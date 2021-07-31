Nmplol slams Activision Blizzard as “freaks” after cancelling WoW subcription

Popular Twitch streamer and member of OTK Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom has canceled his World of Warcraft subscription following the recent Activision Blizzard lawsuit, which alleges claims of sexual harassment within the company.

After being a two-time rank 1 and a 12-time gladiator, a title that is awarded to the top 0.5% of arena teams in World of Warcraft, the popular Twitch streamer has now canceled his subscription.

This comes just two weeks after the streamer exposed many of World of Warcraft’s professional players for racism and discrimination. At the same time, Nmp also called out the Blizzard, saying: “they have massive egos, even though they have killed their entire player base. They’re doing a terrible job, they’re not listening to the feedback from players”

Advertisement

As many may know, this isn’t the only controversy that has revolved around Activision Blizzard in recent weeks. Currently, Activision Blizzard is being sued in California for harboring a “perversive frat boy” culture where women in the workplace are sexually harassed and given unequal pay.

Fans of Blizzard games across the world have started putting their foot down in support of the lawsuit, threatening to boycott games like Warzone and WoW, which Nick has joined.

Just like when you’re canceling any other subscription, Nmp was asked why he’d like to cancel. In most cases, you’d probably skip this and move on, but the streamer had a message he wanted to leave.

Advertisement

“First off, I beat your game years ago. I’m a 12-time gladiator, two-time rank 1 and I have no reason to even play anymore,” he said. “You have also catered to the casual players so bad I have no incentive to play anymore. Also, your company is full of freaks… not all of them just the ones who were exposed. Hopefully they read that, and they take it to heart.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A few minutes later, Nmp went on to say: “I really hope the worst for Blizzard entertainment. I don’t like them, I never have. So I really hope the worst for them. Even before the allegations came out, they just had the biggest ego, they never listened to anyone.”

Advertisement

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nmp isn’t the first streamer to stop play Activision Blizzard’s titles. One example being popular MMO streamer Asmongold moving from World of Warcraft to Final Fantasy XIV.

It’s unlikely to be the last case of content creators moving away from Activision Blizzard games either.