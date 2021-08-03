Overwatch cosplayer wins Play of the Game as perfect D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer brought D.Va to life with her insanely accurate recreation. The artist’s mind-blowing costume captures the beloved Blizzard Entertainment heroine.

Despite Tracer being the de-facto mascot for Overwatch since the multiplayer launched in 2016, D.Va has stolen the hearts of many fans of the Blizzard Entertainment team-based shooter.

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the popular Korean Tank hero with her incredibly detailed costume. The artist looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if she’s nuked her way out of the screen.

Overwatch cosplayer stuns as true-to-life D.Va

Cosplayer ‘alixx.rosa‘ made waves on social media after bringing beloved Overwatch hero D.Va to life in a series of Instagram posts. The artist faithfully depicted the character’s signature classic default skin.

In the photo, Alix showed off her detailed re-creation of the Blizzard heroine’s blue and white bodysuit which includes intricate details such as the bunny emblem that sits across her chest.

The cosplay star accurately mirrored one of D.Va’s most popular poses in the game where she points her pink gun at the screen. The life-size prop weapon even has the keychain that dangles off the grip.

In another picture uploaded to her account, alixx.rosa gave viewers a close-up look at how she was able to capture the Korean Tank’s iconic look. From her flowing brown hair to the pink facepaint under her eyes, she truly looks as if D.Va has come to real life.

This isn’t the first time Dexerto has written about Alix either, as the cosplayer created one of the best Darling in the Franxx Zero Two costumes we have ever seen.

Those interested in seeing her other incredible work can check out her TikTok where she brings pop culture characters like Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Ayanami Rei to life.