League cosplayer dances into battle as stellar Divine Sword Irelia - Dexerto

League cosplayer dances into battle as stellar Divine Sword Irelia

Published: 21/Nov/2020 5:36

by Andrew Amos
Divine Sword Irelia in League of Legends and cosplayer nymphahri
Riot Games / Instagram: Nymphahri

Irelia

Irelia might not be up there with the most popular champions to cosplay in League of Legends, but ‘nymphahri’ has taken the community by storm with her breathtaking Divine Sword Irelia.

Irelia isn’t just a fighter. She’s an eloquent one, using graceful movements on the battlefield to carefully tear through her enemies with her blades. She is steadfast to her Ionian spirit, remaining dedicated to protecting her homeland.

While she managed to fight back Noxus after the invasion with her dancing blades, she still yearns for peace in the region, where she can go back to dancing alone.

Divine Sword Irelia in League of Legends
Riot Games
Irelia might not be as popular as Ahri or Akali, but a good cosplay of the Ionian dancer is just as beautiful.

The League of Legends champion has a wonderful story, but she doesn’t find herself in many cosplays. However, cosplayer ‘nymphahri’ has done Irelia justice, taking on her special Divine Sword Irelia skin and doing so perfectly.

Nymphahri has gotten the majestic costume down to a T. It’s an elegant dress fit for a dancer, with plenty of whites, golds, blues, and browns. The royal headdress is also a nice touch.

However, looks can be deceiving. Nymphahri’s Irelia cosplay definitely captures how dangerously lethal Irelia can be, even designing the champion’s blades for the cosplay.

While she has Ahri in her name, this cosplay is seemingly one of nymphahri’s most popular. It’s easy to see why ⁠— when a under-represented champion gets such a stellar cosplay, fans from all departments flocked to praise it.

The cosplayer put a lot of effort into it, and she even said that it was one of the hardest cosplays she’s done to date. While she didn’t love it at first, she grew into it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍑 Ahri 🍑 (@nymphahri)

“I made this cosplay last year and I’ve been really unlucky with it, both on personal and cosplay sides. So I decided to give it a try again because I worked a lot on Irelia’s swords and structure. Now I feel a little better about this costume,” she said on Instagram.

With Nymphahri feeling confident in her Irelia cosplay now, one can only hope she can dust it off at a convention soon and really let it shine.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer kicks her enemies as epic Rabbit Miruko

Published: 20/Nov/2020 23:00

by Brent Koepp
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @leiracosplays

Share

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer’s transformation into Rabbit Hero: Miruko made shockwaves on Instagram. The artist’s perfect re-creation of the popular character will leave fans stunned.

My Hero Academia was the breakout anime of 2016. Since its epic debut, the series has exploded into an absolute cultural phenomena. Fans around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high-school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved franchise by sharing her true-to-life take on popular protagonist Rumi Usagiyama. The artist brought the character’s alt ego, Rabbit Miruko, to life with her incredible costume.

Screenshot of My Hero Academia character Miruko.
Crunchyroll / Bones
The Rabbit hero was introduced in Season 4 of the anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes true-to-life Miruko

While a wildly popular character in the manga, Miruko was only introduced in Season 4 of the anime adaptation in 2020. The rabbit-based hero became an instant hit after making her animated debut, and quickly trended online after viewers fell in love with her design.

Cosplayer Leira ‘leiracosplays‘ brought the popular heroine to life. The talented artist took a picture of her posing in the hero’s iconic white and purple bodysuit, and put it next to images from the manga to show how accurate her portrayal is.

In the series, Miruko’s quirk has her inheriting traits of a rabbit, which allows her to bounce around and stomp on enemies with her strong legs. Leira captured this aspect by recreating her long ears and her fluffy tail, as well as her flowing white hair which drapes over her shoulders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leira (@leiracosplays)

Taking her cosplay further, the dedicated artist filmed a video to show fans her depiction of the My Hero Academia protagonist in motion. In the clip, she faithfully mirrors the character’s signature hero pose.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leira (@leiracosplays)

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014. However it became a worldwide phenomena after it was adapted into an anime by Studio Bones a couple years later.

In 2020, the animated series finished its fourth arc, and will return in 2021 with its fifth season. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.