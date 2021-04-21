Sharpshooting Widowmaker cosplayer is poised for an Overwatch team fight - Dexerto

A remarkably talented Overwatch cosplayer is gaining traction on social media after she created and posed in a stunning Widowmaker costume that even includes a life-like replica of her deadly sniper rifle.

Widowmaker is one of the most beloved characters in Overwatch, and for a good reason. She can instantly wipe out a vast majority of her opponents with a single headshot using the trusty Widow’s Kiss sniper rifle.

However, she’s consistently been a popular pick among cosplayers too. Ever since the game launched back in 2016, many talented fans have done their best to re-create her unique appearance and intimidating yet alluring vibe in real life.

Advertisement

A talented cosplayer named Valentina Kyrp recently created and shared her own take on the stylish assassin, and it was so good, it took fans a while to realize it wasn’t a screenshot taken straight out of the game.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer takes to the skies as Dragoon Mercy outfit

Instead of just creating the outfit, Valentina went a step further and built a lifelike version of her weapon too. The end result was a flawless piece that mesmerized players and fans with how incredible it looked. Everything from the skin, the outfit, the hair, the headpiece, and the gun were all on point.

The post skyrocketed to 9,500 upvotes in no time at all, and it could easily surpass 10,000 if the momentum keeps growing. Fans described it as “amazing” and “perfect” and we’re inclined to agree. It’s one of the best Widowmaker cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer channels Cyberpunk as Ultraviolet Tracer

Kyrp is a veteran when it comes to cosplaying video game characters. She’s done everything from Valorant’s Jett to Mortal Kombat’s Mileena, to name a few.

If you want to check out more, you can find them all on her Reddit profile and Instagram page.