Overwatch cosplayer flies into battle as angelic Atlantic Mercy - Dexerto

Overwatch players love to have a Mercy by their side, but little did they know they can see one in real life, too, in the form of professional cosplayer Vera Chimera’s stunning take on her Atlantic skin.

There’s no doubt about it. Mercy is the most healing-focused support hero in Overwatch by a long shot. What she lacks in damage, she makes up for in healing output. Plus, she also has the ability to boost damage and resurrect allies, which is a godsend on the battlefield.

Her traditional look is something between an angel and a doctor, which is no surprise given her role and abilities. However, players often like to add a little flair with some of her skins, especially the pristine-looking Atlantic Mercy skin.

Forget about her usual white and gold attire. Atlantic Mercy is all about illustrious shades of purple, pink, and blue. It permeates everywhere from her top, skirt, and boots to her wings and staff – making her look like a majestic fairy queen.

It’s always a special sight to see it in-game. However, professional cosplayer Vera Chimera went a step further and re-created it in real-life.

Vera wore the outfit earlier in March during the Oz ComicCon OCC POP UP in Sydney. However, she hadn’t uploaded a proper picture until several weeks later.

But the moment she did, she immediately captivated her fans and followers.

The outfit is perfect from head to toe. It looks about as official as any Overwatch cosplay we’ve ever seen and captures all the important details in remarkable detail.

Vera would have undoubtedly stolen the show at the event, and now she’s setting the internet on fire, too.

It’s only a matter of time until it snowballs on social media and generates even more of a buzz!