Pokemon cosplayer becomes perfect Dawn for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes

Ahri, also known as nymphahri on Instagram, celebrated Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s release in style with an incredible transformation into her favorite character, Dawn.

After months of hype, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl finally released on November 19, 2021. As remakes of the popular Gen IV Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, they bring players back to the Sinnoh region to start the adventure all over again in high definition.

Pokemon fans have been thrilled with the games. However, it’s hard to find someone more excited them than Ahri, a talented cosplayer who hails from Italy.

“Diamond and Pearl’s remakes are finally out!” said Ahri. “Have you tried them? I’m currently playing Pearl’s version, and it feels like I’ve been teleported back in the past. The fourth generation always had a special place in my heart.”

She revealed that Dawn is her favorite character from the series, and she explained why. “I think that her motivation to follow and realize her dreams is so close to mine.”

For that reason, she decided to bring her to life to celebrate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. She started the costume from scratch several years ago but fine-tuned it to wear once again.

Ahri perfectly captured every detail of the outfit, including her white beanie, red scarf, black top, pink skirt, and more. The quality is as good as it gets. It’s not her first rodeo, either. In November 2021, Ahri amazed League of Legends fans after she danced into battle as Irelia.

Given her track record of producing cosplays that are out of this world, we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next!