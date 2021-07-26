Ex-Blizzard employee exposes unfair treatment in viral TikTok amid lawsuit controversy

A former Blizzard employee has posted a now-viral TikTok talking about some of his experiences with the company, not long after it was revealed that the State of California was taking legal action against Activision Blizzard over unfair work practices.

On July 21, it became public knowledge that Activision Blizzard are being sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) for their “pervasive frat boy culture.”

The lawsuit mentions instances of misogyny, sexual harassment and, in one disturbing case, a woman who committed suicide following harassment from her colleagues.

While the entire gaming industry looks on at Activision Blizzard and some of the truly depressing stories coming out of the company, one former employee is going viral with a TikTok speaking of things he witnessed and experienced.

Shared to the various relevant subreddits of AB games, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and more, PureBullFit — better known as Kevin Meier, a former Personnel Manager at Blizzard — has exposed some of the harrowing things he saw at the company.

“In their response, they said this does not represent who Activision Blizzard is,” Meier explained. “Yes it does. And it has for a long time, since my first day back in 2012. I was sexually harrassed, the women had it way worse.

“One of my employees was told by a technical director, to her face in front of witnesses during one of these ‘cube crawls’ that he didn’t like her because she wasn’t giving him head. When an employee was sexually assaulted at a holiday party, we had to fight tooth and nail with HR to get them to take any action, through which they victimized her and blamed her.”

He finalized by mentioning the late employee who took her own life, telling the company that “It is real. It’s you. Do better.”

Meier follows a string of streamers, creators and those closely involved with Blizzard calling out the company. One WoW dev admitted that “no work is being done” while the lawsuit takes headline, while Asmongold has spoken out about the “shameful” news frequently.