wwe zelina vega

WWE wrestler Zelina Vega has done it again and pulled another stunning cosplay out of the bag, looking every bit the part of Kitana from Mortal Kombat in the latest of her fantastic cosplays.

Zelina Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, has more than dabbled in the cosplay scene before. In the past we’ve seen her recreate a fabulous poolside D.Va from Overwatch and a stunning Jinx from League of Legends.

She’s a hugely popular pro-wrestler working under WWE, but clearly has a dedication for gaming and the gaming community which she expresses via her detailed cosplays, and even streams a huge variety of games on Twitch.

This time around she decided to give Mortal Kombat a go, one of the most popular fighting games globally. The games have featured a series of playable characters, each with their own unique look and personality that has proven to be a ripe opportunity for cosplayers looking to recreate their favorites from the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal image

Zelina Vega’s Kitana

Despite being over 10,000 years old, Kitana looks very young. In battle, she primarily utilizes her steel fans as a weapon, her lightning-fast technique and powerful abilities rendering her a formidable foe.

Zelina has fantastically recreated Kitana’s aesthetic in her cosplay. The whole image has a midnight blue cast, the soft moon in the background perfectly illuminating the finer details of her costume. The creative image was taken by Daniel Forero and edited by Ryan Sims.

The dark blue of her mask and headdress tie in exactly with her gloves, intricate light blue markings crawling down the side of her forearm.

In a matching blue, fabric drapes down from the shorts at her waist down to the floor in the center of her body, mimicking Kitana’s exactly. Long boots stretch up to her thighs and give Zelina the character’s powerful look.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Kitana without the metal fans that are equally as gorgeous as they are dangerous, Zelina holding them in a captivating pose and tying the look together completely.

There’s no doubt that Zelina did a fantastic job of recreating this popular Mortal Kombat character, and fans of her cosplay are keenly awaiting the next character she decides to embark on next.

Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist

Published: 31/Oct/2020 6:57 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 7:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @findnicolehere

Kakashi Naruto

Kakashi Hatake is arguably the most badass character in Naruto, but one cosplayer has copied the copy-cat ninja himself and brought him to life with a female twist.

Naruto is jam-packed with many awesome characters, each with their own in-depth background stories and motives. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Kakashi Hatake.

Kakashi is first introduced as a detached and eccentric teacher who takes Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke under his wing. But it quickly becomes apparent that he is one of the strongest and smartest ninjas in the world, often described as a genius.

In terms of abilities, he’s essentially good at everything. However, the one that defines him the most is the Sharingan in his left eye socket, which was given to him by his childhood friend Obito Uchiha.

Kakashi has been able to use the Sharingan to copy nearly any technique used against him ever since. It also gives him heightened visual perception and lets him see through deception as well as predict his opponent’s moves.

Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media
Kakashi might come across as aloof, but he’s one of the strongest characters in the show.

However, it seems like Kakashi isn’t the only ninja worthy of the copy-cat title. A popular cosplayer named Nicole Winters brought him to life with a female twist. The end result is so perfect, not even the Sharingan itself would be able to see through it.

“Kakashi is BAE.. you can fight me on that,” she said, in a picture that has received almost 30,000 likes.

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole even got the Icha Icha Tactics book!

Naturally, her hair is slightly longer than Kakashi’s. But other than that, it looks like an exact match. 

The headband, mask, vest, gloves, and sandals couldn’t be more perfect. The outfit has an incredible amount of detail from head to toe.

If that wasn’t enough, she totally nailed his trademark pose and even included the Icha Icha Tactics book he loves to read.

“I love that you guys love my Kakashi genderbend,” she said in a second picture. “I’m so glad I decided to do another shoot with this cosplay again and bring some more life into & it’s literally one of my most comfortable cosplays too!”

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole’s Kakashi cosplay is one of her favorites.

The second shot provides an even better look at the Hidden Leaf Village symbol on the headband and gloves. It’s hard to tell whether or not it’s real metal. Either way, it looks like the real deal.

Nicole Winters has done a magnificent job with her Kakashi Hatake cosplay. It’s one of the best we’ve seen, which says a lot considering how popular of a character he is.

If you’re interested in seeing all the bits and pieces she used to piece the cosplay together, you can find all the details on her Patreon.