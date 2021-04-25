Overwatch cosplayer hooks in new fans with genderbent Roadhog outfit - Dexerto

Valentina Kryp has impressed Overwatch players with her fantastic cosplays for a while now, but this time, she hooked in new fans with her take on the menacing off-tank, Roadhog.

Overwatch has one of the best hero rosters in any game. They all have distinct looks, abilities, and larger-than-life personalities, especially Roadhog, the oversized off-tank, who is described as “a ruthless killer with a well-earned reputation for cruelty and wanton destruction.”

His solid build allows him to withstand lots of damage and recover his health with a swig of his brew.

However, he’s best known for pulling enemies forward with his signature move, Chain Hook, before mowing them down with blasts from his Scrap Gun.

Given the complexity of his appearance and size, it’s not often you see cosplayers attempt to bring him to life. But as always, Valentina Kryp was up for the challenge, and she delivered in spades.

She re-created his outfit, complete with the gas mask, upper armor, camo pants, combat boots, and gloves, which look ace. It looks even better alongside realistic versions of his Scrap Gun and trusty Chain Hook.

Of course, she didn’t forget to tie it all together with subtle touches, like dyeing her hair silver and inking up her belly with his trademark tattoo. The small things that separate the wolves from the sheep and Valentina’s cosplays are always on point.

We’ve already seen Valentina dazzle fans as Widowmaker. However, her Roadhog cosplay was equally impressive.

Some fans joked that the only thing missing is all the excess weight, but they didn’t hold it against her.