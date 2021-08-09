Overwatch cosplayer goes viral after taking a stand as stunning Ashe

Overwatch cosplayer Lil-Batz, also known as Jax, went viral on social media after standing in solidarity with women working at Activision Blizzard and transforming into a symbolic character, Ashe.

All eyes have been on Activision-Blizzard after being sued for having a “pervasive frat-boy culture” involving the gross mistreatment of female employees. And after deeming the company’s response as “abhorrent,” employees decided to take a stand.

However, they’re not the only ones rallying behind the cause. Streamers like Asmongold, Nmplol, and Preach have all taken a stand, and Overwatch League sponsors like Pringles and T-Mobile have been leaving, too.

Advertisement

But that’s not all. Members of the cosplay community like Lil-Batz have been doing their part to stand in solidarity with the women of Activision Blizzard. And she figured the best way to do it was by transforming into a symbolic character like Ashe.

After a fan commended her for celebrating the game without ignoring the critical issue at hand, Lil-Batz explained that she felt like it was “the least [she could] do [to support the cause] as a female Overwatch cosplayer and gamer.”

In addition to nailing every aspect of the costume, she posed alongside a sign she made to show her support.

Advertisement

“We demand and need change for all women in STEM,” she said. “Overwatch has recently become a big part of my life, and fundamental change is needed from this company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐀𝐗 🦇 (@lil.batz)

The message she conveyed is part of the reason why it went viral. However, it’s also because she worked hard to make it look incredible. People were particularly impressed with the gun. “I spent three months sanding, priming, and painting [it],” she said.

It’s moments like these that show how powerful cosplay can be. Lil-Batz used it as a means to express herself and her passion for the game, its characters, and cosplay in general.

Advertisement

But she also used it to spread a message, which many have seen.